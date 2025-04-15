The Oldest Operating McDonald's Location In The US
At 10207 Lakewood Boulevard in Downey, California, stands a relic of the past — the oldest McDonald's still in operation. Displaying its original Googie architecture, the place is a rare survivor of a bygone era. Residing in the U.S. state with the highest number of McDonald's locations, it's still a functioning fast food restaurant, as well as a popular tourist attraction and national landmark.
The very first McDonald's location (now an unofficial museum) opened in San Bernardino in 1940. The Downey location opened over a decade later, in 1953, and was considered special from the beginning. It was the first "red and white" location — a classic McDonald's design we're very familiar with today that was introduced by the architect Stanley Meston. The big golden arches were a novelty as well. The goal was to create a restaurant that immediately catches the eye and can be adapted by other franchise locations. It's safe to say the mission was a success.
Speaking of eye-catching, the Downey restaurant is noticeable also because it's largely donned in glass. Curious diners could (and still can) take their pick among McDonald's' many food items and then watch how it's made. Next to the restaurant, you'll find a small replica of the very first McDonald's location in San Bernardino, converted into a museum. There is no indoor seating, except inside the museum, and the drive-through wasn't added until 2016.
In the '90s, the Downey location almost closed forever
The '90s were a tumultuous time for this landmark as the location was seriously threatened with permanent closure. It all began in 1992, when the franchisees who owned the location sold it back to the McDonald's Corporation. The new owners closed its doors in January 1994, citing earthquake damage and diminishing profits. The plan was to demolish it completely, but the Downey City Council stepped in and prevented it on the grounds that the place is a national and historic landmark. Thus began a years-long battle to preserve Downey McDonald's, both as an operating restaurant and in its full retro charm.
The Los Angeles Conservancy and Downey Historical Society went on the offensive by bringing to the public awareness the fate that was hanging over Downey's McDonald's. They did so by holding demonstrations, encouraging the public to speak up, and drawing the attention of the media and politicians. The battle was hard-won, but won it was — eventually the leadership at corporate McDonald's changed, and the new powers appointed agreed to preserve the historic restaurant. Not only that, they added the museum and turned the place into a tourist attraction that properly represents McDonald's long history. In December 1996, Downey McDonald's reopened and has remained in business ever since.