The Story Of Daley's, The Oldest Restaurant In Chicago

Since 1892, the bellies of Chicago residents have been satiated at Daley's Restaurant. Started by Irish immigrant John Daley, the then-ironworker set out to feed construction workers building train lines. At the time, the Woodlawn community didn't have a restaurant or eatery to accommodate the manual laborers, so Daley took it upon himself to start one. The restaurant would eventually go on to become Chicago's oldest.

Daley's initiative was successful, to say the least, and in 1918, Daley sold his restaurant to Greek immigrants Tom Kyros and Paul Emmanuel. The duo manned the restaurant until 1932 when the team set out to expand the establishment. During their attempted reconstruction, Kyros and Emmanuel's bank collapsed amidst the Great Depression, and Daley's was left as an empty plot.

Determined and unfazed, the two saved up and resumed work on their own accord to rebuild and reopen the restaurant. Operations have since remained a family affair, long after Kyros and Emmanuel's retirement, and the restaurant has undergone a series of changes and expansions — cementing its reputation as a local fixture.