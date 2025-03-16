5 Ways To Save Money On McDonald's Orders With The App

As a staple of American culture for decades, McDonald's has captured customers young and old with its iconic menu items, bright colors, and catchy slogans. But the famous fast-food chain has also offered meals at affordable prices, a practice that has continued in the 21st Century with the McDonald's app. The app is far from perfect, with customers often noting its finicky features and varied pricing.

At its heart, the main purpose of the app is to earn points with each purchase and then track those points, which can add up and then be used for food and drink rewards. But among the many ways of saving money at McDonald's, the app is one of the easiest and most useful. At best, the app is a helpful way to save money, and at worst, it is a necessary evil for fast ordering. Nonetheless, there are many ways customers can save money through the app, including a few that require little or no up-front money at all.