The Restaurants Where Frank Sinatra Ate In Las Vegas

The Las Vegas restaurants frequented by Frank Sinatra often became just as famous as the casinos where he sang (at least with fans hoping to interact with the enormously popular performer). Numerous Las Vegas-based eateries have claimed to be the singer's favorite over the years, and even more have chosen to honor him through pictures and music, like the Sinatra Italian Restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas. Although modern diners looking for the late singer's influence when visiting a Las Vegas restaurant have plenty of choices, many Sinatra-focused businesses weren't actually open while he was still performing.

Now, the constantly updating face of the Las Vegas Strip means several of Sinatra's favorite haunts have been lost to time. But like other restaurants Sinatra loved across the U.S., many of his favored Vegas spots are still around. Some have made remarkably few changes over the years, too — making it possible to experience the same food, drinks, and atmosphere enjoyed by Ol' Blue Eyes himself.

If you're interested in stopping by one of the same restaurants Sinatra once visited, we've gathered a list of locations where the man was known to eat, imbibe, and while away his time when in Sin City. From places he loved during the city's (and his) heyday and beyond, here are the restaurants where Frank Sinatra ate in Las Vegas.