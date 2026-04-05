20 Iconic Dishes You Can't Miss In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is a city built on chance, dreams, and roulette wheels. It's a place where glitter and glamour meet neon lights, slot machines, and showgirls. Founded in 1905 as a railroad stop, it became a desert oasis during the Las Vegas Golden Age, particularly in the 1950s and '60s, welcoming celebrities, politicians, and an occasional mobster. Gambling became legal in 1931, creating a defining element for the tourist-driven city, becoming a place where you could win and lose a fortune before being served a free cocktail.
Sin City is a high roller's destination. However, it is also a vibrant, food-loving city where culinary enthusiasts gather to feast. Food fans can travel the world in a day through their palate. Locals and tourists can try classic American dishes or those featuring international flavors, prepared by celebrity chefs or regional cooks.
Some of the finest restaurants in the world are scattered throughout the city, from downtown's Fremont Street to Chinatown, the Arts District, Summerlin, and in glitzy hotels and casinos that line one end of the Strip of Las Vegas Boulevard to the other. While menus rotate within these establishments, there are enticing, iconic dishes that define the restaurant and the city. These dishes are beloved by locals and tourists, earning permanent placement on restaurant menus and icon status. Here are 20 of the most iconic dishes you can find in Las Vegas.
Beef Wellington at Hell's Kitchen
For fans of Michelin-starred, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, dining at the original Las Vegas Hell's Kitchen tops the bucket list. Ramsay opened the first Hell's Kitchen inside Caesars Palace in 2018. Few dishes are as notable from Ramsay as his classic Beef Wellington, a dish that has been on the menu and featured in the notable reality television show since the beginning.
The entree features a center-cut tenderloin of beef encased in mushroom duxelle, a wrapping of ham such as prosciutto or Parma ham, and finally, a buttery puff pastry envelops the total dish. In addition to the typical Wellington flavors, it includes Ramsay's flavor-boosting ingredient, Dijon mustard. He brushes the tangy condiment on the meat first, adding a hint of vinegary bite to the dish's flavor while helping tenderize the meat. The Wellington sits atop a satiny, unctuous potato puree and is served with root vegetable spheres and a red wine demi-glace.
Shrimp Cocktail at StripSteak
The one dish you are likely to find on every Vegas steakhouse, seafood shop, or room service menu is a shrimp cocktail. It's widely believed that the city consumes 60,000 pounds of shrimp per day. And for good reason, the iconic dish originated in Vegas. The Golden Gate Hotel & Casino was the first to bring cold boiled shrimp and tangy cocktail sauce together, offering the first shrimp cocktail to patrons of the downtown casino for $0.50 in 1959.
Although the classic shrimp cocktail is delicious, acclaimed chef Michael Mina of StripSteak Steakhouse inside Mandalay Bay elevates the shrimp cocktail due to the quality of the ingredients, the delicate cooking of the shrimp, and a delicious, tangy sauce. Mina infuses the dish with Asian influences by cooking sustainable Oishii shrimp in a dashi broth. Wondering what dashi is? It is a dried bonito flake, kombu, and dried shitake mushroom-based broth that gives the shrimp a delicate umami note. The shrimp are also accompanied by a tangy, gin-infused cocktail sauce. The gin's botanicals and earthy juniper notes enhance the sauce's other ingredients, adding sophisticated layers of flavor.
Filet Mignon at The Golden Steer
Celebrities have been performing in Vegas for decades. It is among the key reasons the desert oasis is known as the entertainment capital of the world. The Rat Pack, Elvis Presley, and Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton, were headlining the showrooms of classic casinos, such as the Sands, Sahara, and Fremont, during the 1950s and 60s. Today, streets throughout the city bear their names.
One restaurant has been a star-studded favorite for post-show dining since the Golden Age of Vegas: The Golden Steer. Opening in 1958, the restaurant has been serving steaks to Vegas celebrities, including Rat Pack funnyman Dean Martin. The crooner's favorite dish was the filet mignon. Today, the Golden Steer offers the aged, prime steak a la carte in 8-ounce or 12-ounce cuts. You can also create a Rat Pack experience by enjoying it with the Golden Steer's signature cocktail, Sippin' with Dino.
Artichoke with Black Truffle Soup at Restaurant Guy Savoy
Some of the most luxurious flavors emerge from otherwise humble ingredients. On the outside, a black truffle doesn't look like a flavorsome delicacy. Similarly, the prickly heads on stalks of artichokes look more like a floral arrangement than something you would eat. However, when these two items merge together with water and some butter, a Michelin-starred dish emerges at Restaurant Guy Savoy. The restaurant serves the artichoke with black truffle soup with toasted mushroom brioche slathered in black truffle butter, enhancing the soup's earthy, umami flavors.
The Las Vegas offshoot of the two-Michelin-star Paris location is inside Caesars Palace on the Strip. The restaurant looks out to the Paris Las Vegas Hotel's Eiffel Tower, making you feel very much like you are in France. Savoy's Paris restaurant formerly held three Michelin stars, eventually losing one in 2023. Still, Restaurant Guy Savoy is one of the finest in Paris, and the Vegas location, with its array of classic French dishes, shouldn't be missed. Although there are standouts throughout the menu, it was this soup that helped it secure Savoy's Michelin stars.
Shellfish Plateau at Prime Steakhouse
Whether you like it hot or cold, Las Vegas seafood towers are showstopping spectacles worthy of the high rollers who enjoy them. Restaurants across the city pile lobster tails, crab legs, oysters, jumbo shrimp, and mounds of caviar onto chilled platters, or in flamed options with warm shellfish and sauces. One stellar option is from Prime Steakhouse inside the Bellagio, looking out on the hotel's fountains, from French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
For Prime's shellfish plateau, the restaurant serves chilled Maine lobster, king crab, jumbo shrimp, oysters, mussels, and clams with luxurious extravagance. Despite operating 44 restaurants globally, multi-Michelin-starred chef Vongerichten is closely involved with all of his concepts, ensuring the meal will leave you with flavorful memories long after its completion.
Imperial Peking Duck at Wing Lei
Las Vegas is home to the first Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant in North America, Wing Lei. Located inside Wynn Las Vegas, the restaurant earned its prestigious star in 2008. The restaurant tantalizes guests in its golden, jewelry-box-like dining room with high-end Chinese delicacies, highlighting Cantonese, Shanghai, and Szechuan flavors.
Wing Lei's best-known dish is its signature Imperial Peking duck. The lavish entrée features a whole Peking duck that white-gloved servers carve tableside. With a perfectly crispy skin and juicy, tender meat, the duck is served with various accompaniments, including a duck consommé, a trio of umami-rich Hoisin sauces, and a choice of steamed buns or Mandarin crêpes.
Lobster Eggs Benedict at Eiffel Tower Restaurant
The Eiffel Tower Restaurant in Las Vegas' Paris Hotel is located 110 feet above the strip, sitting inside the scaled-back replica of France's famous landmark. Once you step inside, a feeling of elegant romance exudes. The lights of the city dazzle during dinner, highlighted by front-row, unobstructed views from the restaurant's wall of windows to the Bellagio fountains and the Vegas Strip below. However, it's the brunch that shines as a fancy affair as Eiffel welcomes guests to enjoy its refined haute cuisine with French flair.
The three-course weekend brunch includes usual suspects and unique stand-outs, including a multi-tiered lobster eggs Benedict. The dish melds perfectly poached eggs, with sweet, tender Maine lobster meat, rich creamed spinach, and silky hollandaise atop toasted, buttery brioche. For those with luxurious tastes, take the decadent dish to another level by adding an Osetra caviar enhancement.
Crispy Duck Khao Soi at Lotus of Siam
One spot off the Strip that remains one of the hardest restaurants to secure a reservation is Lotus of Siam. Since 1999, Chef Saipin Chutim and her husband, Bill, have been serving James Beard award-winning Northern Thai cuisine. Today, Chef Chutim and her family operate multiple Lotus of Siam locations across the city.
The chef's curries and stews feature hearty, earthy, and spicy flavors. Her signature crispy duck Kaho Soi is a twist on the traditional Northern Thailand street food. The dish features egg noodles in a spicy coconut broth with crispy fried duck meat. The crunch of the game bird lends texture to the tender noodles and spicy yet creamy, coconut-infused broth, creating a crave-worthy bite.
Arroz a Banda con Gambas at Jaleo by José Andrés
Celebrity chef José Andrés has several restaurants in Las Vegas, each offering different points of view from the Spanish chef. At Jaleo inside the Cosmopolitan, the menu showcases the flavors of his Spanish homeland centered around paella. The open kitchen's centerpiece is a wood-fired paella grill, which holds massive paella pans. Tasty masterpieces emerge from these pans, including arroz a banda con gambas, or cuttlefish and head-on shrimp paella.
Jaleo proves that paella is more than a simple rice-based dish. It is part of Spanish tradition, which the restaurant displays with authenticity. The dish begins with Spanish rice from Valencia or Murcia, perfect for absorbing the paella's flavorsome ingredients, and then layers in tender and briny seafood, creating tastes that will transport you to a seaside Spanish town.
24-Layer Chocolate Cake at Strip House Steakhouse
Why indulge in one layer of cake when you can splurge on 24 individual layers of chocolatey goodness? Located on the strip inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Strip House Steakhouse features an array of carnivorous delights. However, the decadence of the aforementioned dessert is worth saving room for. The creamy, luscious chocolate cake features alternating layers of moist and rich, yet wonderfully light cake and smooth chocolate filling, with a layer of French semisweet chocolate ganache to top it off. It is one of Sin City's most delicious and indulgent desserts.
Agedashi tofu at Raku
Raku has been crafting house-made tofu since its opening in 2008. The Japanese restaurant located in Chinatown is known for its imaginative take on izakaya-style cuisine. Raku translates to comfort or ease in Japanese, a concept the restaurant takes to heart as exceptional service is as important to them as its high-quality, authentic flavors.
The made-in-house hot agedashi tofu is lightly fried, giving it a crisp texture outside, while remaining silky inside. It is served in an umami-rich, slightly smoky, homemade dashi broth and topped with salmon roe. A dash of hot chili paste adorns the side of the bowl, for those who like a bit of heat.
French toast ambrosia at the Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge
The Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge has been a Las Vegas landmark since 1972. With flamingo lamp shades, overstuffed booths, and a central fire pit, the Peppermill exudes a kitschy, retro charm reminiscent of old Las Vegas. In 2024, the restaurant won an American Classics Award from the James Beard Foundation.
The French toast ambrosia has been on the menu since the diner's beginning. It continues to delight guests due to its clever mix of ingredients, available any time of day. You see, this isn't just any French toast. Peppermill's crispy-on-the-outside and custardy-on-the-inside vanilla and cinnamon French toast is topped with chopped fresh fruit and a healthy dousing of whipped cream, with fruity, sweet blueberry syrup served on the side.
Adobada tacos at Tacos El Gordo
Late-night stops at Tacos El Gordo are a must. Serving Tijuana-style street tacos with al pastor-style meats, the original San Diego location opened in 1972. The taco shop arrived in Vegas in 2010, quickly becoming a favorite with locals and tourists alike.
Today, multiple locations across the city are piling al pastor pork or beef into handmade tortillas and topping them with salsas and guacamole that are fresh, in-house daily. They cook the meats on vertical splits in the traditional al pastor-style. The signature spicy adobada is a standout, layering tender, chili-spiced pork with your choice of toppings.
The authenticity, generous portions, affordable prices, and high-quality ingredients make Tacos El Gordo one of the better Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas. This is particularly true for 2 a.m. cravings. The shops are open from 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Palace pan roast at Palace Station Oyster Bar
While going to the Strip to see a show or have a celebratory dinner is fun on occasion, Vegas locals love the off-Strip Station Casinos. These casinos cater to locals, offering better gaming odds, free, all-day parking, and family fun beyond gambling. The first Station Casino was the Palace, opening downtown in 1976. Inside, you will find one of the best spots for seafood in town, Palace Oyster Bar.
Here, guests enjoy trays of ice-cold, freshly shucked oysters and shrimp, steamed clams, and the mouthwatering Palace Pan Roast. The standout, tomato-based stew comes with a mix of shrimp, crab, chicken, and andouille sausage. It is finished with brandy and served with a side of steamed rice. Only 18 seats are available at the first-come, first-served spot, so securing a seat is often challenging. Luckily, the restaurant is open 24 hours a day.
Homemade sourdough at Esther's Kitchen
Sourdough bread that has just the right amount of savory tanginess, with a perfectly crunchy crust and a tender bite inside, is a thing of beauty. Few do this better than Esther's Kitchen. The restaurant pays homage to chef and owner James Trees' greatest supporter, his Great-aunt Esther.
While Esther's Kitchen is known for its Italian cuisine featuring fresh pastas made in-house, it's the house-made sourdough that has won the hearts of bread lovers. The Arts District restaurant features its sourdough bread served with a selection of accompaniments, such as anchovy butter, burrata, or nduja. Or, you can enjoy the restaurant's wood-fired pizza with a sourdough crust.
Fukuburger at Fukuburger
The art of layering meat, toppings, and sauce between bread is more difficult than one may expect, which makes finding an incredible burger something to celebrate. Few in Las Vegas do it better than Fukuburger. The Japanese American burger joint operates two off-strip locations, each serving juicy hamburgers with Asian-inspired toppings, along with somewhat addictive, garlicky Fuku fries topped with "crack sauce."
The classic Fukuburger begins with Fuku's juicy all-beef hamburger patty. It is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, and finished with spicy wasabi mayo and the restaurant's savory Fuku sauce. The combination of ingredients adds texture, creaminess, heat, and umami-rich flavor. Although the ingredients sound traditional, it's the sauces that top the generous-sized, drip-down-your-arm-juicy burger that sets it apart from others.
Strawberry shortcake at Freed's Bakery
Summerlin's Freed's Bakery is a family-owned mecca for all things sweet. It has been a Las Vegas dessert institution since its opening in 1959. Locals throughout the region know that if they need a celebration cake, they should look no further than Freed's.
The community-focused company, with four locations to date, stands out for its unique and imaginative multi-tiered cakes that are as beautiful to look at as they are delicious to enjoy. Among its popular flavors, the strawberry shortcake is a consistent favorite. The fluffy yet moist white cake layers fresh, tangy strawberries with sweet, whipped cream before receiving a thick layer of buttercream frosting.
Fresh crab at the Bacchanal Buffet
The buffet breakfast, lunch, and dinner have been synonymous with Vegas since Herb McDonald first introduced the concept in his casino in the 1940s. It was a way to feed gamblers quickly, ensuring a fast turnaround to the gaming floor. Today, the 25,000 square-foot showroom of the Bacchanal Buffet showcases the extravagance and excess of Vegas with its daily buffet featuring 250 different classic American and global dishes. It is one of the best luxury buffets in Vegas due to its extensive selection.
During the mimosa crab brunch, you can dine on piles of fresh crustaceans, including snow crab clusters, King crab claws, stone crab claws, and a Cajun seafood boil featuring Dungeness crab. Additionally, hot crab soup, crab cakes, steamed crab legs, and more are available, along with lobster claws, fresh oysters, and piles of boiled shrimp.
The downsides are that the buffet is pricey at $86.99 per person, and there are often long lines of guests waiting for the premium dishes. Once seated, you are also limited to 90 minutes maximum at your table to enjoy the experience.
Delilah sundae at Delilah
For those who love dinner and a show, Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas is a modern supper club filled with 1920s nostalgia. Its intimate yet energetic atmosphere feels much like stepping into a scene from "The Great Gatsby." The venue features live entertainment that enhances the meal.
Dishes such as the Wagyu beef yakitori skewers and chicken tenders are universal favorites. Still, it's Delilah's sweet endings that we love, many of which are large enough for sharing, including its indulgent Delilah sundae. To create the dish, Delilah starts with a base of six scoops of rocky road, dark chocolate, and vanilla ice cream. The ice cream is topped with chocolate fudge, hazelnut marshmallows, magic shell, and finally, whipped white chocolate ganache. Delilah says the dessert serves two guests. However, we think it's enough to satisfy three or four.
Jumbo flambé bone marrow at SW Steakhouse
SW Steakhouse celebrates the city that thrives in abundance with its massive jumbo bone marrow flambé. The colossal dish highlights the savory, umami notes of roasted bone marrow with a flaming finish. The steakhouse, located inside the Wynn, serves the dish with toasted focaccia and blackberry jam, with the latter's tangy sweetness helping cut through some of the dish's richness. Although the restaurant is one of the few on the Strip to serve Japanese certified A5 Wagyu and Kobe beef, it's this flamed dish that makes heads turn.