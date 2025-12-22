Why Chicago Is The True Birthplace Of McDonald's

It is pretty well known that the first McDonald's was opened in Southern California, but if you look at what McDonald's would grow to symbolize, there is a strong argument to be made it was not really born until it opened near Chicago in 1955. The original McDonald's wasn't even a hamburger stand; it was a barbecue restaurant opened by the McDonald brothers in San Bernardino, California. It was only eight years later that they changed the format of the restaurant to quick-service and started focusing on burgers. The brothers experimented with new, highly efficient forms of production and service that would become one of the backbones of the McDonald's experience, but the true turning point came when Ray Kroc dropped by in 1954.

The story of how Kroc took over McDonald's is dramatic enough that it got a whole movie, "The Founder" starring Michael Keaton, but he was the one who turned McDonald's into the icon it is today. As a salesperson for the milkshake machines the brothers were using, Kroc saw the massive potential in McDonald's and became an early franchisee. It was Kroc who founded McDonald's System, Inc., the company that would become the modern corporation, when he opened his first McDonald's in Des Plaines, Illinois, in 1955. It was this location that would become the template for the company's rapid expansion and success, and to this day McDonald's still refers to it as the "first McDonald's." Plus, it was Kroc who would soon become the face of the company.