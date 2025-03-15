Why McDonald's Doesn't Serve Burgers During Its Breakfast Hours

McDonald's has a fairly colorful breakfast menu, with Egg McMuffins, Sausage McGriddles, Hotcakes, and plenty of sides. At one point you could order breakfast all day, because who doesn't love breakfast for dinner, but McDonald's removed the all-day breakfast back in 2020. Though the breakfast menu has seen its share of changes, one thing that has remained a constant throughout the years is that McDonald's only serves breakfast items during breakfast hours. There are no Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, or french fries at 8 a.m. at the Golden Arches.

A McDonald's representative explained to the Wall Street Journal that the chain doesn't make burgers early in the morning because "the demand isn't strong enough." This doesn't seem entirely true, given the outcry of customers on social media who crave a burger at the crack of dawn. The other, more believable explanation is that there simply isn't enough space or equipment. Burgers require higher cooking temperatures than scrambled eggs, meaning the two items can't share a grill. Plus, McDonald's doesn't have an unlimited supply of grills. So, as one grill is taken up cooking eggs and another grill is taken up frying bacon, there's no room to cook burgers, too.