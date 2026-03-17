Las Vegas Is Home To North America's First Michelin-Starred Chinese Restaurant

On the infamous Las Vegas Strip, it's all about glitter, gold, neon, and larger-than life tributes to the world's most famous cities, sites, and entertainers. It's also very much about the food, with countless venues in "Sin City" dishing out every type of imaginable cuisine. However, there's one anomaly that's never been duplicated in Las Vegas: It's home to North America's very first Michelin-starred Chinese eatery, bestowed upon Wing Lei restaurant inside the Wynn Hotel.

Perching past the Wynn's marble corridors and lively casino floor, Wing Lei oozes elegance, but not in a Vegas-gaudy kind of way. It's a spectacle for sure, but with quiet gentility requiring a backpedal from the bustling energy surrounding most of the Strip. Wing Lei's dining room shimmers with gold leaf and chandeliers, though the real centerpiece is classical Chinese cuisine presented with a fine-dining aura. When Michelin Guide released the premier Las Vegas edition in 2008, it awarded Wing Lei one star — though many diners over the years would surely insist it deserves more.

Nonetheless, the lauded recognition catapulted the restaurant into history, a first-ever for American-based Chinese restaurants entering the guide's hallowed pages. It's also been lauded by the Forbes Travel Guide, which doled out five stars, noting the impeccable service and refined interpretation of Chinese dining. As you can imagine, Wing Lei is one of the toughest restaurant reservations to get in Las Vegas, so plan weeks ahead if possible. Here's a closer look at the enchanting ambiance and intriguing menu at this well-loved dining spot.