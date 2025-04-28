15 Of The Most Expensive Places To Drink In Las Vegas

Since first booming in the post-war 1950s, Las Vegas has become a cultural stand-in for excess, outlandish behavior, and spontaneity. The town's gambling culture, expedited process for obtaining a marriage license, and open container policy all contribute to its atmosphere of debauchery and reputation for extravagance. Of course, over the years, the neon-lit adult playground has morphed into a one-stop destination for gamblers, entertainment-seekers, and food and drink enthusiasts alike (including some of Frank Sinatra's favorite restaurants in the city).

For those seeking a tier of boozy lavishness fit for the high rollers table, Las Vegas contains a treasure chest of one-in–a-lifetime beverage options, over-the-top cocktails, and drinkable masterpieces. With so many places to consider, we narrowed our greedy gaze to 15 of the most opulent dining rooms, lounges, nightclubs, and cocktail bars in Sin City — the type of places where you can sip away a small fortune away of your winnings (if you so choose).

From cocktails equipped with diamond rings, bottle service fit for the stars, and craft cocktails intended to wow any guests, the city's late-night scene houses a destination for every type of drinker wandering around the strip. Without further ado, here are some of the most expensive places to drink in Las Vegas.