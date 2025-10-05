Rick Steves' 13 Smartest Budget Food Tips For Hungry Travelers

Going on vacation has become seriously expensive, and it's putting people off taking trips. A poll by SSRS, conducted in April 2025, found that nearly half of Americans were planning to do less international travel than they usually would. And for those who were planning to travel, around 48% were planning on taking a shorter or cheaper vacation.

If you're among those who desperately want to get away and see the world, but don't want to break the bank, it's possible to have your cake and eat it, too. Just ask Rick Steves, one of the leading and most trusted voices on European travel. Steves knows that by making a few smart wallet-friendly food decisions, you can help your budget stretch further, leaving more money for activities and, well, everyday life when you get back home.

Keep reading to find 13 of Steves' top budget food tips for hungry travelers. From packing a picnic to bagging up buffet breakfast leftovers to leaving the big cities behind, he's got all bases covered.