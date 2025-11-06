Why Rick Steves Says There's No Shame In Grabbing A Big Mac In Europe
Just because you're galivanting through Europe doesn't mean you need to shut familiar fast food establishments out of your itinerary. According to food and travel writer, Rick Steves, these recognizable brands form the basis of his smartest budget food tips for hungry travelers, but may also offer unique ingredients to sample and scenic views to take in. Whether you're traveling in a group, looking for quick nourishment, or fancy friendly conversation, a familiar menu can be just the ticket, particularly after a long flight or when jet lag hits hard.
Foreign menus tempt travelers with meals that aren't available at home, and there are a host of international McDonald's menu items we want to bring to the United States. Your jaunt to Europe can be your ticket to sample items like the McKroket, Croque McDo, or Le Ricche Cheese & Bacon. At European McDonald's, you may find yourself digging into delicacies like tiramisu and deep-fried pizza puffs. Inside the Italian locations, orders of panzerotti, bite-sized calzones made of deep-fried dough circling cheese and tomato sauce, can surprise and delight customers, and those visiting in Spain can bite into breakfast sandwiches packed with ham, omelets, and potatoes. In France, Pomme Frites sauce is poured on top of fries to give your palate a new option to try.
Opening up to culinary experiences during travel
Steves isn't the only traveler who encourages stops at fast food joints while on holiday. Jet-setting Americans have noticed that visiting an international location of an American fast food joint can be a different experience than what is found back at home. Some of Steves' fans have shared tips in a Facebook group. "McDonald's in Portugal had gluten free buns so I was SO happy," commented one traveler. "We love to have McDonalds when we visit a new country. We especially love that beer is a drink option with a combo in some countries," added another. Not only are menus intriguing with unique ingredients, but some of these locations are situated in beautiful venues and historic streets. Europe offers some of the most interesting fast food locations in the world, while you dig into a batch of fries. Many of these restaurants are situated in prime areas, so you can enjoy people watching and taking in the sights without having to stretch your wallet.
In addition to grabbing an affordable meal, Steves points out that fast food restaurants tend to provide free Wi-Fi for customers, so you can get connected and update your social feeds while satiating hunger. Finally, he notes that portion sizes can differ from what you might be used to, but when you travel with an open mind, you may surprise yourself with a new experience and a story to tell.