10 McDonald's Locations That Aren't Crowned With The Iconic Golden Arches

It's no secret that McDonald's has taken over the world. Wherever you go, its double-arched "M" has become synonymous with Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, and temperamental ice cream machines. These golden arches are nothing if not iconic, which is why it's so noticeable when certain locations shrug them off.

Yep. You heard that correctly; some restaurants reject the traditional McDonald's symbol. From bright blue arches to single arcs, there's more variety in the chain's locations than many realize. According to McDonald's, 95% of its businesses are franchises run by independent owners, so the motivations behind these outlying designs vary.

Some locations are bound by planning restrictions from local governments, and ordered to avoid the visual pollution of harsh yellow lettering, while others simply wish to embrace aesthetics of bygone eras, like the single arches of the 1950s. With over 42,000 McDonald's locations in the world, it's hardly surprising that some went rogue. These 10 restaurants are worth a double-take.