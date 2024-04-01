Nobu Matsuhisa's Foolproof Technique For Perfect Sushi Rice - Exclusive

Nobu Matsuhisa has built an empire on crafting excellent sushi, starting with his first U.S. restaurant, an L.A. sushi bar called Matsuhisa, in 1987. It's safe to say he's cooked his fair share of sushi rice over the years. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, he shared a couple of his secrets for making perfect sushi rice.

Sushi rice is usually a short-grained rice that has been seasoned with salt, a little sugar, and some vinegar. Technique-wise, Nobu emphasized the importance of washing the rice. "The rice is washed at least five to six times before cooking using filtered water." By rinsing rice you help to ensure that it stays fluffy by removing the powdered starch that coats each grain. Multiple rounds of rinsing make sure all the excess starch is completely removed.

In the seasoning phase, rather than using regular rice vinegar — the type called for in many sushi rice recipes – he opts for aged red vinegar. This is a pricey, premium vinegar made with sake lees, a byproduct from brewing sake. It takes up to four years for all of the necessary maturing and fermenting of the sake lees, and for this reason, red vinegar has a more complex flavor than standard rice vinegar. While you might have trouble finding it in U.S. stores, it's easy to purchase online.