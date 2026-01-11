14 Best Old-School Cafeteria-Style Restaurants In The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've all been there, placing our order at a restaurant we've been looking forward to, only to see someone else's plates get brought out and served along with a serious side of regret brought straight to our table. Menu photos are fine, but they rarely compare to the real thing — and that's one reason we're kind of surprised that cafeteria-style restaurants aren't as popular as they probably should be.

They're perfect for those among us who like to browse, and let's not forget that these buffet-adjacent places have all the selection and variety with no concerns about sticky fingers and failing sneeze guards. Add in the potential to mix-and-match some perfectly unique orders that hit the spot for you, and only you, and these places are a total win.

Fortunately, there are some cafeteria-style restaurants that are still serving outstanding food in this old-school way, and we wanted to know who's doing it best. In compiling our list of the best in the country, we looked for places that had not only great food but the kind of variety that makes choosing favorites difficult. We also looked for places that had held onto that old-school vibe, came highly rated and recommended, and had received awards and accolades; having signature dishes was a bonus. The best of the best have been staples for generations, and these are the kind of places that have the love of locals and are pilgrimages for those who move away.