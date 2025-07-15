Skip The Tourist Traps With Rick Steves' Secret To Finding Traditional Local Food

Many of us travel with our tastebuds leading the way. From all the different, amazing rice dishes around the globe to assorted pancake preparations in various regions, there is literally a world of delicious, fascinating food out there to try. That's reason enough to plan excursions near and far, but if you're going through that work and spending the money to do so, you want to know that you're getting the real deal when it comes to regional dishes, right? One of our favorite authorities on how to get the most from your travels, Rick Steves, has sage advice for avoiding tourist traps and finding genuine, traditional eats wherever you are.

It's as simple as making a right or left turn, really. In an interview with Travel & Leisure, Steves says that he typically eschews a city's main drag that might be loaded with tourist attractions or lined with luxury shops. This often means the restaurants on that street — commonly not even locally owned — are serving up watered-down, visitor-friendly cuisine or that they're incredibly pricey and hard to get a table at, or both. You want to eat where the locals eat in order to get a feel for the real food, the real culture, and the real atmosphere. So just turn off that busy road and find the smaller eateries on side streets. They promise to be a little to a lot more affordable, you're more likely to get in quickly, and you'll know you're getting the true cuisine.