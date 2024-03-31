15 Popular Chinese Restaurants In Las Vegas, Ranked
Between its culture, Asian population, and tourism, the Chinese culinary scene in Las Vegas is thriving. In fact, renowned chef David Chang claims it has the best Chinese food in the nation. Whether you're in the mood for Las Vegas extravagance on the Strip or prefer a low-key spot with a casual vibe, high-quality Chinese food can be found in every corner of Las Vegas.
Now, there are plenty of mistakes you can make when eating at a Chinese restaurant. But visiting the wrong establishment in Vegas doesn't have to be one of them — as long as you know which popular Chinese restaurants are worth patronizing.
Since I've spent extensive time in Las Vegas — and visited numerous Chinese food spots while there — I've compiled a list of 15 popular Chinese restaurants in Sin City and ranked them. After considering my personal history with several entries on this list (some might call it an obsession) and in-depth research into those well-known Las Vegas-based Chinese restaurants I've yet to dine at, here are 15 popular Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas ranked.
15. Mr Chow
Mr Chow features a uniquely artistic environment and romantic ambiance that's ideal for special occasions. The menu contains familiar favorites, inspired items like the crispy turnip puff, and signature dishes including green prawns, Beijing duck, and more. Pair the incredible atmosphere with a stellar menu, and you have all the ingredients for a memorable Chinese meal.
The interior at Mr Chow (in its Caesar's Palace location) is beyond stunning. The entire space appears designed to grab your attention and keep it. From moving art installations to chefs on display to a roaming champagne trolley, it's a sight to behold.
However, while Mr Chow is a phenomenal restaurant by any stretch, it doesn't appear to receive consistently glowing online reviews from customers. Since it's better suited for special occasions than a go-to spot, it comes in last place.
(702) 731-7888
3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
14. Wazuzu
Wazuzu doesn't solely serve Chinese food, which makes it a wonderful choice for people with eclectic tastes. In addition to authentic Chinese dishes like fried rice, noodles, and dim sum, the menu features a collection of Thai and Japanese cuisine, as well. If you're unsure what to order from its delightful menu, the Drunken Noodles are always a fantastic choice. It also has a vegan and vegetarian menu that makes ordering simple for anyone following a plant-based diet.
Additionally, Wazuzu's atmosphere is elegant yet casual enough to accommodate kids, and is decorated beautifully to reflect an overall Pan-Asian vibe. If you don't have time to stick around, the restaurant conveniently facilitates online orders, too. It's clearly a solid choice (every restaurant on this list is, after all). But between its slightly less convenient Strip location and the fact that it doesn't exclusively serve Chinese cuisine, it comes in second-to-last place.
wynnlasvegas.com/dining/casual-dining/wazuzu
(702) 770-5388
3131 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
13. Hakkasan
Hakkasan fuses passion for modern Cantonese cuisine with a sultry vibe that oozes Las Vegas glamor. Its alluring culinary creations are worth a trip to the MGM Grand, and its gorgeous space makes the experience that much sweeter. Hakkasan is the recipient of numerous accolades from Forbes Travel Guide, as well, which only reaffirms its outstanding reputation. With its signature plates, tasting menus, and a la carte options, you'll find some exquisite culinary creations at Hakkasan.
Peking duck is one of the most sought-after offerings. You can order the traditional version, or find it in a number of inspired menu items like Peking duck bao with caviar and crispy duck salad. Hakkasan deserves a spot on this list given its beautiful decor and gourmet fare. But it's not the kind of place anyone would visit regularly, so it ranks near the bottom of this list.
(702) 891-7888
3799 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
12. Mott 32
Featuring a mix of regional Chinese cuisines in a luxurious setting, Mott 32 is highly revered for the phenomenal experience it provides. The restaurant touts itself as the "world's most awarded Chinese restaurant" — and there's plenty of notoriety to back up word-of-mouth claims. I first heard of this restaurant from people who live in the city and love eating there.
The premier dish on the menu at Mott 32 is the apple wood roasted Peking duck. However, because of its lengthy and intricate cooking process, you'll have to order it in advance. Other signature delicacies include lobster ma po tofu, dim sum, and barbecue iberico pork (which also requires advance ordering).
The only real drawback with Mott 32 is the need to order its signature dish in advance — but that was enough to keep it ranked at number 12. Of course, it still deserves its collection of accolades even if it couldn't top the higher-ranked restaurants on this list.
(702) 607-3232
3325 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
11. Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar
Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar gives you a taste of the Strip's luxury without having to venture to the Strip. It features an upscale dining room and is proudly family-owned and operated. Aside from the classy vibe, its carefully curated wine and cocktail menu is designed to complement its cuisine in all the right ways. Originally from Hong Kong, chef Po Fai Lam's delectable food makes this restaurant worth a visit.
The poh poh dumplings are among the most popular dish on the menu. They are made using "Grandma's recipe" and handmade each day, the dumplings are filled with chicken, mushrooms, and chives. Other fan favorites include Peking duck (which is dry-aged in-house) and Portuguese fried rice. Now, some of the higher-ranked establishments have a slightly more authentic vibe, which kept this restaurant out of the top 10. Then again, since this list consists solely of top-notch Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas? Just earning a spot makes Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar a noteworthy spot.
(702) 935-2088
8704 W Charleston Blvd Suite 101, Las Vegas, NV 89117
10. Chengdu Taste
Specializing in spicy Sichuan fare, Chengdu Taste knows how to turn up the heat. Its food is tantalizingly hot and has the potential to make you sweat a bit. This may be a turn-off for some, but it's a must-try for spicy food lovers. You may need several glasses of ice water alongside the mung bean jelly noodle in chili sauce — but you'll enjoy every bite.
Now, due to the overwhelming heat in much of its food, Chengdu Taste may not be for everyone (which keeps it in the bottom half at number 10). But it offers several classic dishes that won't overwhelm you with heat, so there's something for everyone. Additionally, Chengdu Taste's location near Chinatown Plaza is a big selling point, since you won't have to deal with the bustling Strip or worry about parking when you want to enjoy an authentic meal at excellent prices.
(702) 437-7888
3950 Schiff Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89103
9. China Mama 2
China Mama 2 is situated in Shanghai Plaza and offers cuisine made fresh from high-quality ingredients. Its menu features an array of familiar dishes, as well as an array of options for plant-based diets. While I've yet to personally visit China Mama 2 (which hurt its overall ranking slightly), I also can't count how many times people have recommended this place to me. Folks who swear by China Mama 2 often praise its handmade pastries, dumplings, and pot stickers — though everything it makes seems praiseworthy.
The restaurant's Mama's special pan fried pork buns are among the absolute best dishes in Las Vegas according to some diners (which is saying something given the city's plethora of world-class options). Additional Mama's specialties include pork joint stewed with rock sugar, crispy beef, and crispy duck. The cult-like following of local China Mama 2 fans means its more than deserving of its ninth place spot, and its more affordable and approachable atmosphere boosted it above the lower ranked entries.
(702) 900-8802
4266 Spring Mountain Rd #106, Las Vegas, NV 89102
8. Din Tai Fung
It's hardly surprising that Mashed named Din Tai Fung one of the best Chinese food spots in the U.S.. Having previously visited the restaurant, I can confidently say it was nothing short of amazing. More than that, as someone who doesn't always enjoy going to the Strip for dinner? This culinary gem in the Aria had me reconsidering my priorities.
Din Tai Fung specializes in drool-worthy steamed dumplings, wontons, buns, and xiao long bao (or one of many Chinese dishes you need to try once). The xiao long bao are second to none, in fact. They come in several flavors, but the truffle & kurobuta pork is the house specialty. The various steamed dumplings, wontons, and buns are also exceptional. The menu even includes vegan alternatives for many items, which is often difficult to find. This, combined with its excellent food, means its well-placed right in the middle of these rankings.
dintaifungusa.com/us/locations/las-vegas.html
(702) 590-8650
3730 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89158
7. Orchids Gardens
Serving authentic dim sum and traditional Chinese fare for lunch and dinner daily, Orchids Garden is the ideal place to sample an array of dishes. You can tell Orchids Garden is the real deal from the moment you walk in. It's generally pretty busy and the staff (as well as many patrons) speak Chinese. Yet even with all the commotion, I didn't wait long for a table when I visited — but now that I know how amazing the food is? I certainly would.
Orchids Garden features two dining styles. You can either snag dim sum plates from the roaming carts — which offers numerous must-order dim sum dishes – or order off the menu of classic Chinese dishes. The coconut buns and the red bean sesame balls are among the absolute best dishes (they're my personal favorites), and others have noted their love for the baked BBQ pork buns. This exceptional variety and quality helps Orchids Garden place higher than the lower-ranked restaurants, as you're unlikely to leave the restaurant with anything but a smile.
(702) 631-3839
5485 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146
6. Ping Pang Pong
Ping Pang Pong serves unbelievably tasty classic Chinese food until 3:00 a.m. nightly, so it's an outstanding place to grab a bite after a night on the town. It's open for lunch, too, though nothing may beat a steaming plate of noodles after exploring the city's nightlife and indulging in a few drinks. In fact, as someone who unabashedly loves Asian-style noodles? It's fairly obvious why Ping Pang Pong comes in at number six.
Signature offerings at Ping Pang Pong include ma po tofu, kung pao chicken, and Peking duck. If you come in for lunch, the dim sum is supposed to be spectacular, as well. The Singapore rice noodles and the vegetable spring rolls were by far my personal favorites, though the curry pineapple seafood fried rice is nothing to scoff at, either. Regardless of what you order, this is my top pick for late-night munchies. But seeing how there are a handful of spots better situated for regular dining hours, Ping Pang Pong just misses the top five.
(702) 247-8136
4000 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
5. The Magic Noodle
If you're looking for a top-rated, low-key place for amazingly fresh Chinese noodles? The Magic Noodle has you covered. This casual and cozy spot takes a no-frills approach to hand-crafted noodles. This results in gourmet cuisine worthy of an upscale establishment. But thanks to its approachable atmosphere, you won't be stuck paying the elevated price that's typically associated with cuisine of this caliber — meaning its fifth-place rank is well-deserved.
As the name suggests, The Magic Noodle specializes in noodles. It makes exceptional hand-pulled, knife-cut, and flat-wide Chinese noodles. I've tried them all, and the hand-pulled ones are easily the best. Whether you get them in soup with flavorful broth or stir-fried in chow mein is up to you. The Magic Noodle is also a great takeout place — and considering the dining room gets full fast, it may be your best bet during peak hours. While I may prefer the four higher-ranked restaurants, The Magic Noodle is among the best in Sin City.
(702) 873-0888
5165 S Fort Apache Rd Suite 165, Las Vegas, NV 89148
4. Chubby Cattle Hotpot
Whether you're a hot pot pro or new to the experience, Chubby Cattle will blow you away with its friendly service, fun atmosphere, and exceptional ingredients. Featuring an array of flavorful broths as well as creative noodles, veggies, and premium meats, it pleases even the pickiest palates. It also has the option for family-style or individual broth pots, so individual dietary preferences are easily accommodated. Plus, it has a fun ingredient conveyor belt that runs through the restaurant, giving the space lots of quirky charm.
Having been to Chubby Cattle several times, I can say the restaurant always give diners a reason to return. The staff is extremely helpful and attentive, and will explain everything you need to know about hot pot to inexperienced patrons — ensuring each guest makes the most of their visit. Chubby Cattle is also reasonably inexpensive — especially compared to fancier places on the Strip — and it easily earns a fourth-place spot on this list.
chubbycattle.com/project/chubby-cattle-las-vegas
(702) 868-8808
3400 S Jones Blvd #15, Las Vegas, NV 89146
3. Wing Lei
Wing Lei's reputation speaks for itself. It was the first Chinese restaurant in North America to be awarded a Michelin Star, so you can expect exemplary service and cuisine with every visit. If the Michelin Guide isn't your thing, Forbes Travel Guide also awarded it a Five-Star rating. Clearly, then, its lavish setting and phenomenal attention to detail ensures a night to remember for all patrons (though reservations are recommended).
Wing Lei's menu offers a broad range of Cantonese, Shanghai, and Szechuan cuisines made with the utmost care and premium ingredients. One of the finest dishes is the imperial Peking duck, which is carved tableside. The live seafood selection is also phenomenal, and well worth a trip (and hefty price tag). Wing Lei's prestigious accolades make it a no-brainer for third place. Its generally expensive menu and fancy environment may keep it from besting the top two restaurants, but a third place ranking is hardly a disappointment.
wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/wing-lei
(702) 770-3388
3131 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
2. The X Pot
If you're looking for an innovative dining experience that pairs culinary excellence with the glitz and glam of Las Vegas, look no further than The X Pot. It offers a futuristic vibe, opulent decor with modern influences, stunning food presentations, and gourmet food made with the finest ingredients (of course).
When you look at The X Pot's menu, the first thing that jumps out is its focus on premium Wagyu beef. Wagyu is featured in creative appetizers, signature plates, and hot pot (the house specialty). You'll also find live seafood specials, multiple tasting menus, and a curated Wagyu feast that leaves people awe-struck.
Critics rave about this Las Vegas establishment, which features robots bringing plates to the table to a dancing chef who makes hand-pulled noodles tableside. All things considered, The X Pot makes a solid second-place choice for this list. It offers an experience you can't find anywhere else and incredible cuisine by any standards.
(866) 888-9768
3327 S Las Vegas Blvd Suite 2884, Las Vegas, NV 89109
1. Shang Artisan Noodle
Shang Artisan Noodle is hands down my all-time favorite place to get Chinese food in Las Vegas. It may not be a fancy spot on the Strip, but the exemplary quality and low prices make it worth a trip no matter where you are in the city. From the perfect texture of the noodles to the delectable sauces, nothing comes close to doing it like Shang. I'm not the only one who feels this way either, as is evident by its recent expansion and the addition of another location inside the Durango Casino & Resort.
Shang is best known for its artisan noodles, which are proudly made on display in its open kitchen. It creates long hand-pulled noodles and thick-cut shaved noodles right before your eyes. In addition to various noodle soups, chow mein, and saucy noodles, the menu contains a few fried rice plates, pot stickers, and dumplings among others — all of which will leave you craving more.
Don't worry if you wind up with leftovers, either. There are plenty of ways to reheat Chinese food, and it often tastes just as good the next day. No matter when or what you eat from Shang Artisan Noodle, you'll surely walk away understanding why it's the number-one ranked Chinese spot in Las Vegas.
(702) 888-3292
4983 West Flamingo Rd Suite B, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Methodology
My love for Chinese food is deep-rooted, so I seek it out in every city I visit. However, due to my extended family, I spend considerable time in Las Vegas each year (around a month or more). As a result, I have quite a bit of experience trying various Chinese restaurants in and around the city. While I haven't loved them all, there are some I simply can't stay away from.
I've personally visited about half of the restaurants on this list. In addition to my firsthand experience and opinions of a restaurant's food, affordability, location, and parking (I prefer off-Strip spots for these reasons), I sifted through Reddit forums, critic reviews, accolades, press recognition, and considered recommendations from friends, as well. Consequently, these rankings consist of a well-rounded selection of popular Chinese food spots in Las Vegas.