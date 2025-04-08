How Many Burgers Does McDonald's Sell In A Day? (Hint: It's In The Millions)

Just about everyone has consumed a McDonald's hamburger at some point in their lives. The chain is perhaps the most ubiquitous fast-food restaurant out there, serving its famous Big Macs and Quarter Pounders to more to 63 million customers each and every day. With such a massive customer base, it's safe to say that the fast-food behemoth has sold an unfathomable number of burgers since the first McDonald's restaurant opened in 1940. But just how many burgers does the home of the Golden Arches sell in a single day?

While the company isn't necessarily up front about its exact burger sales, Investing.com estimates that the company sells roughly 75 burgers per second across the thousands of McDonald's locations around the world. This equates to 4,500 burgers a minute, 270,000 burgers an hour, and a whopping 6.48 million burgers per day. If you want to take things even further, we can also use this statistic to approximate that McDonald's sells over 2.36 billion burgers in just one year — that's a lot of beef! However, given that these numbers aren't confirmed by McDonald's, this number is merely an educated guess. Plus, the company's burger sales likely fluctuate from day-to-day, so this daily figure could be much higher or lower in actuality. Either way, this massive estimate is nothing to scoff at, especially considering that McDonald's doesn't serve burgers during its breakfast hours.