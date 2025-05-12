The International McDonald's Menu Item That's A Dream For Pistachio Fans
Pistachios are all the rage right now. From the decadent Dubai chocolate bar made popular on TikTok to the tasty pistachio butter being used in recipes for everything from DIY deluxe pistachio lattes to pasta sauces, this nut seems to be making appearances all over the globe. So, it should come as a surprise to no one that McDonald's has launched a Pistachio McFlurry at its locations in Italy, where the Bronte variety is known as "green gold."
"Get ready for a truly overwhelming ice cream," McDonald's Italy declares in a description of its pistachio-based dessert. According to the global fast food chain, its Pistachio McFlurry offers a unique spin on the classic McFlurry with the addition of "pistachio and crunchy grains."
Online, McDonald's patrons have raved over the nutty dessert, with fans on TikTok sharing videos of the ice cream treat along with ideas for customization. Some add in M&Ms, while others top it off with miniature chocolate chips. Even Giada De Laurentiis has taken notice, sharing on her Giadzy blog that the Pistachio McFlurry inspired her recipe for Pistachio Milkshakes.
Recreating Italy's Pistachio McFlurry at home
If you'd like to try Italy's Pistachio McFlurry, but a flight overseas is out of the question, fear not. With minimal ingredients, a homemade version is a real possibility. Simply grab a pint of your favorite vanilla ice cream, soften it up in the blender with some half-and-half, and add a few tablespoons of pistachio butter (which is different than pistachio paste). Then, top it off with some chopped pistachios, grab a spoon, and dig in.
If you'd like to further boost your DIY Pistachio McFlurry, enhance the flavor and texture with some honey or agave. Or, sweeten it up with caramel or chocolate syrup. You could even add some shredded phyllo dough to give it a Dubai chocolate bar type of feel or include some coconut shavings for a fruitier option.
McDonald's Pistachio McFlurry is part of an Italian lineup that also includes a Snickers McFlurry, an Oreo McFlurry, and a McFlurry with Smarties, which in Italy refers to colorful chocolate candies. The country also boasts a cocoa-flavored McFlurry birthed out of a collaboration with Baci Perugina, a century-old Italian chocolate company.