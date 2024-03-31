15 Popular Chinese Restaurants In Las Vegas, Ranked

Between its culture, Asian population, and tourism, the Chinese culinary scene in Las Vegas is thriving. In fact, renowned chef David Chang claims it has the best Chinese food in the nation. Whether you're in the mood for Las Vegas extravagance on the Strip or prefer a low-key spot with a casual vibe, high-quality Chinese food can be found in every corner of Las Vegas.

Now, there are plenty of mistakes you can make when eating at a Chinese restaurant. But visiting the wrong establishment in Vegas doesn't have to be one of them — as long as you know which popular Chinese restaurants are worth patronizing.

Since I've spent extensive time in Las Vegas — and visited numerous Chinese food spots while there — I've compiled a list of 15 popular Chinese restaurants in Sin City and ranked them. After considering my personal history with several entries on this list (some might call it an obsession) and in-depth research into those well-known Las Vegas-based Chinese restaurants I've yet to dine at, here are 15 popular Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas ranked.