Just because you're galivanting through Europe doesn't mean you need to shut familiar fast food establishments out of your itinerary. According to food and travel writer, Rick Steves, these recognizable brands form the basis of his smartest budget food tips for hungry travelers, but may also offer unique ingredients to sample and scenic views to take in. Whether you're traveling in a group, looking for quick nourishment, or fancy friendly conversation, a familiar menu can be just the ticket, particularly after a long flight or when jet lag hits hard.

Foreign menus tempt travelers with meals that aren't available at home, and there are a host of international McDonald's menu items we want to bring to the United States. Your jaunt to Europe can be your ticket to sample items like the McKroket, Croque McDo, or Le Ricche Cheese & Bacon. At European McDonald's, you may find yourself digging into delicacies like tiramisu and deep-fried pizza puffs. Inside the Italian locations, orders of panzerotti, bite-sized calzones made of deep-fried dough circling cheese and tomato sauce, can surprise and delight customers, and those visiting in Spain can bite into breakfast sandwiches packed with ham, omelets, and potatoes. In France, Pomme Frites sauce is poured on top of fries to give your palate a new option to try.