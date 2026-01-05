20 Old-School Chicago Restaurants Keeping The City's Food History Alive
Many U.S. cities are renowned for vibrant, thriving food scenes and a history of contributions to the culinary landscape of the country. Few can boast the history of Chicago, and if you're thinking about deep-dish pizza, that's just the beginning. Did you know you can make a case that Chicago is truly the birthplace of McDonald's? Ray Kroc's first location was opened in Des Plaines, and since it was the first one we'd recognize as today's McD's, we'd suggest Chicago has a legit claim to this piece of history, too.
The Windy City has long been an incredible melting pot of traditions, cultures, and cuisines, and that means there are still several old-school restaurants you can visit today to get a feel for that rich history. So, let's take a look at some of the biggest and most influential.
And believe us when we say that some of these places have been around for a long, long time. Chicago is home to one of the best century-old restaurants in the U.S., and it's incredible to think you're following in the footsteps of generations of customers. In many of the cases we've found, you can still order off a similar menu, and that's truly something special.
Tufano's Vernon Park Tap
Tufano's has been a family-owned Chicago favorite since 1930, and in 2016, it earned a nod from the James Beard Foundation and a designation of one of America's Classics. Decades have passed since the doors first opened, but Tufano's was praised for holding onto some delightfully old-school practices. Anyone expecting a menu will be directed instead to the chalkboard with the daily specials, and whatever you order, you know it's scratch-made, freshly-prepared, and it's been perfected through the generations.
Family recipes for things like lemon chicken and eggplant parm remain favorites, and it still maintains an old-school vibe that's a welcome break from the hustle of the modern world. And the staff? Just as wonderful and welcoming.
sites.google.com/site/tufanosrestaurant
(312) 733-3393
1073 W Vernon Park Pl, Chicago, IL 60607
Al's #1 Italian Beef
The mythic rise of Chicago's Italian beef sandwich is connected to the iconic Al's #1 Italian Beef. The restaurant's official story is that the idea for the Italian beef sandwich came from Anthony Ferreri, who realized that ultra-thin-cut beef could make an incredible and cost-effective sandwich. It was his son — Albert Ferreri — who took the idea and turned it into the restaurant that's still serving up some of the best Italian beef sandwiches around.
It's been that way since 1938. Some say that even if you're not the type to go for a roast beef sandwich, the Italian beef here is the sort of thing that will definitely change your mind. It's the one that locals recommend for a perfectly juicy, flavorful sandwich that will make it clear why the Italian beef sandwich became so wildly popular.
Multiple locations
Valois
Cafeteria-style restaurants offer a unique dining experience, and Chicago's Valois is one of the oldest in the nation. It'd been around since 1921, and got a bit of buzzy press when it was revealed to be beloved by none other than former President Barack Obama. It's changed locations since it opened, but loyal customers say that the quality of the hot-and-fresh, scratch-made food hasn't changed a bit.
It's the cross-section of customers that makes this place unique, with a fun, daily mix of first-timers, long-time regulars, and the occasional celebrity (like Anthony Bourdain). Customers keep coming back (in part) because you know everything's fresh-made. How? You see it happening, as chefs in the open kitchen put your steak on the grill the moment you order the fan-favorite steak and eggs.
(773) 667-0647
1518 E 53rd St, Chicago, IL 60615
The Walnut Room
Walk into The Walnut Room, and it doesn't feel like you're walking into a space that's part of Macy's. Instead, it feels like a stately old dining room nestled somewhere in Europe, and there's a good reason for that — some of the decor came from Austria and Russia. Dating back to 1907, it's been known as much for its Christmas decorations and tree as for the food, and more than a century later, it's still one of the city's must-see holiday traditions.
The Walnut Room's long history makes it the oldest operating department store restaurant in the country, and it's the kind of place that's described as being nothing short of magical. It's still serving classic dishes like chicken pot pie and an outstanding lobster bisque, and the Christmas tree is still pretty magical, too.
macysrestaurants.com/walnut-room
(312) 781-5219
111 North State St, Chicago, IL 60602
Daley's Restaurant
The story of Daley's restaurant is a very long one, indeed, and that's no exaggeration. It's recognized as the oldest restaurant in the city, first opening in 1892. There's a caveat to that: The history includes a period of financial difficulties and closure in the 1930s, as well as a relocation that happened back in 2018.
When the move was announced, owners were quick to add that while the location and the building were changing, the menu wasn't. Originally opened to feed the area's construction workers, Daley's dinner menu still has a ton of old-school favorites like Vienna-style meatloaf, steer liver, steaks, melts, and homemade soups and chilis. Rave reviews make it clear that this longtime family favorite remains exactly that, even in the 21st century.
(773) 643-6670
6257 S Cottage Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60637
The Berghoff
The German-born Herman Berghoff had so much success selling beer at the 1893 World's Fair that it inspired him to open his own restaurant, and that came along in 1898. Free sandwiches were given away with the beer, and over the years, food was added and a shift into German cuisine was necessitated by Prohibition. More than a century later, it's still strong, and this family-owned restaurant was handed off to fourth-generation owners in 2006.
Check out the menu, and you'll see a ton of German dishes still being served. Brats and knockwurst, Bavarian pretzels, game sausage, schnitzels, and spätzle are there, and if you're thinking those pretzels have to be a favorite, you would be correct. An adjoining brewery opened in 2018 as a nod to the beer that inspired the Berghoff in the first place, and it remains a fun, friendly place to be.
(312) 427-3170
17 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60603
Marge's Still
Marge's Still is named after the proprietor who took over in 1957, but the bar itself dates back to 1885. After weathering Prohibition as a speakeasy — and yes, very literal bathtub gin was brewed on-site — this fun corner spot became wildly popular. While it was given a makeover in 2004, it continues to pay homage to the locale's decades-long reputation as a spot to have fun.
Fast forward a bit, and Marge's still gets high praise from customers for being the kind of friendly neighborhood bar that everyone would love to have in their own backyard. Now boasting a menu with appetizers, soups, chili, salads, burgers, and mains like mussels and grilled salmon, it's the chicken pot pie that's a must-order dish.
(312) 664-9775
1758 North Sedgwick St, Chicago, IL 60614
Gene & Georgetti
Gene & Georgetti has been family-owned and operated for more than eight decades, and it's passed on through several generations since it opened back in 1941. Founded by Gene Michelotti and Alfredo "Georgetti" Federighi, it's hosted a slew of celebrities, accumulated numerous awards, and has long prided itself on being a classic, upscale Italian steakhouse.
Diners are quick to note that it still feels like it was plucked out of a Golden Age of Hollywood-era film, with an elegant, old-school style that carries the weight of decades of history. It's the kind of place where customers find themselves drawn in as if stepping into another time, while the food, particularly the steak and pasta, also gets across-the-board praise.
(312) 527-3718
500 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654
Twin Anchors
The history of the Twin Anchors tavern goes all the way back into fuzzy history, and although it was officially founded in 1932, the 1880s-era building was a tavern as early as 1910. What history remembers is that once this became the Twin Anchors, it became known as one of the best places to get some seriously outstanding ribs, and had such a reputation that Frank Sinatra was a regular.
It's still serving up ribs that customers say are the best in the city. That's only part of what keeps people coming back, as it's also filled with memorabilia and vintage photos. The building itself is a brilliantly-preserved time capsule that has customers impressed by things like the Prohibition-era door, made for easy and quick escapes.
(312) 266-1616
1655 N Sedgwick St, Chicago, IL 60614
Orange Garden
Head to Orange Garden today, and you'll be walking into a restaurant that's been at the same location since 1932. That makes it the oldest Chinese restaurant in Chicago, and while the menu has expanded a bit since, the core items remain. Fried rice might be widely known today, but there's also the less common, old-school chop suey that's still available here, too.
When it comes to modern favorites, it's the egg rolls that get a ton of rave reviews, along with things like the sweet and sour chicken and the hot and sour soup. The old-school vibe is intact, and it leaves many diners feeling nostalgic for the Chinese restaurants they grew up with.
(773) 525-7479
1942 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613
Italian Village
Long tables, low lighting, and wood paneling give Chicago's oldest Italian restaurant an incredible vintage vibe, and the food and service are still proudly old-school, too. Opened in 1927 by the Tuscany-born Alfredo Capitanini, it's been handed down through four generations of the family and remains committed to offering traditional dishes that trace their roots back to all areas of Italy.
Truly great Italian cuisine comes with heart and love, and it's the scratch-made sauces and pastas that continue to come out of the kitchen that have made new generations of loyal fans. It's described as having an atmosphere like no other place, and just like you'd hope from your closest friends and family members, there's no need to call ahead or make reservations — just stop in.
(312) 332-7005
71 W Monroe, Chicago, IL 60603
Lottie's Pub
Prohibition was a strange time, and there are a number of little-known ways that the 18th Amendment did serious damage to the country. In 1934, Lottie Zagorski decided to turn a one-time grocery store into a cover for a basement speakeasy, and it very quickly became known as a place where privacy was respected. Despite Zagorski's later legal troubles, the tavern shows no signs of slowing down five decades after her death.
Today, it's become something of a pilgrimage for fans of NBC's "One Chicago" TV shows, and decades after it was firmly established as a lively, popular watering hole, it's still known for outstanding cocktails, delicious burgers, and it doesn't get better than a draft beer and a BLT.
(773) 489-0738
1925 W Cortland St, Chicago, IL 60622
Fireside Restaurant and Lounge
There's something comforting about an old-school tavern, and while the Fireside name goes back to the 1940s, the tavern itself dates back to 1904. It's an apt name, too, with a dining room fireplace that only adds to the ambience. Throw in an impressive craft beer selection, outdoor seating with plenty of heaters, and delicious comfort foods like burgers and sweet potato tots, and you've got the makings of a fun place that continues to cater to customers who just want a place to kick back, relax, and socialize.
Interestingly, one of the things that the Fireside still specializes in is memorial gatherings, just as it did more than a century ago. Sitting alongside the Rosehill cemetery, mourners and visitors to the cemetery made up the original roadhouse's customer base, and it has continued that tradition.
(773) 561-7433
5739 N Ravenswood, Chicago, IL 60660
The Glunz Tavern
The Glunz Tavern was once a major casualty of Prohibition. It opened in 1888, and while some businesses were able to survive an alcohol-less U.S., the Glunz Tavern closed ... and remained closed for the next nine decades. Descendants of the tavern's original owner reopened it in 2012, and stress that the idea was to create an homage to the past with an eye toward modernity.
Food history buffs might know that there were a number of vintage bar snacks that fueled Prohibition-era speakeasies. You'll find some of them on the menu here today, including deviled eggs, warm pretzels, and sandwiches. Visitors might be treated to a tour featuring vintage photos and memorabilia, and it's just like walking into a turn-of-the-century tavern.
(312) 642-3001
1202 North Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610
Ricobene's
Ricobene's place as an institution isn't to be denied. Since 1946, this has been one of the hotspots for late-nighters, blue-collar workers, and the kind of food that fills you up and keeps you coming back. Ask locals for recommendations, and you'll probably hear them say you should opt for the breaded steak sandwich, and it's still an outstanding example of how this place has stayed true to its decades-old commitment to hearty, delicious food.
Longtime fans of the breaded steak sandwich here have found themselves returning after some time away, and it's just as good as it always was. That way that nostalgia has of disappointing you sometimes? That's not going to happen here, with a sandwich that's nothing short of iconic.
(312) 225-5555
252 W 26th St, Chicago, IL 60616
The Green Door Tavern
There are a lot of old pubs in the U.S. that are still worth a visit, and while The Green Door doesn't go back quite as far as some of the 18th-century taverns out there, this one holds the title of Chicago's oldest, and it dates back to 1921. The building itself goes back to 1872, and it's long been a place where people can come together in a fun spot with a friendly vibe.
It still is — history and memorabilia line the walls, and if you want to get into the speakeasy downstairs, you'll probably have to join the wait list. You'll stop in for one drink and stay for a few, and classic bar foods like poutine, burgers, and deviled eggs are among the best in the city.
(312) 664-5496
678 North Orleans St, Chicago, IL 60654
Billy Goat Tavern & Grill
The Billy Goat Tavern & Grill originally opened in 1934 and now has eight different locations. It's full of wild history, including the fact that owner William "Billy Goat" Sianis got his nickname — and the name of his tavern — because he adopted an actual goat who just kind of showed up one day. That animal is also part of local legend, as Sianis allegedly "cursed" the Chicago Cubs after his goat was not allowed at Wrigley Field during the 1945 World Series.
Sianis was also famous for some seriously brilliant marketing stunts (like packing the place with Republican customers by hanging a "No Republicans allowed" sign during a convention), and was immortalized in the "Cheezborger!" sketch from "Saturday Night Live." And those cheeseburgers are still a massive hit, they're still made fresh to order, and yes, you'll probably go back.
Multiple locations
Bruna's Ristorante
Bruna's Ristorante is named for original owner Bella Bruna Cani, and it's celebrated for serving generous portions of hearty Italian dishes with a heaping helping of hospitality. It's been that way since it opened back in 1933, and today, it's still under the watchful eye of a restaurateur and chef who traces his roots to Tuscany. Luciano Silvestri has kept some of the original recipes, added some of his own, and every Sunday, still serves the roast chicken in the same way that's been done for decades.
Lauded for an intimate setting with perfectly executed pasta dishes such as carbonara and pesto gnocchi, Bruna's also gets as much praise for its warm, welcoming atmosphere. Would you expect anything different from a restaurant once known for an owner who would dance during the downtime?
(773) 254-5550
2424 S Oakley Ave, Chicago, IL 60608
Miller's Pub
Although Miller's Pub opened in 1935, it wasn't until the 1950s that it was bought by the Gallios brothers. They were the ones who turned this into the sort of spot that's likened to a "Cheers"-style place where everyone knows your name, but it's also been the kind of place where you might turn around to see a celebrity sitting next to you.
Today, it remains in the same family, and it's still putting out the high-quality, crave-worthy ribs that it's long been known for. What goes best with ribs? If you said cold beer, this place is for you: Great ribs, a massive beer selection, and a super-friendly atmosphere mean this place is still checking all the boxes.
(312) 263-4988
134 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60603
Lou Mitchell's
Lou Mitchell's claims to have invented breakfast: When it opened in 1923, it became the city's first all-day breakfast joint. It also prided itself on being incredibly welcoming, handing out Milk Duds and free donut holes to guests. Why? It goes back to the Greek tradition of a spoon sweet, which is exactly that, a small sweet bite meant to welcome guests into the home.
Since the proprietors of the restaurant have always embraced hospitality and the belief that everyone is family, the tradition still stands — even in our cynical, 21st-century world. Those donut holes get mentioned in a lot of reviews, proving that a little kindness goes a long, long way.
(312) 939-3111
565 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661