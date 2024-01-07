Tokyo's Extra Thick Carbonara Pasta Features One Huge Noodle

Across Japan, pasta is not just an imported cuisine but a culinary obsession that has been deeply woven into the nation's palate over the past decades. The ubiquity of instant pasta seasoning packets in supermarkets and konbinis (convenience stores) attests to Japan's enduring love affair with the dietary staple. This fascination with pasta has given rise to countless restaurants offering inventive interpretations and a slew of Japanese-style dishes called wafu pasta.

In this context, a restaurant in Meguro City, Tokyo called Meat & Cheese Forne has unveiled a novel dish that is turning heads: It's a carbonara pasta featuring one huge and long, thick noodle, along with slices of roasted sirloin and a raw egg yolk. The restaurant has named this dish the Single Noodle Beef Sirloin Carbonara. Priced at ¥2900 (approximately $20.45), this dish's single, extra-thick noodle reminds one of an expanded lasagna sheet cooked to al dente perfection.

This dish is a striking departure from conventional pasta presentations, however, it's unsurprising in Japan where single-noodle dishes are quite popular. For example, in Kyoto, you can find a dish called Ippon Udon featuring a bowl of soup and a single, long, thick udon noodle.