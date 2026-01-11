14 Best Old-School Cafeteria-Style Restaurants In The US
We've all been there, placing our order at a restaurant we've been looking forward to, only to see someone else's plates get brought out and served along with a serious side of regret brought straight to our table. Menu photos are fine, but they rarely compare to the real thing — and that's one reason we're kind of surprised that cafeteria-style restaurants aren't as popular as they probably should be.
They're perfect for those among us who like to browse, and let's not forget that these buffet-adjacent places have all the selection and variety with no concerns about sticky fingers and failing sneeze guards. Add in the potential to mix-and-match some perfectly unique orders that hit the spot for you, and only you, and these places are a total win.
Fortunately, there are some cafeteria-style restaurants that are still serving outstanding food in this old-school way, and we wanted to know who's doing it best. In compiling our list of the best in the country, we looked for places that had not only great food but the kind of variety that makes choosing favorites difficult. We also looked for places that had held onto that old-school vibe, came highly rated and recommended, and had received awards and accolades; having signature dishes was a bonus. The best of the best have been staples for generations, and these are the kind of places that have the love of locals and are pilgrimages for those who move away.
Valois (Chicago, Illinois)
Valois has been a Chicago favorite since 1921, and it's weathered a lot of changes. Known for being a regular hangout for students from the University of Chicago, it got major national attention as one of President Barack Obama's favorite restaurants. Anthony Bourdain stopped there, and it was also the topic of a four-year sociology study that led to Princeton University professor Mitchell Duneier's book "Slim's Table: Race, Respectability, and Masculinity."
A restaurant doesn't become a city landmark without serving some outstanding food, and Valois is no exception. Walk up to the cafeteria line and find the kind of comfort food that keeps area students, blue-collar workers, and professionals alike coming back; there's a reason that steak and eggs is such a popular menu item. Order your steak, and it's cooked while you make your way down the line. You can also choose from home fries and hash browns that are the best around, eggs and omelets that are always on point, and pies that make dessert a must.
(773) 667-0647
1518 E. 53rd St, Chicago, IL 60615
Philippe The Original (Los Angeles, California)
There's a little bit of debate as to which restaurant truly invented the French dip, but no one can deny that it's one of the most iconic sandwiches on the West Coast, and it's worth a pilgrimage. According to the restaurant's official history, the French dip was a happy accident that happened way back in 1918 — ten years after it opened — and it took off almost immediately. Today, it still prides itself on doing things old-school. Walk up to the line of carvers, let them know what you want, and watch the magic happen.
The thing about some of these old-time, big-name restaurants with a heavy history is that they don't always live up to the hype. Phillippe does, getting regular praise for serving great sandwiches, having delicious bread, affordable coffee, and a house lager that's arguably even better. Meanwhile, the hot house mustard is perfect for those who like things spicy.
To this day, Philippe The Original is very popular, and there's a good chance you'll be faced with an intimidating line. Don't worry, though: The carvers have things down to an art form, and customers have said that the lines move rather fast.
(213) 628- 3781
1001 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Arnold's Country Kitchen (Nashville, Tennessee)
Arnold's opened back in 1982, and in 2009, it was given the James Beard American Classics Award. That's not the only high praise that this Nashville favorite has received, and it's also gotten a shout-out in the Michelin Guide for being the sort of place you can count on for delicious, hearty comfort food in the form of the classic meat-and-three. It's not uncommon to see lines out the door, but once you sit, it will become completely and immediately clear why so many are willing to stand and wait for some of the best comfort food around.
Exactly what's on offer changes by the day, but you're never going to go wrong. The mac and cheese is a favorite for its cheesy, creamy goodness and perfectly crunchy bits, the roast beef and ribs are outstanding, and just as celebrated as the food is the fact that members of the Arnold family always seem to be on hand to welcome guests. Add in amazing desserts, and customers say there's only one word of warning: You might need a nap afterwards.
(615) 256-4455
605 8th Ave South, Nashville, TN 37203
Luby's (Texas)
Luby's is known as a wildly popular Texas chain these days, but it actually started in Missouri in 1911. The idea was pretty cool: Harry Luby opened it to give families an affordable way to eat in a friendly, welcoming sort of place, and part of the way he guaranteed it was so welcoming was by sharing profits with management. Restaurants are commonplace today, but when Luby's opened, a family-friendly place was revolutionary — and shocking, for customers who had never seen a cafeteria line piled high with incredible food.
Luby's still has locations across Texas, and still prides itself on homestyle food. Do you need to love fried foods to love Luby's? It certainly doesn't hurt, as dishes like the country-fried steak, fried fish, and fried okra make it pretty clear where the spotlight shines here. It's the kind of experience that has people returning again and again, with classic comfort foods, delicious pies, homemade cornbread, and incredible Southern sides still being served in an old-school setting where everyone feels like they're extended family.
Multiple locations
Kramarczuk Sausage Company (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
Back in 2013, Minneapolis's Kramarczuk Sausage Company was recognized by the James Beard Foundation as one of America's Classics. Founded by a pair of Ukrainian immigrants in 1954, the restaurant passed down to the family's second generation and remains an outstanding place to get a taste of the Old Country. Long known for welcoming (and employing) other immigrants, it's a place where you can find old-school favorites made from family recipes and house-made sausages and rolls.
It's just as delicious as it sounds, with fresh and homestyle cabbage rolls a win no matter what sauce they're served with, fan-favorite spaetzle, and a variety of pierogi that are all so good you're definitely going to want to try them all. The cafeteria-style service just sort of works with the traditional comfort foods from Eastern Europe, while the bratwurst and beef jerky help win decades of patronage from loyal customers.
(612) 379-3018
215 East Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Morrison's Cafeteria (Mobile, Alabama)
While we wholeheartedly recommend the experience of making your way to Mobile Alabama's Morrison's Cafeteria, this does involve a rather sad story. This particular restaurant is the sole surviving location of a cafeteria-style restaurant chain that was once a well-known shopping mall staple, and Morrison's — in several forms — was around for a long time. Founded in 1920, Morrison's was one of the restaurants credited with developing the cafeteria-style format, and remained wildly popular for over half a century.
Today, the last Morrison's operates under the umbrella of Picadilly Cafeterias, and it still gets high praise for being a friendly, welcoming sort of place to go for a meal. It's beloved as a reminder of a bygone era, a bastion that's still serving some homestyle Southern comfort food — and yes, the fried chicken is amazing. Classics like liver and onions still hit the spot, mac and cheese and candied yams are staples for a reason, and those in-the-know confirm that this place is doing everything just as well as it did in decades past.
(251) 479-0535
3200 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36607
Yoder's Deitch Haus (Montezuma, Georgia)
Yoder's Deitch Haus takes family very seriously: Opened in 1984 and helmed by a family with 12 children — one of whom went on to take over the business — it's spent decades serving real-deal, home-style food using family recipes. It's so good that it has customers willing to drive far out into the Georgia countryside, but once you're there, it's an entire experience that includes a market selling all kinds of delicious baked goods, jams, snacks, and donuts you're going to want to take home.
It's the feeling that you're sitting down for a legit, home-cooked meal that makes this one such a favorite, and the meatloaf is a pretty big draw, too. The offerings here read like the staples of a Southern grandmother who prides herself on feeding her family: There's pineapple-glazed ham, fried okra, creamed corn, roast beef and mashed potatoes, and everything is so good that you'll understand why there's always a line. (Keep an eye out for the peanut butter pie.)
(478) 472-2024
5252 GA Highway 26 E, Montezuma, GA 31063
Cleburne Cafeteria (Houston, Texas)
The history of Houston's Cleburne Cafeteria is the story of the Mickelis family, which purchased the restaurant in 1953. It was originally founded in 1941, and vintage photos show smiling customers and staff alike, along with some seriously incredible-looking desserts and pastries that are drool-worthy even in black-and-white. More photos are on the walls of this Houston favorite, and it's the kind of place that customers frequent because their parents did, and there's something lovely about that.
You'll find home-cooked meals and a family atmosphere, with the liver and onions a popular option despite how it's often called a classic boomer comfort food that younger generations won't touch. If that's not your thing, don't worry: The chicken-fried steak with white cream gravy is also outstanding, and there are so many delicious sides that you're going to want to order some to go. The prime rib is a must-try on the days it's on the menu, and Southern favorites like catfish, hush puppies, and yams all come highly recommended.
(713) 667-2386
3606 Bissonnet, Houston, TX 77005
Matthews Cafeteria (Tucker, Georgia)
Matthews Cafeteria prides itself on being the kind of place you can step into and feel like you're heading back to its early days in the 1950s, and the ever-changing menu here reads like that in the best possible way. Salisbury steak, pot roast, chicken and dumplings, fried chicken livers, pot pie, and fried catfish all take turns on different days of the week, and no matter when you're there, everything's made just a little bit better with some perfect sweet tea. It's the kind of place that customers say you should visit if you want to experience the home cooking of a Southern grandma, and it's no wonder it's been a staple for years.
It makes sense for a very lovely reason, too, as Matthews has passed down from founders Louise and Bill Matthews to grandson Michael Greene. As befitting a true Southern kitchen, the desserts on offer are so good that you're going to want to get a pie to take home with you, and the peach cobbler gets rave reviews, too. Some say it's their favorite restaurant in the state.
(770) 939-2357
2299 Main St, Tucker, GA 30084
Niki's West (Birmingham, Alabama)
Niki's West is a little different in that while there's an option for cafeteria-style dining, there's also a more standard sit-down menu. We'd argue that to truly experience this family-owned Birmingham hotspot as customers have been for decades, you should definitely go cafeteria-style. Although it opened in the '50s, it has a vibe that's distinctly 1980s, and honestly? We're on board with that.
As far as the food goes, it's been described as an upscale meat-and-three, with some dishes that pay homage to the family's Greek roots. There's something for everyone in this place that locals call one of the most reliable around, with plenty of Southern favorites like fried green tomatoes, collard greens, and okra. While plenty have high praise for the food, the friendly and welcoming staff and owners get commended for creating a truly outstanding experience from start to finish. (Fun fact: Previously, the restaurant has previously included a lounge and go-go dancers!)
(205) 252-5751
233 Finley Ave West, Birmingham, AL 35204
Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen (Chicago, Illinois)
Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen has definitely earned its designation as an icon, and it's not only part of regular conversations about the best lunches and restaurants in the city, but it's been that way since 1942. Although it might be known as one of the best Jewish delis in the country and one that takes its sandwiches very seriously, there's much more on the menu. Exactly what depends on the day of the week, but expect beef brisket and stew, meatloaf, corned beef hash, stuffed cabbage, and chicken pot pies to all make an appearance throughout the week.
The sandwiches here are the stuff of legend, with pastrami being a towering juggernaut of a sandwich made better by perfect pickles, and the corned beef lives up to the hype. Other comfort food favorites are just as good, though, including the matzo ball soup and potato pancakes. Go once, and you might just find yourself wanting to make it a daily sojourn, if only to hold onto those old-school vibes just a little bit longer.
(312) 939-2855
1141 South Jefferson St, Chicago, IL 60607
Harry's Hofbrau (California)
Take a gander at the name of this place, and you might think you're going to be able to sample some of those delightfully delicious German dishes that should definitely be on everyone's bucket list. That's not actually the case, though, and this is more about carvery sandwiches and dinners, daily soups and salads, and the kind of sides that are tough to choose between. (That does, however, include sauerkraut.) Founded in 1954, there are locations in San Leandro and Redwood City these days, and the turkey here is so good that it's been a multiple-times-a-week sort of order that some customers have fallen back on for decades.
It's lauded as one of the best meal deals in the area: At the time of writing, full carvery dinners with a meat, mashed potatoes, roll, and a salad or side range from $12.49 (for the turkey wing) to $19.89 (for either the roast beef, roast turkey, corned beef, or pastrami). Who says you can't get a great meal for a reasonable price anymore? And it is great, with customers saying everything from the meat to the gravy is to die for.
Multiple locations
Mitsitam Native Foods Cafe (Washington, DC)
This one's a little different, as it's not a standalone restaurant that has been a major favorite for decades. Instead, this one's located in the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian, and it reopened in 2024 after a massive remodel. It's also unique in that the old-school vibe here comes in the food: The focus here is on indigenous ingredients, and the menu here includes things like bison sausages, steelhead trout, squashes and succotash, fry bread, chilis, and empanadas.
Reviews even go as far as saying the food found here is some of the best in DC, with the fry bread tacos and bison chili getting frequent mentions. Generous portions, incredible flavors, perfectly-cooked fish, and sides to match are pricey, sure, but this is also the kind of meal that you shouldn't skip if you happen to be in DC. If you loved it once, stop by again, as some note that rarely-found seasonal specials aren't to be missed.
americanindian.si.edu/visit/dc/dining
(866) 868-7774
National Museum of the American Indian, National Mall, Fourth St & Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20560
Swett's Restaurant (Nashville, Tennessee)
Swett's has been a big deal in Nashville for a long time, and the origin story is pretty epic. It started out as a tavern, and the meals were only meant to be served as family dinners, but it wasn't long before customers wanted in on mealtimes, too. Doors opened in 1920, food became the star in the 1950s, and it's still in the hands of the same family today. You'll often hear it called the place to go for the best meat-and-three around — especially if that meat is fried chicken.
Beloved for soul food classics served cafeteria-style with a healthy helping of that something special that comes with scratch-made home cooking, Swett's gets a ton of love for having the kind of menu where everything is guaranteed to be delicious and served in hearty portions. And let's be real here. There's just something about seeing fried cornbread on a menu that makes you know you're in for a treat, so if you head to Nashville, this place is a must.
(615) 329-4418
2725 Clifton Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
Methodology
In order to make it onto our list of the best cafeteria-style restaurants that are worth a visit, we started by looking for places that were celebrated for having a variety of different food options on an extensive cafeteria line, with an eye toward rotating menus and family recipes. These are the restaurants that have maintained that old-school vibe in some way, are celebrated for being the kind of places that locals take visitors, and that families frequent throughout the generations.
We gave special consideration to family-owned restaurants. These include places that are appreciated for having a welcoming and friendly atmosphere, with signature dishes that many praised, and desserts that are worth saving room for (or taking home with you).