The Restaurants Where Frank Sinatra Ate In Las Vegas
The Las Vegas restaurants frequented by Frank Sinatra often became just as famous as the casinos where he sang (at least with fans hoping to interact with the enormously popular performer). Numerous Las Vegas-based eateries have claimed to be the singer's favorite over the years, and even more have chosen to honor him through pictures and music, like the Sinatra Italian Restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas. Although modern diners looking for the late singer's influence when visiting a Las Vegas restaurant have plenty of choices, many Sinatra-focused businesses weren't actually open while he was still performing.
Now, the constantly updating face of the Las Vegas Strip means several of Sinatra's favorite haunts have been lost to time. But like other restaurants Sinatra loved across the U.S., many of his favored Vegas spots are still around. Some have made remarkably few changes over the years, too — making it possible to experience the same food, drinks, and atmosphere enjoyed by Ol' Blue Eyes himself.
If you're interested in stopping by one of the same restaurants Sinatra once visited, we've gathered a list of locations where the man was known to eat, imbibe, and while away his time when in Sin City. From places he loved during the city's (and his) heyday and beyond, here are the restaurants where Frank Sinatra ate in Las Vegas.
Atomic Liquors
Although it originally began life as a gas station that also served food, Atomic Liquors holds the distinction of being the oldest bar in Las Vegas. It was also a common Rat Pack hangout spot – perhaps because it was still open each night after Sinatra was done performing. The business received Vegas' first liquor license in 1952 (#00001, naturally), and has become an iconic landmark in the years since.
Atomic Liquors has been through multiple owners and remodels over the decades, but that hasn't stopped it from attracting celebrities like Sinatra and Barbara Streisand. In fact, while Sinatra isn't said to have favored one seat over any other at Atomic, Streisand had her own barstool reserved for a time.
Sinatra and others seemed to enjoy visiting Atomic Liquors because it was off the Strip and geared more towards the working class. These days, Atomic Liquors doesn't look quite the same as it did 50 years ago. But it still exists and remains one of the few places where it's possible to grab a drink and a meal in the same restaurant as Sinatra once did.
(702) 982-3000
917 Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Golden Steer Steakhouse
The Golden Steer Steakhouse is the city's oldest continually operating steakhouse and one that consistently ranks among the best steakhouses in Las Vegas. First opened in 1958, the Golden Steer has attracted all forms of patrons (both famous and infamous) over the years, including Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Nat "King" Cole, and, of course, Frank Sinatra. Sinatra frequented this restaurant so regularly that his favorite booth (number 22) was eventually named after him — and guests can still visit the Golden Steer and sit in the late legend's booth.
The reason Golden Steer became a favorite hangout of Sinatra's can be attributed to Sammy Davis Jr. His fellow Rat Pack member first brought Sinatra and Dean Martin to the establishment because it was one of the only restaurants where the singers could hang out and eat together before showtime — at least before The Sands (and the rest of the Strip) was desegregated. If sitting in Sinatra's preferred booth isn't enough of a draw, visitors may also be able to eat a Caeser salad made the same way he liked it: with a squeeze of lemon juice replacing vinegar.
(702) 384-4470
308 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Villa d'Este
In 1982, Sinatra was performing regular shows at Caesar's Palace, and he often dined at various locations up and down the Las Vegas Strip beforehand. One night, he was on stage after such a meal and let out a small burp. Sinatra informed the crowd that he'd just eaten a delicious meal at Villa d'Este — and the phones at the restaurant began lighting up after the concert. "For the next week, standing room only because Sinatra had a little belch on stage," David Alenik, then-cook for Villa d'Este, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2015.
Villa d'Este was operated by Joe Pignatello at the time, who had previously been Sinatra's personal chef (as well as bodyguard and driver). Although Villa d'Este didn't survive into the 21st century, its menu made such an impact on Sinatra that Alenik was later hired as the singer's personal chef at both the Golden Nugget and Bally's for nearly a decade.
In 1989, Alenik opened The Pasta Shop, which remains open in Henderson, NV as of 2024. With a menu that echoes Sinatra's favorite meals (such as shrimp scampi, eggplant parmesan, and linguine with meatballs), it may be the closest you'll get to eating at the Villa d'Este like the belching singer once did.
Closed as of March 2024.
Piero's Italian Cuisine
Villa d'Este didn't disappear with the loss of David Alenik. But it did undergo a transformation by the end of the 1980s with the transfer of ownership from Joe Pignatello to Freddie Glusman. While the restaurant was renamed Piero's Italian Cuisine (after chef Piero Broglia), the location maintained its status as a place where famous people (like the Chairman of the Board himself) would congregate.
Sinatra generally opted to dine in one of Piero's private rooms during his meals to avoid overly friendly fans. And, as Glusman told Esquire in 2015, "Mr. Sinatra's favorite dish was the Pollo Vesuvio and his drink was Jack Daniels." Even though the menu doesn't offer Pollo Vesuvio as of March 2024, the menu at Piero's still boasts several signature dishes — many of which were popular when it first opened.
Visitors familiar with films based in Las Vegas may also recognize the interior of Piero's. After all, it was featured in Martin Scorcese's mob classic "Casino" where it acted as a double for the then-closed Upper Crust Pizzeria.
(702) 369-2305
355 Convention Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89109
Cleopatra's Barge at Caesar's Palace
It only makes sense that the Rat Pack would find a new hangout spot after Sinatra left The Sands and began performing shows at Caesar's Palace. Among the many other restaurants where Frank Sinatra ate in Las Vegas, Cleopatra's Barge served as a convenient and enjoyable place for both relaxation and business. After delighting crowds in Caesar's Circus Maximus venue, Sinatra (and sometimes Martin as well) could make his way over to the Barge without ever leaving the premises. Occasionally, Sinatra was known to give impromptu performances on Cleopatra's Barge in between the scheduled acts.
The titular barge itself was full of brazen old-time Vegas spectacle: a gold-trimmed replica of an Egyptian ship complete with a golden bust of Cleopatra herself sitting atop an indoor Nile-adjacent moat. Numerous singers and musicians performed at Cleopatra's Barge over the years, including Matt Goss, Paul Shaffer, and Dionne Warwick.
Unfortunately, after multiple attempts to change both the service and the acts to attract more of Caesar's hotel and casino patrons, Cleopatra's Barge was closed in favor of a new, more modern lounge in 2020. While it may seem like Las Vegas' bars and restaurants are always closing, Cleopatra's Barge lasted for decades after Sinatra's heyday –- an impressive feat for any location on the Strip.
Closed as of March 2024.
Champagne's Cafe
While Ol' Blue Eyes enjoyed a variety of foods and beverages, one drink that Frank Sinatra loved was Jack Daniels. And although it's impossible to know exactly what he ordered each time he visited Champagne's Cafe, we'd guess he and his fellow Rat Pack brethren threw back quite a few of them in the establishment.
Sinatra is said to have visited Champagne's so much he picked a favorite booth (the one at the end against the wall). Then again, his preference for this restaurant may not have been solely due to its ambiance, as some believed (or at least speculated) that Sinatra's mistress lived next door. Additionally, Sinatra wasn't the only well-known person to patronize Champagne's Cafe. Some less-than-reputable regulars included members of the Hole in the Wall Gang – a group of burglars who specialized in cutting through exterior walls.
Champagne's Cafe was also featured on the television show "Bar Rescue" in 2016. Though the business hasn't served food since 2006, anyone looking to visit one of Sinatra's many watering holes can still stop by and take in a whiskey.
(702) 737-1699
3557 S Maryland Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89169
The Copa Room at The Sands
The phrase "Frank Sinatra at the Copa Room" likely conjures up images of the singer serenading a captivated audience surrounded by swirls of smoke. Not only is The Sands arguably Sinatra's most famous venue – it's also where he and the rest of the Rat Pack spent a lot of their time. Even though the Copa Room's food can no longer be tasted – mostly thanks to the controlled implosion that brought the hotel down in 1996 – menus from that time have been preserved.
Sinatra and his friends would have had their pick between broiled Australian lobster trails, prime beef tenderloin, and rainbow trout saute, among other delicious-sounding choices. More than that, the food from the Copa Room made a clear impression on Sinatra. After all, one of The Sands' cooks later became the singer's chef at his compound in Rancho Mirage (Johnny Costa).
Costa would eventually open his own Italian restaurant in Palm Springs, CA named Johnny Costa's Ristorante, which Sinatra also frequently visited. Now, it's not exactly possible to visit the Copa Room at The Sands in the 2020s (it was destroyed along with the rest of the casino to make room for The Venetian Las Vegas, after all). But those who don't mind getting a little bit of Sinatra history outside the city itself can visit Johnny Costa's, which is now run by Costa's family.
Closed as of March 2024.
Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge
One look inside the Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge will make it clear why it appealed to Frank Sinatra. Sporting an impressive fireplace in the center of its lounge floor, Peppermill effortlessly exudes the same timeless charm it did upon first opening in 1972. One of the oldest bars in the city, its history (and undeniably cool interior) has always been mirrored by the coolness of its guests, which range from Sinatra and the Rat Pack to the magician duo Penn and Teller, singer Carlos Santana, and comedian Jerry Seinfeld.
Even people who've never been to Las Vegas may recognize the Peppermill on sight alone. It's been featured in multiple Las Vegas-set movies and television shows, including "Showgirls" and "CSI: Las Vegas." When not being used as a set location, the restaurant and lounge are open seven days a week, and operate all 24 hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Given its attractive number of specialty drinks, luxurious setting, and a near-constant string of interesting folks moving in and out of sight, it's no wonder it's one of the best bars in Las Vegas – and one Sinatra visited often.
(702) 735-4177
2985 Las Vegas Blvd S
Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Garden Room at The Sands
Sinatra's performances at The Sands were iconic and undeniably helped make him a household name around the country. However, not all of the restaurants where Frank Sinatra ate in Las Vegas were necessarily happy with the way the singer treated its staff. One day, Sinatra was dining in The Garden Room at The Sands and lifted the silver lid of his food tray to reveal a dish of chow mein and mushrooms – despite specifically ordering no mushrooms.
At that moment, the whole atmosphere changed. As George Levin, longtime maître d' of The Sands (before its 1996 demolition), told UNLV University Libraries in a 2015 interview, Sinatra "took the bowl and threw it over his head." Though Levin initially stepped away from the projectile and started to laugh, his mood turned when Sinatra followed him to the kitchen.
Thankfully, the incident ended when Levin informed Sinatra he was "a lover, not a fighter," and the two men hugged. Over the years, Sinatra made a point to generously reimburse Levin and others for any troubles at the restaurant. But the kitchen crew likely didn't forget their mistake with the singer's chow mein for quite a while. People looking to retrace Sinatra's steps through Vegas unfortunately won't be able to visit The Garden Room, as the land is now home to The Venetian Las Vegas.
Closed as of March 2024.
Battista's Hole in the Wall
Nearly everyone who ate with Frank Sinatra knew about his love for Italian food. Unsurprisingly, the singer didn't favor any single Italian restaurant, and he was known to eat at Battista's Hole in the Wall among others. Now, unlike some other Las Vegas restaurants where the elite dine, Battista's has always been focused on fostering a family-friendly environment.
While it's true that Battista's served Sinatra, Martin, and the rest of the Rat Pack on occasion, it never ceased advertising itself as a place where locals could go to get away from the more tourist-focused businesses, either. This congenial atmosphere extends to the decor. Nearly every inch of wall and ceiling space is filled with photographs and memorabilia of Las Vegas history, with photos of famous patrons alongside more esoteric choices like airplane propellors and ropes of garlic cloves.
Battista's clearly wants its patrons to have a good time, as evidenced by the occasional live accordion performances and unlimited red or white wine which comes with every entree. Between its atmosphere and the restaurant's menu – veal marsala, eggplant parmigiana, and chicken cacciatore are just a few of the classic Italian recipes visitors can enjoy – it's easy to see why Sinatra enjoyed eating at Battista's Hole in the Wall.
(702) 732-1424
4041 Linq Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89109
Bar Prohibition! at the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino
It wasn't yet called Bar Prohibition! when Sinatra was headlining stages, but the Rat Pack still routinely hung out inside the Golden Gate Hotel's lounge. The Golden Gate – which first opened its doors in 1906 as the Hotel Nevada – is the oldest casino in Las Vegas, and has seen a large number of renovations and changes over the years. Though Bar Prohibition! no longer looks much like it did when Sinatra was performing nightly, the building still honors the history of its most famous patrons with its drink menu, which includes beverages like "Rat Pack Manhattan" and "Kick In The Head."
As the first hotel to operate in Las Vegas, it's easy to see why the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino holds a special place in the history of Sin City. Along with its claim to fame as a favored hangout spot for Sinatra, the Golden Gate was the site of Las Vegas' first electric sign, its first surveillance system, and even the town's first shrimp cocktail. Even decades after Sinatra drank his beloved Rusty Nail cocktails at the hotel's bar, the Golden Gate's popularity shows no sign of slowing down, with the bar changing its name to Bar Prohibition! in 2013.
(800) 426-1906
1 Fremont St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
The Steak House at Circus Circus
There was one type of restaurant Ol' Blue Eyes loved nearly as much as an Italian joint: a good steakhouse. On that note, The Steak House at Circus Circus is another restaurant where Frank Sinatra ate in Las Vegas. Now, if you've ever visited this restaurant, you likely already know what drew him there. After all, Circus Circus' steak restaurant is decidedly old school in a classical Vegas sense.
The big draw — besides the many comparatively affordable cuts of steak it offers — is the large open-hearth mesquite grill where the steaks are cooked. The grill is placed directly in the center of the dining area, providing guests with the ability to watch their food being prepared in real-time. Circus Circus has also received fewer remodels over the years than some of its more well-known contemporaries, which Rat Pack aficionados will likely appreciate. While the jester faces and big top theming haven't necessarily aged well, The Steak House itself definitely has.
Additionally, if you're looking to retrace as much of Sinatra's journey through Las Vegas as possible but aren't in the mood for steak, The Steak House has some excellent non-beef alternatives. The menu offers Alaskan king crab legs, lamb chops, salmon, and broiled lobster tail, along with vegetarian choices like soups and salads (though we doubt Sinatra ever opted for a vegetarian meal).
(702) 794-3767
2880 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89109