15 Of The Most Expensive Places To Drink In Las Vegas
Since first booming in the post-war 1950s, Las Vegas has become a cultural stand-in for excess, outlandish behavior, and spontaneity. The town's gambling culture, expedited process for obtaining a marriage license, and open container policy all contribute to its atmosphere of debauchery and reputation for extravagance. Of course, over the years, the neon-lit adult playground has morphed into a one-stop destination for gamblers, entertainment-seekers, and food and drink enthusiasts alike (including some of Frank Sinatra's favorite restaurants in the city).
For those seeking a tier of boozy lavishness fit for the high rollers table, Las Vegas contains a treasure chest of one-in–a-lifetime beverage options, over-the-top cocktails, and drinkable masterpieces. With so many places to consider, we narrowed our greedy gaze to 15 of the most opulent dining rooms, lounges, nightclubs, and cocktail bars in Sin City — the type of places where you can sip away a small fortune away of your winnings (if you so choose).
From cocktails equipped with diamond rings, bottle service fit for the stars, and craft cocktails intended to wow any guests, the city's late-night scene houses a destination for every type of drinker wandering around the strip. Without further ado, here are some of the most expensive places to drink in Las Vegas.
XS
Widely reported as selling one of the most expensive cocktails in Las Vegas, the Wynn Casino and Resort's XS Nightclub has been known to shake up a $10,000 cocktail known as the Ono. Of course, the Ono's premium price largely derives from the garnish it receives: An 18-karat gold necklace. But don't let the bauble fool you into believing the bulk of the drink's value is due to the gold prize. In fact, the cognac and bubbles alone account for much of the Ono's hefty price tag.
The Ono's primary spirit, Rémy Martin Louis XIII Black Pearl cognac, is an exorbitantly expensive bottle when bought outside of a restaurant setting, as is the cocktail's champagne topper in Charles Heidsieck 1981 Champagne Charlie Brut Millesime. With that in mind, XS's extra-large sticker price proves valid, particularly when you consider the value of the Ono's key components.
www.wynnlasvegas.com/nightlife/xs-nightclub
(702) 770-0097
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Skyfall Lounge
Located on the 64th floor of Mandalay Bay's Delano Hotel, the Skyfall Lounge allows guests to hover above the incandescent cityscape all while nursing a drink in hand. With a menu helmed by Chef Alain Ducasse, the cocktail program reflects the renowned French chef's pedigree and talent; swanky takes on classic cocktails met with a rotating seasonal drink menu elevate the rooftop bar to the James Bond-esque status that Skyfall borrows its name from.
Another bar fixated on rarified cognacs, Skyfall offers a Remy Martin Louis XIII and Grande Champagne cocktail, but in more accessible 2-ounce, 1.5-ounce, and 1-ounce servings — for those who only crave a nip of the surely expensive item (though prices aren't printed on Skyfall's menu). The aerial lounge also keeps an impressive compendium of scotches and Japanese whisky on hand if the notion of diluting some of the world's finest ingredients with anything other than ice makes you shudder.
wlasvegas.mgmresorts.com/en/nightlife/skyfall-lounge.html
(877) 632-5400
3940 Mandalay Bay Rd Delano, Las Vegas, NV 89119
The Vault
Enclosed in The Belagio, The Vault largely remains a mystery for those who can't find the hidden entrance to the northern Italian-themed casino and hotel. Yet curious guests and well-researched tourists routinely discover The Vault by pushing through an unassuming unmarked door in a corner of the "Ocean's Eleven" featured resort and emerging as one of the world's uniquely glitzy speakeasy spaces.
The Vault's cocktail menu reflects the price point of its contents and features full-color stylized photographs of all the speakeasy's offerings. Ranging from $35 to $70, a round of drinks once inside The Vault leaves a dent in your credit card statement, but not before wowing visitors with an exclusive, intimate dining room that would make George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and the remaining cast members swoon. Watch out, though: The Vault enforces a dress code excluding guests with overly ripped clothing, workout wear, sweatpants, hoodies, or baggy clothing from entering its secluded lounge.
bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/nightlife/the-vault.html
(888) 987-6667
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Chandelier Bar
Located in the central hub on multiple levels of one of Vegas' crown jewels, The Cosmopolitan, Chandelier Bar's sparkles beacons passersby to pop into its ornate, crystal-encrusted dining room for a round or two. Somehow in operation 24 hours a day, the three-storied cocktail lounge features an elongated chandelier reaching from the bar's most exclusive seats at the peak of the casino to the ground-level, slightly more casual facade at the Cosmo's base.
Though not hidden or particularly difficult to find a seat at, Chandelier Bar delivers a high-toned elegance in the open air, so guests feel like a minor celebrity while sipping on signature cocktails (which range from $22 to $35) like the cigar lover Manhattan a smokey, spicy riff on the classic cocktail, or the all knight long an espresso-fueled concoction fit for Las Vegas. No matter what Chandelier Bar patrons imbibe on, they'll be greeted by a staff full of charming servers sporting perfect makeup, hair, and cocktail attire, so be sure to dress the part and show up shimmering.
cosmopolitanlasvegas.mgmresorts.com/en/nightlife/the-chandelier.html
(702) 698-7000
708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Waldorf Astoria
For anyone wanting an escape from the Strip's around-the-clock buzz, The Waldorf Astoria offers a casino-less hotel and dining room with a touch of sophistication and restraint rarely found in the gambling capital of the world." Equipped with a sunlit restaurant (Zen Kitchen), a dazzling neon bar, and a lounge pouring traditional English-style afternoon tea, the Waldorf Astoria covers its bases regarding every type of drinker.
Yet another bar with bottles of Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac open for anyone wanting to sample the luxury good, a 2-ounce pour of the liquid gold-like substance totals $400 before tax or tip even enters the equation. The hotel's bar also offers tastings of Whistle Pig for $65, a Macallan Master Series for Scotch lovers at $450, and a master tasting of Clase Azul (including reposado) at $155 for tequila and whiskey enthusiasts, respectively. No matter your spirit of choice, The Waldorf Astoria's astronomical prices are set to live up to the Hilton brand's luxury option.
hilton.com/en/hotels/laswdwa-waldorf-astoria-las-vegas/
(702) 590-8888
3752 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89158
Ocean Prime
As a restaurant development that ran the Bellagio Hotel an estimated $20 million dollars to complete, Ocean Prime's impressive space unsurprisingly slings some of Vegas' most expensive drinks. With cocktails priced upwards of $43, the real show-stoppers at the Vegas outpost of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants wait for you in the wine list. A 6-ounce glass pours start at $19 as of April 2025, and climbs to $99 (for the Dom Pérignon Brut Champagne from 2015). Flip further on to the full bottles and a fortune of valuable drinkables stare back at its onlookers.
This restaurant offers a staggering list of expertly selected bottles from both new and old world producers are listed in the thousands of dollars. You can spend $9,988 for the spurge of a lifetime on a bottle of Domaine de la Romanèe-Conti, St.Vivant Grand Cru from 2005, and pair with Ocean Prime's seafood-centric menu of lobster tails on ice, caviar bumps, and (market price) king crab legs.
This may not be an ideal watering hole for vacationers only looking to throw back a few rounds of drinks. After all, Ocean Prime's grandeur plays best for guests wanting to match beverages with a small feast fit for King Tritan.
(702) 529-4770
3716 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158
Tao Asian Bistro & Nightclub
If an explicitly gaudy night out on the town is what completes your Las Vegas adventure, look to Tao Asian Bistro and Nightclub for a hokey experience. Inspired by Asian cuisine, an evening at Tao often includes the talent of DJs, dancing, and other nightclub festivities, all overlooked by an oversized stone Buddha statue scattered throughout the dining room. With locations in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Connecticut, the Tao brand's entry to Vegas now contains a 20-year history of popped bottles and high-toned partying.
Like most casino-housed lounges, Tao's team stirs and shakes up signature cocktails, yet the restaurant's sake list sets it apart from run-of-the-mill high-end menus scattered throughout the Strip. Though the rice-based spirit often takes a backseat to its more widely consumed grape-derived cousins, Tao's list includes an astonishingly priced $950 bottle of tatenokawa 8 kyokugen junmai daiginjo yamagata 2019 –- an example of "the king of sake".
taogroup.com/venues/tao-asian-bistro-las-vegas/
(702) 388-8338
3377 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Delilah
Serving as an ode to mid-century dining culture, The Wynn's Deliah brings the supper clubs of the "Mad Men" era into modern times with a dining and drinking experience accompanied by live entertainment, DJs, and an enforced no-photo policy. Deliah's sleek, gold-gilded dining room contains only thirty-four coveted seats intended for guests willing to spend extra cash to see firsthand one of Vegas' most exclusive adventures.
Of course, Delilah's vintage appeal still comes attached to contemporary prices, as its beverage menu features upmarket cocktails like the Champagne Papi, a sparkling wine cocktail served with a personal bottle of Moet and Chandon Champagne for $45. There's also the extremely inventive caviar dreams martini, which is the bar's luxury dirty martini garnished with a castelvetrano olive (which will change your mind about olives) stuffed with a bump of the fish egg delicacy. A glimpse into the lifestyle of Vegas' first stars, Delilah pays tribute to Frank Sinatra and company's boozy glamour via a heavily stylized beverage program.
wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/delilah
(702) 770-3300
131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
High Limit Lounge
A plush room for seasoned gamblers to relax amongst other high rollers, the Aria's High Limit Lounge offers a 24-hour hideaway where Vegas visitors seeking out the city's gambling culture won't have to set down their deck of cards to get away to a lavish space. Like many casino common spaces, the High Limit Lounge permits smoking. It even allows for a cigar-friendly environment for celebratory drinkers.
The bar keeps a menu of sought-after stogies alongside its itemized spirit list, where pours of 70-year Gordon & MacPhail Generations Glenlivet 70-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky awaits big spenders with money to burn on exorbitantly priced, sought-after items. Even if guests' gambling luck holds steady, the High Limit Lounge easily threatens to drain their earnings with glass pours of Champagne, as well as rare cognacs worth their weight in poker chips.
aria.mgmresorts.com/en/nightlife/high-limit-lounge.html
(702) 740-6969
3730 S Las Vegas Blvd
Vanderpump
We're sure many visit the outpost of Vanderpump to relive the shock of "Scandoval" (and other outlandish episodes of Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" series). But Lisa Vanderpump's namesake restaurant and cocktail garden also serves premium drinks — with all the ostentatiousness fans of the show all but expect.
Of course, signature cocktails, wine, and rarified spirits haunt Vanderpump's leather menus, but the reality-television mini-empire also smartly leans into the party culture that helped make "Vanderpump Rules" the cultural behemoth it is by creating high-end mixed shots, and trays of future-hangovers like the B.T.E (or big tree energy), an eight-shot ordeal listed for nearly $80 where guests can pick their poison from the bar's sugary shot list for a dangerouly fun sip. Proudly shying away from sophisticated elegance, Vanderpump prefers the brashness of new money decor as well as the often masculine, whiskey-soaked energy of many high-toned dining rooms.
caesars.com/caesars-palace/things-to-do/nightlife/vanderpump
(702) 946-4217
3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Minus 5 Ice Bar
If the desert heat begins to wear on you, Minus5 Ice Bars can be found throughout the Vegas Strip. In fact, the Venetian, the Linq, and Mandalay Bay all house venues for the literally freezing cocktail bar within their impressive structures. Simply entering the igloo-like rooms can run guests up to $109 to experience the lounge which is, as the name suggests, chilled to an alarming 23 degrees Fahrenheit. The "Ultimate Polar Passport," the bar's top line item, includes a faux fur coat rental, three drinks, a souvenir hat, and reentry to Minus5's chilly climate.
Though the drinks themselves remain relatively accessible, if patrons wish to stay for Minus5's light or magic shows, their receipts will continue to grow while they sip on the coldest drinks of their lives — served in glasses made entirely of ice. Don't worry about packing a fur coat before attending a seating at Minus5 because the bar provides guests with cold-weather clothing for the duration of their stay.
702-586-8925
Multiple locations
NoMad Bar
For a little Manhattan elegance, NoMad's Vegas showing blends the plush charm of its original location with a splash of Las Vegas' signature ostentatious nature. Somewhat subdued when compared to the deafening decor outside its Park MGM walls, NoMad's swanky ambiance recalls the works of Steven Soderberg's oeuvre and provides a touch of class to a dining culture often fixated on flash.
Though NoMad's core menu of signature cocktails generally sit around $20, the New York-born restaurant provides drinkers with plenty of opportunities to wold out with their pocketbooks. There's a shortlist of top-shelf mixed drink section known as "Cocktail Explosions," which a group of four can sample from the NoMad's sharable drinks. This includes the aptly named porn star cocktail: A concoction of Elyx vodka, passionfruit, and fino sherry. For any less attention-seeking drinkers, NoMad's reserve wine list contains covert refinement to the tune of hundreds of dollars.
nomadlasvegas.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/the-nomad-bar.html
(702) 730-6785
772 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Vesper Bar
Borrowing its name from a martini variation containing both gin and vodka (plus a splash of vermouth), the Vesper Bar – like the Cosmopolitan's other highlight, the Chandelier Bar — wears its flashy appeal on its sleeve. Lined in mirrors and dotted with velvet and leather furniture, the Vesper Bar's interiors reflect the lounge's obvious desire to impress its guests. Melding Las Vegas schmaltz with contemporary cocktail culture, the Vesper Bar feels like a perfect midway point between a casual casino bar and a jaw-dropping level of indulgence.
Vesper's menu sports an exclusive single barrel whiskey series section, which range from $35 to $100 for a pour of liquid history. Most impressive, however, is the bar's dedication to classic craft cocktails and the printed menu that proves their worth as it details the staff's clever interpretations of the industry's standard drinks in loving detail. Picking between the bar's rendering of a mint julep, paloma, and negroni (to name a few) might prove too difficult for patrons, causing several rounds of Vesper's hospitality to sneak up on its thirsty visitors.
cosmopolitanlasvegas.mgmresorts.com/en/nightlife/vesper.html
(702) 698-7969
3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Petrossian Bar
Old-world decor sets the tone of Bellagio's Petrossian Bar, a restaurant known for excessively expensive dishes like caviar tacos. For the Petrossian's drink list, the lounge sets the bar high and includes beverages able to stun from across the room as well as on the tastebuds. Its Bellagio martini ($75) is served with a glass encrusted into a block of crystal-clear ice, with an Osstetra caviar cigar resting by the chilled vodka's side.
Meanwhile, the Poof! arrives shielded by a glass cloche in order to trap the cocktail's smokey element inside its domed walls or the worldly old fashioned, a cocktail that vessel claims sustainable table real estate as it's served in an orb-like bowl with a pourable beaker inside its walls. Accompanied by live piano, though the Petrossian appears old-fashioned from its design, the presentation of its cocktails is certainly intended to pierce the curiosity and covetous nature of the social media scroller's fickle eyes.
bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/nightlife/petrossian-bar.html
(702) 693-7111
600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Gatby's
Any establishment named for F. Scott Fitzgerald's masterwork meditating on the 1% of its era deserves a program as moneyed as the "Great Gatby's" leading man. One part nightclub, one part cocktail bar, Gatsby's might be a far cry from the parties of New York's upper crust the short novel depicts, but its bottle service recalls the extreme wealth its wealthy characters listlessly possess.
Entire bottles of well-known liquors can rest at your designated table for an exorbitant price if the allure of bottle service proves powerful enough. A bottle of Spiced Bacardi runs partiers $350 (around $13 from a liquor store), while a bottle of Volcan XA tequila costs a whopping $1,250. Absolutely not for value-minded shoppers, Gatsby's bottle list functions more as an easy way to flaunt one's riches or spontaneity by requesting a run-of-the-mill bottle for sometimes a staggering three hundred percent markup, all without the artistry of a well-balanced cocktail.
(702) 676-6013
3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109