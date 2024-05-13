Why You Should Avoid Drinking Sake Like A Shot

Though people serve sake, or fermented Japanese rice wine, in small cups (known as guinomi or choko), you should avoid drinking sake like a shot. One reason is because sake is meant for sipping and cooking in Japan. And just as there's a right way to drink other fermented spirits like beer and white or red wine, there's a right way to drink sake. You sip it slowly to enjoy all its nuanced notes and subtle sweetness.

In Japanese culture, it is also disrespectful to drink sake like a shot. Sake as a drink is meant for sipping and enjoying among friends, loved ones, or colleagues. You're also not supposed to serve yourself sake. When your sake cup is empty, it is common for someone to serve you another pour. So if you're in Japan, aside from disrespecting the Japanese culture, when you drink sake like a shot, you'll probably be drinking sake all night long. While sake is not as strong in alcohol content as rum or bourbon, it is around 15% to 22% alcohol by volume (ABV). This often makes sake stronger than beer and wine.

Because you should sip your sake slowly, it's a good drink to pair with food, like sushi. To learn more, here's Tasting Table's recommendation of nine foods you should pair with sake.