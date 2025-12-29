The Classic Boomer Comfort Food Younger Generations Won't Touch

How likely are you to order a plate of liver and onions at your local diner? Have you ever ordered it or even cooked it at home for yourself? According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations via Today's Dietitian, America ranks 171st out of 175 countries for offal consumption, meaning organ meat. Most of the 0.97 pounds the average American eats per year comes from hot dogs and sausage. Americans just don't want to eat organ meat. Unless, of course, they're Boomers.

Although chitlins, made from pig intestine, or sweetbreads, made from thymus glands or pancreas, are regional delicacies, most organ meats are not eaten by the majority of Americans. Many Boomers, however, grew up eating things like fried gizzards or liver and onions. "My dad loved liver, gizzards, hearts, brains, tripe," one Redditor shared on a thread about liver and onions at diners. Others shared tales of fried chicken hearts or how their parents ate liver regularly.

Boomers didn't necessarily want to eat organ meat when they were kids. Offal was pushed by the government during wartime because of meat rationing. These cuts are also highly nutritious, offering more nutrients than many muscle meats we regularly consume. But America has long been opposed to the very idea of organ meat in ways few other countries are. There are a number of reasons why people didn't eat offal back in the day, and why younger generations avoid it now.