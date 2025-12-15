7 Vintage Bar Snacks That Fueled Prohibition-Era Speakeasies

In 1920, booze went underground in America. New legislation meant that manufacturing or selling alcohol was no longer permitted in the United States. So, naturally, everyone abided by the rules. They had early nights, they kept quiet, and they certainly didn't drink. That's all a lie, of course.

Prohibition didn't stop people from partying or finding ways to drink alcohol; it just changed the way they did it. People hosted parties and flocked to speakeasies, which were underground bars and clubs that sold bootlegged booze. It's hard to say exactly how many illegal speakeasies there were across the U.S., but many reports suggest that in just New York, there may have been up to 100,000.

As well as illegal drinks, these secret establishments needed to offer something to mop up some of the alcohol. They needed snacks. That's why many speakeasies provided their patrons with everything from finger sandwiches to pretzels to stuffed mushrooms and peanuts. As you'll find out below, the food ultimately kept people full and drinking for longer. Here are seven vintage bar snacks that fueled Prohibition-era speakeasies (many of which are still served today).