9 Best Family-Friendly Restaurants In Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Tennessee may be known for its award-winning whiskey and spectacular moonshine, but there are plenty of reasons for a family to visit this Southern state as well: superb hiking trails, a vibrant country music scene, and a plethora of historical monuments, to name a few. Then there's Dollywood, an amusement park that brims with thrilling rides, jamming music, and engaging theatrical performances. Located just outside Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Dollywood is what makes the town of Pigeon Forge one of the absolute best destinations for a family vacation in all of the United States. That, and the fact that you won't be at a loss for what to feed your kids.

Indeed, Southern food tends to be a hit among little ones, who often gravitate toward fried chicken, buttermilk pancakes, and grits as if it were second nature. The food at Dollywood is plentiful and lip-smackingly delicious, but what about when you leave the park? Thankfully, Pigeon Forge has an especially generous selection of family-friendly restaurants that will please children and adults alike with their diverse menus and entertainment options. Whether you are looking for a casual joint where you can quickly refuel, or a more refined restaurant that also caters to the tastes of children, you'll be able to find what you need on this list. Remember: It's not just about keeping the children happy; you need to enjoy your food, too!