Omakase Vs Kaiseki: What's The Difference?

If you look closely, the names omakase and kaiseki share rich stories about each dining style. Omakase translates literally to "as you like it," while kaiseki means "stones in the bosom" in English.

The first name is straightforward — at first glance, it's another way of requesting a chef surprise you. In English, we might say "dealer's choice" to convey that we trust a professional's expertise. Yet the historical context surrounding omakase's advent only enriches the phrase. The omakase dining style began as early as 1967 but gained mainstream popularity in the 1990s thanks to an economic boom in Japan. Nouveau riche had money to burn but lacked the background to know much about which species of fish was in season. The phrase began as a shorthand to save face but captures the faith a guest has in their chef — the term comes from the verb makaseru, which written in the traditional style of kanji 任せる means to trust. That first character 任 is said to communicate the weight of responsibility.

"Stones in the bosom" seems esoteric at first glance. Not eating after noon was emphasized in early Buddhist precepts as a healthy way to live, so fasting or partial fasting was emphasized in the Zen tradition for monks and nuns. Clergy would sometimes stash warm stones known as seki, or 石 in the kanji ideogram, into robes called kai or 懐 to comfort and distract from their grumbling tummies.