There Is A Blue McDonald's Restaurant In Arizona. Here's Why
Travel almost anywhere in the world and the golden arches of McDonald's are an easy symbol to spot. In Sedona, Arizona, however, the familiar M logo is blue. This turquoise deviation is the only one of its kind, and the logo's intention was designed to complement the city's natural beauty.
The construction of Sedona McDonald's went through some scrutiny as building plans were passed to development offices in 1993. Government officials demanded that McDonald's use a color scheme that complemented the city's mountains and landscape. Though city officials' requirements were set to minimize the business' potentially aesthetic offense, the uniqueness of the design has become a tourist attraction in its own right. For those expecting other rule-bending surprises at the MickeyD's, the inside looks familiar to other locations and the menu doesn't feature any special teal-hued treats. If you're craving your go-to cheeseburger and fries, you'll be able to chow down on the order you've come to expect and enjoy, without any blue-tinted effects.
The search for novelty
While some visitors have complained about the cost of items at the Sedona location, keep in mind that McDonald's menu prices can vary according to location. We have a few budget-savvy tips that can help you save a few dollars during your visit. In addition to snapping photos of Sedona's arches, MickeyD's lovers wanting to collect photos of other unique branches have two other American locations to visit. Differently-hued arches can be found in California: The Rocklin McDonald's has red arches, while in Monterrey the familiar M is a bold black.
For those on a quest to collect bucket list selfies from unique McDonald's locations around the world, the Parisian McDonald's arches are an elegant white so you can feel more refined while spooning into your hot fudge sundae on Avenue des Champs-Élysées. Don't care much about logos but have a food craving to scratch? McDonald's fans searching for specialty food items like fried apple pie can make their way to Hawaii, but don't expect to be wowed by any aesthetic deviations from the typical golden arches.