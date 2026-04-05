20 Iconic Dishes You Can't Miss In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a city built on chance, dreams, and roulette wheels. It's a place where glitter and glamour meet neon lights, slot machines, and showgirls. Founded in 1905 as a railroad stop, it became a desert oasis during the Las Vegas Golden Age, particularly in the 1950s and '60s, welcoming celebrities, politicians, and an occasional mobster. Gambling became legal in 1931, creating a defining element for the tourist-driven city, becoming a place where you could win and lose a fortune before being served a free cocktail.

Sin City is a high roller's destination. However, it is also a vibrant, food-loving city where culinary enthusiasts gather to feast. Food fans can travel the world in a day through their palate. Locals and tourists can try classic American dishes or those featuring international flavors, prepared by celebrity chefs or regional cooks.

Some of the finest restaurants in the world are scattered throughout the city, from downtown's Fremont Street to Chinatown, the Arts District, Summerlin, and in glitzy hotels and casinos that line one end of the Strip of Las Vegas Boulevard to the other. While menus rotate within these establishments, there are enticing, iconic dishes that define the restaurant and the city. These dishes are beloved by locals and tourists, earning permanent placement on restaurant menus and icon status. Here are 20 of the most iconic dishes you can find in Las Vegas.