The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant Chain Everyone Remembers From The Mall Has One Location Left

One of the most endearing features of a cafeteria-style restaurant is the joyful sense of community you feel when eating there. Not only do you get to serve yourself from a nearly endless array of foods and beverages, but you can also carry your tray to a large, communal eating area that is reminiscent of modern-day school cafeterias.

The concept of efficient and casual yet elegant cafeteria-style dining was introduced to the U.S. in the 1800s, with the opening of the Exchange Buffet in New York City serving as a precursor. This inexpensive, self-serve, buffet-style dining experience was inspired by the Swedish smörgåsbord. It increased in popularity throughout the 1920s with the opening of the first cafeteria-style chains: Childs Restaurants, which originated in New York City, and Boos Brothers Cafeterias, which opened in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, since then, many of the most beloved cafeteria-style restaurants in the U.S. have closed ... that is, except for one chain cafeteria that everyone remembers from the mall: Morrison's Cafeterias, which only has one location left.

The final Morrison location is thriving in Mobile, Alabama. The Mobile location was actually the restaurant chain's first-ever location. Now owned by Piccadilly Restaurants, it remains among the final remnants of a comforting, communal-style dining experience. It's definitely one of the mall food court chains we wish would come back.