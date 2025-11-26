10 McDonald's Locations That Aren't Crowned With The Iconic Golden Arches
It's no secret that McDonald's has taken over the world. Wherever you go, its double-arched "M" has become synonymous with Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, and temperamental ice cream machines. These golden arches are nothing if not iconic, which is why it's so noticeable when certain locations shrug them off.
Yep. You heard that correctly; some restaurants reject the traditional McDonald's symbol. From bright blue arches to single arcs, there's more variety in the chain's locations than many realize. According to McDonald's, 95% of its businesses are franchises run by independent owners, so the motivations behind these outlying designs vary.
Some locations are bound by planning restrictions from local governments, and ordered to avoid the visual pollution of harsh yellow lettering, while others simply wish to embrace aesthetics of bygone eras, like the single arches of the 1950s. With over 42,000 McDonald's locations in the world, it's hardly surprising that some went rogue. These 10 restaurants are worth a double-take.
Porto, Portugal
Porto grabbed McDonald's and made it Art Deco. One glance at its eagle statue, with wings outstretched in noble mid-beat, and it's clear that this location is different. The grandeur continues inside, with stained glass and chandelier features — no yellow arches in sight. There's a long list of foods you have to try when visiting Portugal. Who knew Mickey D's would be one of them?
Rome, Italy
Think you've spotted a traditional arch? Not quite. This "M" is shining gold, and only visible in an elegant walkway with frescoes and a Roman statue. The exterior of this McDonald's is upscale black and white, fittingly understated given its location opposite the designer Valentino store and right near the famous Spanish Steps. Spare a minute to look for Italy's newest McFlurry, aka the international McDonald's menu item that's a dream for pistachio fans.
Sedona, Arizona
In Sedona, Arizona, there is one McDonald's that has got the world talking. Its arches skipped the traditional yellow route, instead adopting a striking shade of teal. Sedona is the only McDonald's in the world to sport this blue aesthetic, and in the same picture, there's a big clue to why this is.
Arizona is praised for its beautiful red scenery, especially with the iron-rich sandstone around Sedona. In 1993, there was a kerfuffle when obtaining permission from the city's officials. As a solution to concerns that the yellow lettering would clash with the natural surroundings, the compromise was blue. Talk about breaking the mold.
Downey, California
Taking things back to 1953 when Richard McDonald had a radical idea. Objecting to the flattened design of McDonald's roofs at the time, he decided to glitz things up with eye-catching arcs, which looked like yellow rainbows over the chain's restaurants. In Downey, California, this design remained unchanged and even features on its signposts.
Coincidentally, these single arches mark it as the oldest operating McDonald's location in the US. The first McDonald's restaurant in San Bernardino, California, is no longer affiliated with the chain and runs as an unofficial museum you can visit.
Rocklin, California
California is the U.S. state with the highest number of McDonald's locations, and it's certainly clocked up some unusual restaurants. Driving down Sunset Boulevard in Rocklin, you're guaranteed to double-take. Yes, that's a McDonald's, and no, its arches aren't yellow. The neutral-toned building has striking red letters. The exact motivations for this color swap are a mystery, although aesthetic zoning laws probably played a role.
Paris, France
Parisian street culture is world-renowned. If we're honest, it's hardly surprising that the Champs-Élysées McDonald's shakes up the status quo. Instead of beaming yellow, this location has adopted white arches. The result is sophisticated and tastefully paired with glass paneling. It might not be amongst Ina Garten's favorite spots to eat in Paris, but a quick Big Mac mid-shopping haul sounds heavenly to the rest of us.
Kristiansand, Norway
This grand facade is located in the southern Norwegian city of Kristiansand. Its columned exterior is instantly recognizable as a former bank, and with its golden lettering, this McDonald's has unusual crowning features. Rick Steves says there's no shame in grabbing a Big Mac in Europe, especially when the experience goes hand-in-hand with scenic views. Clearly, the McDonald's in Kristiansand qualifies.
Bruges, Belgium
The only McDonald's in Bruges has a rustic brick exterior with elegant white lettering; it must have taken a leaf out of Parisian books. With four floors and beautiful city views, it's a worthy stop-off when passing through. Look for an iron-wrought signpost and red-painted double doors. Psst: It's also one of the only McDonald's locations where you can order beer.
Monterey, California
Monterey isn't just the birthplace of the trustily mild cheese (it was a crooked local landowner who gave Monterey Jack Cheese its name). The city has a unique-looking McDonald's to add to your list. Located on Del Monte Avenue, this restaurant swaps traditional yellow for formal black arches. Its motivations aren't public knowledge, leaving us to assume it's a mixture of novelty-seeking and adhering to planning laws. Speaking of which...
New Hyde Park, New York
Visiting the McDonald's in New Hyde Park? It's practically a black-tie event. Dubbed the "McMansion," the Georgian exterior features white paneling and black-painted shutters. It's undeniably beautiful. Interestingly, it was residents who saved the day here; in 1988, after years of protests, McDonald's agreed to renovate, rather than bulldoze, this historic building. The rest is history.