Las Vegas Is Home To North America's First Michelin-Starred Chinese Restaurant
On the infamous Las Vegas Strip, it's all about glitter, gold, neon, and larger-than life tributes to the world's most famous cities, sites, and entertainers. It's also very much about the food, with countless venues in "Sin City" dishing out every type of imaginable cuisine. However, there's one anomaly that's never been duplicated in Las Vegas: It's home to North America's very first Michelin-starred Chinese eatery, bestowed upon Wing Lei restaurant inside the Wynn Hotel.
Perching past the Wynn's marble corridors and lively casino floor, Wing Lei oozes elegance, but not in a Vegas-gaudy kind of way. It's a spectacle for sure, but with quiet gentility requiring a backpedal from the bustling energy surrounding most of the Strip. Wing Lei's dining room shimmers with gold leaf and chandeliers, though the real centerpiece is classical Chinese cuisine presented with a fine-dining aura. When Michelin Guide released the premier Las Vegas edition in 2008, it awarded Wing Lei one star — though many diners over the years would surely insist it deserves more.
Nonetheless, the lauded recognition catapulted the restaurant into history, a first-ever for American-based Chinese restaurants entering the guide's hallowed pages. It's also been lauded by the Forbes Travel Guide, which doled out five stars, noting the impeccable service and refined interpretation of Chinese dining. As you can imagine, Wing Lei is one of the toughest restaurant reservations to get in Las Vegas, so plan weeks ahead if possible. Here's a closer look at the enchanting ambiance and intriguing menu at this well-loved dining spot.
What's on the menu at Wing Lei in Vegas
For any production to shine, it takes a web of devotion from carefully curated cast members — and fine-dining restaurants follow the same playbook. First and foremost, it needs a brilliant chef such as Wing Lei Executive Chef Ming Yu, who once-upon-a-time helmed Desert Inn's Ho Wan restaurant, located in the same space as today's Wynn Las Vegas.
As chef Ming Yu himself notes, "It seems like destiny that I'm overseeing Wing Lei's kitchen." His menu specializes in flavors and dishes from Cantonese, Szechuan, and Shanghainese foodways, interpreted throughout the menu. Rising above others in popularity is the chef's crispy-skinned Imperial Peking Duck, a centuries-old traditional dish of Bejing. At Wing Lei, it's carved table-side in a fine-dining presentation, accompanied by delicate Mandarin crêpes or steamed buns, along with scallions, cucumber, and hoisin sauces. It all comes together in various incarnations at the table: Stir-fried, folded into rice dishes, tucked in crêpes, and more.
Seafood claims a prominent spot on the Wing Lei menu, arriving in various interpretations ranging from Singaporean curry prawns to wok-fried Maine lobster steeped in ginger and scallions, and Alaskan king crab salad with mango, avocado, and miso-yuzu dressing. If you're feeling a bit adventurous, try the Sampan-style geoduck clams or Cambodian goby. Plenty of noodle and rice dishes populate the menu, as well as carnivore delicacies such as Japanese and American wagyu beef, Sichuan beef short ribs, and braised pork belly. A fresh-fish favorite is the intriguingly named Three Cup Wild Glacier 51 Sea Bass, which is also included, along with the Imperial Peking Duck, in chef Ming's signature tasting menu — a five-course extravaganza plus dessert and optional wine pairing.
Wing Lei Las Vegas: the vibe and the cocktails
All that elegant food is reason enough to splurge on an evening at Wing Lei, but it wouldn't be quite the same without the exquisite surroundings. China's Qing Dynasty gets a nod through patterns reflecting the era's famous arts and silks, and tabletops go way past simple white linens, instead showcasing hand embroidery, tiny gold lamps, gold charger plates, and gold-trimmed cloths. Nothing glittering inside, however, compares with the spectacular gold-gilded dragon sculptures writhing through the garden, frozen in time and visible through expansive glass windows. Ancient pomegranate trees twist in the background, dating back at least a century.
An intimate bar area tucks to the side of the main dining room, framed by understated but elegant chandeliers overhead and oversized vases. It's a charming spot for sipping on signature cocktails, before or after the dining experience. You'll likely taste new-to-you spirits from Asia, combined with things like light, airy florals, butterfly pea blossom, lemongrass ginger sour, dragonfruit, persimmons, Sichuan gold dust, and more. Chinese lager and plenty of saki selections round out the libations, plus a 1000-plus wine list featuring vintages from Europe, South America, and U.S. wineries.
You'll find similar dining options in our ranked list of 15 popular Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas. And for more varied casino-based dining, check out our list of the 25 best casino restaurants across the U.S..