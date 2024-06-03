There Is A Blue McDonald's Restaurant In Arizona. Here's Why

Travel almost anywhere in the world and the golden arches of McDonald's are an easy symbol to spot. In Sedona, Arizona, however, the familiar M logo is blue. This turquoise deviation is the only one of its kind, and the logo's intention was designed to complement the city's natural beauty.

The construction of Sedona McDonald's went through some scrutiny as building plans were passed to development offices in 1993. Government officials demanded that McDonald's use a color scheme that complemented the city's mountains and landscape. Though city officials' requirements were set to minimize the business' potentially aesthetic offense, the uniqueness of the design has become a tourist attraction in its own right. For those expecting other rule-bending surprises at the MickeyD's, the inside looks familiar to other locations and the menu doesn't feature any special teal-hued treats. If you're craving your go-to cheeseburger and fries, you'll be able to chow down on the order you've come to expect and enjoy, without any blue-tinted effects.