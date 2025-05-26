10 Of The Toughest Restaurant Reservations To Get In Las Vegas

Plenty head to Las Vegas for casinos, night life, the scenic Red Rock Canyon National Park, and Sin City's own versions of globally-loved landmarks. But after all of the gambling and sight-seeing, Las Vegas' thriving restaurant scene is always on-hand to provide the sustenance.

The thousands of restaurants in Las Vegas are a tourist attraction in their own right. As well as its iconic buffets, the city is home to pretty much any cuisine you could ever have a craving for — from sushi to Italian. If you want it, Las Vegas has got it. But there's a catch: You may not be able to easily get into the restaurant you're after without a reservation. This is especially true if you're heading to the Nevada city during its two high seasons, the spring and the fall months. The city's low season usually falls over the summer, due to the intense heat.

At the time of writing, even though it is still welcoming millions of visitors, Las Vegas' tourism numbers are also on a slight decline, which may make it easier to bag previously hard-to-get reservations. That said, it doesn't hurt to be prepared. If you're planning a trip to Vegas in the near future, it's still a good idea to book your meals in advance to avoid disappointment — especially if you're planning to snag a table in any of the coveted eateries below at peak dining times (think between 7pm and 9pm on a Friday or Saturday night).