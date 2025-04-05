Does Las Vegas Really Go Through 30 Tons Of Shrimp Per Day?

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas — including exactly how much shrimp is consumed across the glitzy, tourist-attracting city each day. The assumed number is so wild, it's often repeated whenever discussions of Las Vegas lore arise: Sin City apparently goes through 30 tons, or 60,000 pounds, of shrimp per day. To put that in perspective, the United States population collectively was reported in 2014 to consume 1 billion pounds, or 500,000 tons, as found by an Oceana study. Divided by 365 days in a year, that's about 1,370 tons daily. So, if this Las Vegas legend is accurate, the city is likely accounting for an outsized portion of U.S. shrimp-eating.

Like many legends, though, it's not quite clear just how factual this claim is. It stems from a few different sources: A Vegas chef named Rick Moonen gave the figure while speaking on a sustainability panel in 2008, "PBS NewsHour" reported on it during one episode, and an essay in "The New Yorker" referenced that episode and gave the shrimp statistic a bigger stage. Attempts by reporters to get concrete evidence behind this crustacean calculus have proved futile, but plenty of Vegas restaurateurs believe the figure is absolutely plausible. Case in point: Vegas Inc. reports Vegas supplier Supreme Lobster delivers about 20,000 pounds, or 10 tons, to Caesars hotels and casinos in a day. When you realize just one company provides 10 tons to just one property-owning corporation, the math becomes a little more believable.