11 Mall Food Court Chains We Wish Would Come Back
In our 21st-century foodie landscape, Michelin-level cuisine has infiltrated everything. Take, for example, the only Michelin-starred taco stand in Mexico City, or the Michelin-worthy restaurants that have even started showing up in food halls. Go back to the 1970s, 80s, and 90s, and the world was a little different — especially considering the restaurants that had set up shop in mall food courts across America.
Every mall had a Chinese restaurant, there was usually a place for pizza, and when it came time to grab something to eat while wandering the mall and window-shopping, cookies and hot pretzels reigned supreme. They were different times, when food was affordable and plentiful. Sure, its quality might be described as "just fine," but it was the cuisine of lifelong memories and better times with less tech, less supervision, and more freedom.
With that in mind, we had to know what restaurants still live rent-free in mall-goers hearts and minds, even though they may have disappeared completely (or almost completely). Many mall food court restaurants simply no longer exist, or have shrunk from a footprint of hundreds of locations to a dozen or so. So, we headed to Reddit and other social media to find out what restaurants people want back, and it made for a brilliant — albeit sad — trip down memory lane.
Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour
Farrell's was the kind of olde-timey ice cream parlor that everyone wanted to go to for parties and nights out with friends. Sadly, Farrell's seems to have had a long, slow decline since its heyday in the 1960s and 70s, and it finally closed its last location in 2019.
Whenever anyone mentions Farrell's over on Reddit, it sparks a fair amount of nostalgia. Many Reddit users recall this being the place to go for birthdays, although the shows, singing, dancing, cheering, and musical instruments played by employees as they serenaded customers was the source of quite a bit of anxiety. Still, it was a favorite for dates, post-movie treats, and sports teams ... whether celebrating a win or commiserating a loss.
Plenty of Reddit users still remember their order of choice, with the notorious Pig Trough getting regular shout-outs for its sheer volume of ice cream. There are some dark stories told, too: One came from a Reddit user who had frequented a Sacramento Farrell's. Their family had decided to spend just a bit more time at the airshow they were attending one day in 1972 before grabbing some ice cream, and they narrowly avoided disaster. A jet ended up crashing into the ice cream parlor, killing 22 people, including 12 children.
Orange Julius
Technically, Orange Julius still exists — it was bought by Dairy Queen back in 1987. But those who had the original, pre-DQ Orange Julius drinks have taken to Reddit in droves. They want to make it clear that the version you can still get is absolutely not like the nostalgic drink of mall trips and movie nights. One Reddit user explained, "When I was a teenager, Orange Julius was freaking delicious and tasted like foamy, creamy fruit. The last time I had it a few years ago, it tasted like Tang with a vague metallic undertone."
That's definitely not a great review, and that person isn't alone in their feelings. Many lament the current offering as being flavorless and little more than orange foam, with others reporting — perhaps unsurprisingly — that even their local DQ has stopped selling what seems to be a poor approximation of the real deal.
Many are quick to point out that there's more to miss about Orange Julius than just its titular drink. There are just as many fans of the chain's Strawberry Julius, hot dogs, and nachos, and the counter display of oranges gets just as many fond nods. Orange Julius was at the heart of regular mall trips that invariably included a stop at KB Toys, while former mall employees fondly remember heading there on break from one of a number of mall stores.
Hot Sam
Yes, you can definitely make your own soft baked pretzels at home, and you should. Why? Well, they're delicious, but we all know that they're made even better by the mustard or cheese that they're dipped in. According to the Reddit users who remember Hot Sam, that's what made it stand out. "They dipped the ENTIRE PRETZEL in the cheese," one Reddit user remembered fondly. "Well, one whole side of it anyway. Then stuck it on a stick! None of this 'little plastic cup barely enough to cover a few bites.'"
Others lament the fact that this place has been gone for so long that even some adults have never heard of Hot Sam. Determined cooks have tried to replicate the cheese sauce and have only been disappointed by failures, while echoing the idea that a trip to Hot Sam defined childhood. And no, none of the soft pretzels sold today come close to those that many still hold near and dear to their hearts.
Hot Sam goes back to the 1960s, when it was on the front lines of these newfangled things called shopping malls. It was a staple from the early days and went nationwide by the 1990s, but by the middle of that decade, Mrs. Fields swooped in and bought the chain. Hundreds of locations dwindled to single digits, and in 2006, the few remaining stores became Pretzel Times (and, later, Pretzelmakers).
Hot Dog on a Stick
Yes, technically, Hot Dog on a Stick is still around. At the time of this writing, it's owned by FAT Brands, and although there are franchising opportunities available, there are only a few dozen locations. That's not nearly enough for the scores of Reddit users who lament the loss of their local mall shops, with one animator even including the store in a 3D, digital recreation of a 1980s-era shopping mall.
Former employees have a visceral reaction to seeing Hot Dog on a Stick's bizarre employee uniforms being posted on Reddit, claiming a strange mix of pride, nostalgia, and embarrassment. (Hilariously, there are also some Reddit users who are shocked to learn the restaurant was real, and not a cinematic invention.)
Tons of Gen X-ers either had their first job here or know someone who did. The cheese sticks and cheesy dogs get a lot of love, and one Reddit user said that their sister was such a fan that she'd drive across state lines to indulge. As they closed, she had to go farther and farther away ... and honestly, that's the stuff of a dystopian teenage road trip film.
Karmelkorn
Technically, anyone who wants their Karmelkorn fix can order online, but that's not entirely the same thing as walking into a store and being surrounded by the smell of freshly-popped popcorn. Something we found throughout nostalgic Reddit threads are specific memories about food court smells, like Cinnabon, pretzels, and Karmelkorn. Like Orange Julius, Karmelkorn was under the umbrella of Dairy Queen for a bit, but in 2019, it was announced that the few remaining stores would close.
It was a sad time for many Reddit users, including one who posted about the chain's caramel popcorn and lemonade being a special memory they share with their mother. For others, it was the cheesy popcorn that made it worth a drive to the mall, while another Reddit user explained, "It's a core memory of my childhood. I can close my eyes and smell that place!"
Anyone lucky enough to live next to a mall with one of these stores in the food court has memories firmly cemented, saying that the smell wafted through the entire mall. Even if you know all the tips and tricks to elevate your homemade bowl of popcorn, there's just something about the fresh selections from a shop like this.
Steak Escape
The Steak Escape that exists today is both the same chain it was years ago, and a completely different one. Since its heyday as a mall staple, it's rebranded itself as a free-standing restaurant specializing in grilled subs. At the time of this writing, there are about 25 locations, many in Ohio and Mississippi. The chain says that it still shines a big spotlight on the cheesesteaks, and there is a ton of chatter on Reddit from those who feel their cheesesteak needs haven't been met since Steak Escape disappeared from many malls.
Even Reddit users who worked there have fond memories of Steak Escape, and that's saying something. When you see behind the curtain it's easy to become disillusioned, but that's apparently not the case here. Another Reddit thread devoted to the South Park Mall in Moline, Illinois started by declaring that it just wasn't the same since Steak Escape left, and neither was the area's sub game.
Former customers chimed in with their nostalgic longing, and agreed that there was just nothing else that came close. The cheesesteaks get a lot of love, and so do the fries. There's also a request on Reddit for a copycat recipe for Steak Escape's teriyaki cheesesteak — butter-flavored oil, Lawry's, and Kikkoman teriyaki marinade are suggested as ingredients. Will it fill the void? It might have to.
Roli Boli
This one's a little obscure, and we honestly couldn't find much information on it at all — aside from Reddit users who really, really miss it. Roli Boli was apparently a mall-centric stromboli joint that rolled out some non-traditional stromboli. Anyone who makes their own homemade pepperoni stromboli probably thinks of the typical pizza ingredients wrapped in a pizza dough. However, according to Reddit users hoping to mimic Roli Boli's version, it was made unique by having the shape and texture of a baguette, with an interior softness similar to French bread.
Most of the references we found suggest Roli Boli was unique to (or at least primarily located in) New Jersey. Menus posted online show some pretty neat options, including a Mexi Boli (with ground beef, cheese, and a jalapeño sauce), and a Sea Boli (with lobster, shrimp, and a butter sauce on the side).
If that sounds amazing, Reddit users who have been there agree — and say that the only bad thing about it was that it was so good, they never managed to go anywhere else in the food court. Active cravings are still a thing, while others say they miss the fact that they could mix and match toppings, and get a stromboli made fresh to order in minutes. We can definitely get on board with all of that.
The Magic Pan
"The Magic Pan" sounds like an incredibly vague, very strange, and slightly suspicious name for a restaurant that could be serving up almost anything, but it really just specialized in innocuous crepes. The restaurant's original founder created a rotating ring of pans that could turn out a huge number of crepes pretty quickly, and after that was nicknamed "The Magic Pan," the restaurant's name followed. The concept was eventually bought by Quaker Oats, and in the 1970s, it became a mall staple. For many, it was the first time they had crepes, and plenty of Reddit users still remember it being an exotic experience for their younger selves.
The last location closed in 1992, and there are plenty of Reddit users who say that there is definitely room for a crepe place like this one in today's foodie landscape. Photos of menus have been posted to Reddit, and we can see why the spot still has so many fans. It served up cheesy crepes, crepes with crab and a sherry bechamel sauce, beef-and-mushroom crepes, and a footnote on the menu inviting customers to create their own combinations.
For some, it kickstarted a lifelong interest in making their own crepes, which is surprisingly easy to do. Others remember it as being a classy kind of place that made them feel grown-up and elegant, even at ages still in the single digits. One Reddit user reminisced, "Every time I drive by one of MP's former locations, I shed a tear. Still miss it."
Morrison's Cafeteria
Morrison's Cafeterias had a long run, opening in 1920, shifting into shopping malls through the 1950s, and thriving for decades. Cafeteria-style dining ultimately gave way to casual, sit-down restaurants, though, and most closed in the 2000s. By 2025, there was only one left — a location in Mobile, Alabama. Plenty of Reddit users say that there's room for a cafeteria-style place like Morrison's to come back, including one who asked indignantly, "Crazy to think you used to be able to watch your roast beef getting sliced right in front of your eyeballs. ... and we're just supposed to forget?"
Morrison's clearly has a special place in the hearts of many. People remember having a fondness for dishes like the rib roast and the seasoned green beans, and some get nostalgic about time spent with grandparents who insisted that everyone have dessert. The custard pie and coconut pie get shout-outs, and while Morrison's was a weekly trip for some, it was an occasional treat for others. Others lament the loss of the mac and cheese, fried okra, yeast rolls, fried shrimp, Salisbury steak ... the list goes on and on.
Fond memories of heading to the local mall, picking up the next book in the Tarzan series, and then heading to Morrison's defined the childhood of one Reddit user, while for another, it was a post-church brunch spot. Morrison's clearly meant all kinds of things to all kinds of people, and is deeply missed by many.
Wyatt's Cafeteria
Wyatt's history officially came to an end in 2003 with the closing of its last location. The chain had a good run of more than 70 years, and it still has a lot of fans who fondly remember this cafeteria-style mall staple. It was so integrated into everyday life that some customers have since admitted not knowing they could recreate some of its dishes at home until they were entering their teenage years. Others remember it for being a place where people gathered and became like family.
That's super sweet, and it's no wonder that one Reddit user said, "If I could go back in time, Wyatt's Cafeteria could be the first place I'd visit." Favorite dishes included chicken fried steak, cobbler, and strawberry shortcake, and the iced tea gets a lot of attention as well. Reddit users lament the loss of a sprawling spread where you could order just a few favorites, choose from a plethora of desserts, or load a plate with all kinds of new things to try. Former employees post that their memories are just as fond, with some saying they've still got pictures of the old 1970s-era crew.
It made such an impact on some Reddit users that they remember the last time they ate there, who they were with, and even what movie they saw that night. That's some powerful nostalgia — perhaps it really is time for cafeteria-style restaurants to get a reboot.
Kenny Rogers Roasters
Though contemporary audiences may only know about Kenny Rogers Roasters from watching reruns of a couple select "Seinfeld" episodes, the restaurant was, in fact, a real thing. Those who were around in its heyday consistently refer to it with longing and more than a bit of nostalgia, with many reminding the newbies that there are still Kenny Rogers Roasters locations throughout Asia — and, yes, many of them are located in shopping mall food courts.
Stateside, it hasn't been such an enduring success. After opening in 1991 and growing at a shocking rate, it just couldn't stand up against some stiff competition. Bankruptcy happened in 1998, and it struggled on for a time. The last location was in a California mall, and closed in 2011.
Some Reddit users miss it so much that they'd consider a trip to Asia just to dine there again, while others say that their high expectations of the restaurant were met and even exceeded back in the day. Comments consistently call it out for offering something completely unlike the chicken joints that have survived, and when the occasional naysayer points out that grocery store rotisserie chickens are often cheaper than raw chickens and restaurant rotisserie chickens, fans are quick to point out that for the quality they remember, it's worth it.