10 Of The Toughest Restaurant Reservations To Get In Las Vegas
Plenty head to Las Vegas for casinos, night life, the scenic Red Rock Canyon National Park, and Sin City's own versions of globally-loved landmarks. But after all of the gambling and sight-seeing, Las Vegas' thriving restaurant scene is always on-hand to provide the sustenance.
The thousands of restaurants in Las Vegas are a tourist attraction in their own right. As well as its iconic buffets, the city is home to pretty much any cuisine you could ever have a craving for — from sushi to Italian. If you want it, Las Vegas has got it. But there's a catch: You may not be able to easily get into the restaurant you're after without a reservation. This is especially true if you're heading to the Nevada city during its two high seasons, the spring and the fall months. The city's low season usually falls over the summer, due to the intense heat.
At the time of writing, even though it is still welcoming millions of visitors, Las Vegas' tourism numbers are also on a slight decline, which may make it easier to bag previously hard-to-get reservations. That said, it doesn't hurt to be prepared. If you're planning a trip to Vegas in the near future, it's still a good idea to book your meals in advance to avoid disappointment — especially if you're planning to snag a table in any of the coveted eateries below at peak dining times (think between 7pm and 9pm on a Friday or Saturday night).
é by José Andrés
José Andrés is one of the restaurant industry's most prestigious figures. The Spanish-American chef owns multiple restaurants across the U.S., including Minibar in Washington, D.C., for example, which boasts not one, but two Michelin Stars. He's also a James Beard award winner, a New York Times bestselling author, and has been named twice on Time's "100 Most Influential People" list. So it's safe to say he's a pretty big deal. And his food? Well, it's excellent, of course. But if you want to sample it for yourself at his famous Las Vegas spot, é by José Andrés, you'll have to plan way, way ahead.
Located next to another of his popular Las Vegas eateries, Jaleo (which offers tapas, sangria, and paella), é by José Andrés is a small space, dedicated to showcasing creative, innovative Spanish cuisine. And when we say small, we really do mean small — there are only nine seats available. Tickets become available three months in advance, and there are only two sittings each night, from Tuesday to Saturday, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 pm. For the best chance of a reservation, it's a good idea to sign up to the restaurant's ticket release emails, which are sent out monthly.
If you bag yourself a booking, you can expect to be wowed with multiple memorable courses of avant-garde fine-dining. Expect high-end cuisine like caviar and wagyu, as well as unique takes on Basque classics like txangurro a la donostiarra.
ebyjoseandres.com
(702) 698-7950
Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Carbone
If you're hungry for Italian-American food, it's a good idea to search out your nearest Carbone. But you probably already know that, because this iconic upmarket chain — founded by chef Mario Carbone, alongside Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick — has gained quite the reputation since it first opened in New York back in 2013.
At each of its U.S. restaurants, in Miami, Dallas, New York, and, of course, Las Vegas, Carbone offers some of the best Italian cuisine in the country. Think American Italian classics like Eggplant & Zucchini Scapece, Orecchiette Vito, and Spaghetti Puttanesca — all exceptionally crafted with the best quality ingredients by top chefs. In Sin City, you can find Carbone nestled inside the Aria hotel on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, where, as with its other locations across the country, it's not that easy to bag a table at short notice.
If you're planning a night out at the sought-after Italian spot during your next Las Vegas trip, it's highly recommended to reserve a table in advance to avoid disappointment. In fact, the restaurant even describes itself as "perennially booked." Peak times between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. are particularly difficult to snap up. If you're looking to get in at the last minute, you'll likely have more luck finding a table later or earlier in the evening (we're talking 5 p.m. or beyond 9 pm).
majorfood.com/carbone-las-vegas
(702) 590-2663
ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 Las Vegas Fwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Kaiseki Sanga
Kaiseki is more than just a style of Japanese cuisine, it's an artform. It's different from omakase, which is a more playful, sometimes theatrical, flexible experience that usually involves sitting in front of a chef while they create a personalized menu for you. Kaiseki, on the other hand, is a more carefully structured, pre-planned dining experience, often adhering to a theme and certain rules.
Due to the care and attention that goes into creating a high-end, artistic kaiseki experience, the food should be enjoyed and savored slowly and mindfully. This is why, at Kaiseki Sanga in Las Vegas, around two hours is usually set aside for each multi-course tasting menu. All diners are served the same menu simultaneously, during two different sittings. Because of this fixed time dining, it's recommended to get your seat booked in advance. Sittings usually take place at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 pm. But don't be tempted to book a table if you're not sure about your availability — no shows will be charged a hefty $150 per head.
As for the dining experience itself, you can expect to indulge in authentic Japanese cuisine, cultivated with seasonal ingredients, over a series of eight to 10 courses. The menu changes monthly, but at the time of writing, diners were being treated to a feast of seaweed (in the form of Okinawa mozuku), seafood (think grilled tachiuo and aka ebi sashimi), and indulgent dessert (like matcha ice cream and kashiwa mochi).
lasvegaskaiseki.com
(702) 333-0343
3650 S Decatur Blvd Suite 22, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Kabuto
When it comes to the Japanese restaurant scene, most people think of sushi. But this popular combination of raw fish and rice, served in various styles, from handrolls to sashimi, didn't start out as a restaurant favorite. It actually likely originated out of necessity — people who lived along east Asia's Mekong River needed a safe way to preserve fish, so they cleaned it before mixing it with rice and salt.
Now, however, sushi restaurants offer some of the most coveted dining experiences in the world. Take Las Vegas' highly sought-after Kabuto, for example, which specializes in Edomae sushi, and you guessed it, requires a little planning in advance if you want a reservation.
Edomae sushi was born from Tokyo's street food movement in the early 1800s. It's salty, sweet, and traditionally always made with fish from Tokyo bay. Kabuto stays true to this tradition by shipping in all of its seasonal ingredients from Japan. The type of ingredients on offer consistently changes, but diners can expect an omakase-style feast of appetizers, nigiri, sashimi, handrolls, soups, and dessert, complete with saki pairings. If that sounds appealing, make sure to get your reservation well ahead of your planned visit, as Kabuto is in-demand. The restaurant only offers two sittings per night and it has limited seating. Groups are asked to book at least three days in advance.
kabutolv.com
(702) 676-1044
5040 W Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146
Wing Lei in Wynn
If you're looking for true, show-stopping luxury during your Las Vegas trip, Wynn is a must visit. The resort — which was built by controversial billionaire and Las Vegas real estate developer Steve Wynn in 2014 — is a hub for some of Las Vegas' most exclusive (and expensive) bars, restaurants, retailers, and entertainment experiences, boasting award-winning production shows, elite designers shops, and even $100,000 cocktails. Yes, you read that right. But don't worry, not everywhere requires a second mortgage.
Wing Lei, Wynn's five-star Chinese restaurant, offers Michelin Star level cuisine in an elaborate setting. It's not cheap, at around $50 for a seafood dish and $30 for a vegan main, but it's more accessible than the XS Nightclub (home of the $100,000 cocktail), and for a special vacation dining experience, it's worth the splurge.
There's just one catch, and you've probably figured it out already. Wing Lei isn't the easiest place to get a reservation. If you want to feast on a medley of Cantonese, Shanghai, and Szechuan cuisine (in the form of everything from marinated jellyfish to mapo tofu to Alaskan king crab to Garden Dim Sum), you'll need to prepare at least a few weeks in advance. Former diners have mentioned that reservations at peak times are particularly hard to score at short notice.
wynnlasvegas.com/wing-lei
(702) 770-3388
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Nobu Caesars Palace
Nobu is arguably one of the most famous names in the high-end restaurant world. Right now, the iconic Japanese-Peruvian fusion chain, founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, has more than 50 locations around the world. And one of those locations, of course, is located inside one of Las Vegas' most iconic luxury hotels and casinos, Caesars Palace.
Nobu is popular for many reasons, but one of the biggest is Matsuhisa's techniques for preparing delicious sushi. This is what has helped to cultivate the restaurant's enormous fan base and its elite status within the celebrity world. And due to Nobu's global reputation for high-end, top-quality, consistently-impressive food , it's not the sort of place where you can expect to snap up a last-minute table easily.
If you want to try dishes like New Zealand King Salmon with Crispy Spinach, Caviar Tacos, Tofu Tempura, Freshwater Eel, or Vegetarian Omakase during your stay in Las Vegas, you will need to engage in some prior-planning. This applies especially if you're looking for that highly sought after peak slot between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on a Friday or Saturday night. If you want the full, immersive Nobu experience, you can also opt to stay at the Nobu Hotel in Caesars Palace. Just like the restaurant, every aspect of the hotel is carefully designed and curated with Japanese opulence in mind. But one of the best parts? You get priority seating at the Nobu Restaurant with select bookings.
caesars.com/nobu
(702) 785-6628
3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Sinatra
Frank Sinatra loved music and acting, of course. That much is obvious — his records are still making number one on the billboard charts to this day. But the iconic entertainer was also a major foodie. Some of his favorites were things like milanese, arugula salad, and stuffed artichokes — mostly Italian classics, which is unsurprising, given his northern Italian and Sicilian heritage. The crooner was also a Las Vegas regular, and spent plenty of time eating at the city's restaurants, one of his favorites was The Golden Steer, for example, where he would usually order steak pizzaiola.
The Golden Steer is still standing, but it's not the only place where you can eat just like Ol' Blue Eyes did back in the day. Italian restaurant Sinatra is a tribute to the Hollywood icon, and it's in high demand. Like Wing Lei, the Italian restaurant is located inside Wynn, and, also like the five-star Chinese eatery, it's not the easiest place to get a last minute reservation.
Some previous diners have warned that Sinatra — which offers a menu filled with Italian classics, like Polenta Fritta, Cime di Rapa, and Sinatra's beloved milanese — fills up very quickly. If you want a guaranteed seat, it's advisable to get your booking in around a month prior to your visit. Peak times are particularly tough, so if you're looking for a table between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on a weekend, you'll certainly need to book in advance.
wynnlasvegas.com/sinatra
(702) 770-5320
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Lotus of Siam
If you're looking for Thai food outside of Thailand, the U.S. is a good place to be. The country is home to more than 6,800 Thai restaurants, which is nearly 40% of all international Thai eateries. But when it comes to the best of the American Thai food scene, you'll find a couple of sought-after restaurants in Las Vegas. One of them is Lotus of Siam, which is consistently highly-reviewed by esteemed culinary publications, including Eater Las Vegas, Bon Appétit, and The Infatuation.
That's perhaps unsurprising when you consider that it's run by the first Asian-born chef to win a James Beard Award, Saipin Chutim. She grew up in Chiang Mai, Thailand, where she learned how to cook with her grandmother. Chutim moved to Las Vegas and opened Lotus of Siam in 1999, and to this day, the eatery offers some of the most impressive Thai food in the country.
All of that culinary prowess equals an impressive menu (which boasts everything from northern dishes like khao soi to fusion favorites like Chilean sea bass with tom yum soup) and a difficult-to-get reservation. Previous diners have warned that it's sensible to book in advance if you want a good seat at this iconic Nevada spot. If you're coming with a large group, it's even more important to resist the temptation to just rock up and hope for the best. In this instance, you'll need to fill in a special large party reservation form in advance.
lotusofsiamlv.com
(702) 735-3033
620E Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas, Nevada 89119
SW Steakhouse
If you're in the mood for a steakhouse, then Las Vegas has got you covered. In fact, the Nevada city is home to nearly 90 steakhouses where you can treat yourself to a steak dinner after winning the jackpot in the casino. Some of the steakhouses are more highly rated than others, and therefore far more popular and harder to get into. If you're looking for a table at the esteemed SW Steakhouse, for example, then you'll need to prepare in advance. SW Steakhouse, which, once again, is housed inside Wynn, has a reputation for being particularly difficult to score a last-minute booking — especially if you're looking to sit down for a meal at peak times.
This steakhouse is popular for many reasons. Surprise: The biggest is the impressive selection of top-quality food. The menu was crafted by top Italian-American chef Mark LoRusso, who took over the kitchen in 2021. But its location on the hotel's renowned Lake of Dreams is also a major draw. In fact, SW Steakhouse is one of the best locations in the Wynn complex to take in the views of the performance lake, which hosts a range of awe-inspiring and colorful mini shows throughout the year.
SW, of course, has plenty of steak on offer, but the crowd-pleasing, family-friendly menu also features a range of seafood dishes and even vegan options. Check out dishes like the chopped salad, Carrot Cavatelli Pasta with almond ricotta, and housemade dairy-free ice cream and sorbet.
wynnlasvegas.com/sw-steakhouse
(702) 770-3325
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Vanderpump Cocktail Garden
Lisa Vanderpump is known primarily for her career on reality TV (she, of course, has had a starring role in everything from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" to "Vanderpump Rules" to "Vanderpump Villa"). But outside of her television life, she also runs multiple restaurants. There's Sur, of course, in West Hollywood, and nearby TomTom, both of which are the stars of "Vanderpump Rules." But Vanderpump also presides over two popular spots in Las Vegas. One is Vanderpump à Paris (where you can order a shot in a mini Eiffel Tower) and the other is the hard-to-book Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.
Located inside Caesars Palace, as the name suggests, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is a hotspot for cocktails (many of which are made with Vanderpump Vodka), but it also serves a menu of palatable brunch classics like Mini Smoked Salmon Bagel, Mixed Berry Waffles, and Garden on Toast (that's fancy avocado on toast), as well as tasty dinner treats like Bao Tacos and upmarket Grilled Cheese.
The Cocktail Garden is a popular spot — its reputation and desirability bolstered by Vanderpump's celebrity status. If you'd like a seat at one of Lisa's Favorite Tables, you'll need to book well in advance. These premium spots, situated in Vanderpump's favorite positions around the restaurant, have limited availability.
caesars.com/vanderpump
(702) 731-7867
3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109