20 Old-School Chicago Restaurants Keeping The City's Food History Alive

Many U.S. cities are renowned for vibrant, thriving food scenes and a history of contributions to the culinary landscape of the country. Few can boast the history of Chicago, and if you're thinking about deep-dish pizza, that's just the beginning. Did you know you can make a case that Chicago is truly the birthplace of McDonald's? Ray Kroc's first location was opened in Des Plaines, and since it was the first one we'd recognize as today's McD's, we'd suggest Chicago has a legit claim to this piece of history, too.

The Windy City has long been an incredible melting pot of traditions, cultures, and cuisines, and that means there are still several old-school restaurants you can visit today to get a feel for that rich history. So, let's take a look at some of the biggest and most influential.

And believe us when we say that some of these places have been around for a long, long time. Chicago is home to one of the best century-old restaurants in the U.S., and it's incredible to think you're following in the footsteps of generations of customers. In many of the cases we've found, you can still order off a similar menu, and that's truly something special.