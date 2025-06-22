11 Mall Food Court Chains We Wish Would Come Back

In our 21st-century foodie landscape, Michelin-level cuisine has infiltrated everything. Take, for example, the only Michelin-starred taco stand in Mexico City, or the Michelin-worthy restaurants that have even started showing up in food halls. Go back to the 1970s, 80s, and 90s, and the world was a little different — especially considering the restaurants that had set up shop in mall food courts across America.

Every mall had a Chinese restaurant, there was usually a place for pizza, and when it came time to grab something to eat while wandering the mall and window-shopping, cookies and hot pretzels reigned supreme. They were different times, when food was affordable and plentiful. Sure, its quality might be described as "just fine," but it was the cuisine of lifelong memories and better times with less tech, less supervision, and more freedom.

With that in mind, we had to know what restaurants still live rent-free in mall-goers hearts and minds, even though they may have disappeared completely (or almost completely). Many mall food court restaurants simply no longer exist, or have shrunk from a footprint of hundreds of locations to a dozen or so. So, we headed to Reddit and other social media to find out what restaurants people want back, and it made for a brilliant — albeit sad — trip down memory lane.