The International McDonald's Menu Item That's A Dream For Pistachio Fans

Pistachios are all the rage right now. From the decadent Dubai chocolate bar made popular on TikTok to the tasty pistachio butter being used in recipes for everything from DIY deluxe pistachio lattes to pasta sauces, this nut seems to be making appearances all over the globe. So, it should come as a surprise to no one that McDonald's has launched a Pistachio McFlurry at its locations in Italy, where the Bronte variety is known as "green gold."

"Get ready for a truly overwhelming ice cream," McDonald's Italy declares in a description of its pistachio-based dessert. According to the global fast food chain, its Pistachio McFlurry offers a unique spin on the classic McFlurry with the addition of "pistachio and crunchy grains."

Online, McDonald's patrons have raved over the nutty dessert, with fans on TikTok sharing videos of the ice cream treat along with ideas for customization. Some add in M&Ms, while others top it off with miniature chocolate chips. Even Giada De Laurentiis has taken notice, sharing on her Giadzy blog that the Pistachio McFlurry inspired her recipe for Pistachio Milkshakes.