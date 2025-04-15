The Oldest Operating McDonald's Location In The US

At 10207 Lakewood Boulevard in Downey, California, stands a relic of the past — the oldest McDonald's still in operation. Displaying its original Googie architecture, the place is a rare survivor of a bygone era. Residing in the U.S. state with the highest number of McDonald's locations, it's still a functioning fast food restaurant, as well as a popular tourist attraction and national landmark.

The very first McDonald's location (now an unofficial museum) opened in San Bernardino in 1940. The Downey location opened over a decade later, in 1953, and was considered special from the beginning. It was the first "red and white" location — a classic McDonald's design we're very familiar with today that was introduced by the architect Stanley Meston. The big golden arches were a novelty as well. The goal was to create a restaurant that immediately catches the eye and can be adapted by other franchise locations. It's safe to say the mission was a success.

Speaking of eye-catching, the Downey restaurant is noticeable also because it's largely donned in glass. Curious diners could (and still can) take their pick among McDonald's' many food items and then watch how it's made. Next to the restaurant, you'll find a small replica of the very first McDonald's location in San Bernardino, converted into a museum. There is no indoor seating, except inside the museum, and the drive-through wasn't added until 2016.