9 Best Family-Friendly Restaurants In Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Tennessee may be known for its award-winning whiskey and spectacular moonshine, but there are plenty of reasons for a family to visit this Southern state as well: superb hiking trails, a vibrant country music scene, and a plethora of historical monuments, to name a few. Then there's Dollywood, an amusement park that brims with thrilling rides, jamming music, and engaging theatrical performances. Located just outside Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Dollywood is what makes the town of Pigeon Forge one of the absolute best destinations for a family vacation in all of the United States. That, and the fact that you won't be at a loss for what to feed your kids.
Indeed, Southern food tends to be a hit among little ones, who often gravitate toward fried chicken, buttermilk pancakes, and grits as if it were second nature. The food at Dollywood is plentiful and lip-smackingly delicious, but what about when you leave the park? Thankfully, Pigeon Forge has an especially generous selection of family-friendly restaurants that will please children and adults alike with their diverse menus and entertainment options. Whether you are looking for a casual joint where you can quickly refuel, or a more refined restaurant that also caters to the tastes of children, you'll be able to find what you need on this list. Remember: It's not just about keeping the children happy; you need to enjoy your food, too!
Sunliner Diner
For a different perspective, take your kids to Sunliner Diner, a 1950s-themed diner that will give them a taste of what life looked like when grandma and grandpa were young. From the moment you see the diner's chrome exterior, you'll relax into a romanticized (albeit thoroughly enjoyable) throwback to the mid-20th century. From the vintage cars to the classy uniforms worn by waitstaff, this is an experience not to be missed. There's even a gift shop where you can peruse knick-knacks and pick up a t-shirt.
This restaurant would be nothing without great food, of course. The menu, which is printed on a 1950s-style newspaper mock-up, includes quintessential diner fare. The all-day breakfast features numerous egg preparations, plus French toast, pancakes, and waffles. Lunch and dinner service starts at 11 a.m. and offers customers everything from fried green tomatoes to the decadent jukebox burger. When it comes to dessert, milkshakes, splits, and sundaes are up for grabs, as well as beverages like cream sodas and ice cream floats.
It's not all carbohydrate-loaded, fried food, however. A few lighter and more modern dishes, like avocado toast, a berry parfait, and salads, dot the menu, too. Kids 12 and under can enjoy many of the same items as adults, just in smaller portions. Adults are welcome to indulge in cocktails, beer, and wine.
(865) 366-1263
2302 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Gorilla Taco
Having opened in February 2025, Gorilla Taco is the new kid on the block in Pigeon Forge, but it has quickly become a town favorite for its quirky atmosphere and satisfying grub. Kids will start smiling from the moment they see the giant wrestling gorilla at the entrance (hot tip: It makes for a great family photo op). The murals that adorn the restaurant's exterior will likewise catch your eye and brighten your mood, no matter how busy or trying the day has been.
As long as your child likes Mexican food, you'll have no problem at Gorilla Taco. After all, there is plenty of cheese to appease picky eaters here. The 10-and-under kids menu features a cheese quesadilla, nachos, chicken tenders, and tacos that can include either beef and cheese or chicken and cheese. Meanwhile, adults can pick from a much larger menu that includes items like burritos, salads, nachos, quesadillas, and your choice of vegetable, beef, chicken, seafood, or pork tacos.
If your kid is demanding soda, treat them to a Mexican Coke or a Jarritos. That might hit the spot for you, too, but if not, you'll have plenty of alcoholic beverages from which to choose. The margaritas are especially fun, with each one named after an imaginary cartoon wrestler (like the Honky Tonk Hammer and The Ole Bootlegger). Margarita towers, tequila, cocktails, and wine are also available.
(865) 225-6265
115 Music Mountain Dr, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
The Old Mill Restaurant
When you've had your fill of thrilling amusement park rides and delightfully rambunctious live shows, a leisurely meal with your family may be at the top of your mind. For a fancier dining option that is nevertheless kid-friendly, visit The Old Mill Restaurant. With views over the Little Pigeon River and a water mill that is two centuries old, you'll enjoy the opportunity to reconnect with nature as you dive into a gourmet meal. You may want to arrive early to take a guided mill tour and explore the other shops on The Old Mill campus. The candy kitchen, distillery, café, and creamery sell other food (hello, peanut brittle), while the boutique, farmhouse kitchen, general store, and pottery store can stock you up with shelf-stable items like soup mixes and jams, as well as gifts and household items to help you remember your trip.
When you finally sit down to eat at The Old Mill Restaurant, you'll be greeted by archetypal Southern fare that is divided into three separate menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A kids menu featuring slightly lighter and simpler dishes is also available for each service. It's reasonable to say that folks of all ages can enjoy options like biscuits, omelets, soups, and chicken and dumplings. Not to mention that The Old Mill Restaurant offers some of the best fried chicken in Tennessee. Of course, you ought to save room for dessert because who could say no to mouthwatering treats like pecan pie, banana pudding, and blackberry cobbler?
old-mill.com/the-old-mill-restaurant
(865) 429-3463
164 Old Mill Ave, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Mama's Farmhouse
With its rocking chairs out front and stick-to-your-ribs, homestyle food, Mama's Farmhouse is somewhat reminiscent of Cracker Barrel. And yet, this family-friendly restaurant is an all-you-can-eat affair with menus that vary by season. There is not a separate kids menu, but tiny tots five-and-under eat for free, while those aged six to 10 are charged roughly half the price of adults. Your little one might even enjoy one of the mocktails specifically crafted for children while you sip on beer or a moonshine cocktail. No need to keep track of your kids at the buffet line, either; the waitstaff bring each dish to the table and ask if you need refills. After getting their fill, children can go wild in the outdoor play area while adults compete in a round of cornhole. Don't forget to snap a photo in front of the outhouse and with Mama in her barnyard peep board.
Picky eaters will have no dearth of options. The current menu, for instance, features 10 sides that are available every day, including hush puppies and sweet potato casserole. The buttermilk biscuits are worth a special mention, having won the 2015 People's Choice Award at the International Biscuit Festival in nearby Knoxville. Topped with chocolate gravy and strawberry butter, this will be a breakfast to remember. The banana pudding at Mama's Farmhouse is also highly acclaimed, and since banana pudding is one of Dolly Parton's favorite desserts, you would be remiss not to try it. Other dishes your family might enjoy include hash brown casserole, bacon, grits, salad, country fried steak, meatloaf, and peach cobbler.
(865) 908-4646
208 Pickel St, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Frizzle Chicken Café
To see firsthand what distinguishes Southern fried chicken from all other fried chicken, grab a meal at Frizzle Chicken Café. This breakfast and lunch restaurant is popular among young children for its singing and dancing animatronic chickens. It's hard to miss this restaurant as you drive down the Great Smoky Mountains Parkway; the building resembles a classic red-and-white barn and is topped with four giant chicken statues.
Despite the restaurant's name, there is far more than just chicken on the menu. Of course, chicken and waffles, a Southern staple with a mysterious origin story, is worth trying here for breakfast. But you might also opt for a stack of pancakes, omelet, biscuits and gravy, or even avocado toast. Kids 10 and under are welcome to order bear cakes: pancakes decorated to resemble a cartoon bear's face. For lunch, kids can choose between a hamburger, cheeseburger, grilled cheese, or chicken tenders, all served with a side of fries or fruit. Meanwhile, adults can chow down on items like chicken tenders, sandwiches, and burgers, all served with a side of french fries or coleslaw. There's no alcohol on the menu, but there are a variety of soft drinks, lemonade, tea, coffee, juices, and milk.
(865) 774-7707
2785 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Downtown Flavortown
You might tell your kids that you are going to the bowling alley and arcade for their own entertainment, but why not join in on the fun? At Downtown Flavortown, you can knock out two birds with one stone by fueling up on tasty food and bonding with your kids over some friendly competition. If your kid is old enough to be let loose in the arcade, you might even get some alone time. It's worth noting that at the end of a busy day, you and your child may or may not be up for the stimulating environment of Downtown Flavortown, so pick the right afternoon or evening to visit.
Guy Fieri is one of the celebrity chefs with the most restaurants around the world; Downtown Flavortown is one of them. His face is everywhere on the premises, and you'll find the famous chef's touch on dishes like the trash can nachos and the fry baskets accompanying sandwiches and burgers. Soups, salads, chicken wings, pasta, and pizza are other main course options, and desserts like crème brûlée, chocolate cake, milkshakes, and an ice cream sundae are available for dessert. Those 21 and over can enjoy margaritas, wines, beers, moonshines, and cocktails, while juices, milk, coffee, tea, and soft drinks are provided for folks of all ages. The kids menu, which sports activities like a word search, offers pizza, chicken tenders, a burger, and macaroni and cheese, all served with either applesauce or oranges.
(865) 505-0750
2655 Teaster Ln, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Blue Moose Burgers and Wings
With just a few locations around Tennessee and nowhere else in the country, Blue Moose Burgers and Wings ought to be on your Pigeon Forge itinerary. This self-described family sports grill will satisfy those in your family who simply cannot miss the big game, while also allowing everyone to get the grub they want. It is open for lunch and dinner, and the food is served on blue checkered paper in plastic baskets, proving that this is not a fancy restaurant where you need to constantly hush your child.
As you might have already guessed from the name, this restaurant serves plenty of burgers and wings. You can pick from an abundance of flavors for the wings, including mild varieties like Italian Parmesan and wild ranch, as well as spicy varieties like peach hot honey and flame thrower. If your family can't decide on a single flavor, don't fret; you can divide an order of 12 wings into two flavors or an order of 25 wings into five flavors. Besides burgers and wings, the restaurant serves salads, sandwiches, and starters like Bavarian pretzels, nachos, and onion rings. The kids menu includes options like hot dogs, cheeseburgers, macaroni and cheese, and chicken fingers. For dessert, odds are high that your child will vote for the blue velvet dream cake; after all, it is bright blue and slathered in cream cheese frosting.
(865) 286-0364
2430 Teaster Ln #108, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Cookie Dough Monster Burgers & Shakes
One sure way to get your kid out the door on time? Tell them that you'll be visiting Cookie Dough Monster Burgers & Shakes. This restaurant is one of the most popular joints in Pigeon Forge, and its huge menu surely has something to do with that. When it comes to grow food, picky eaters will have no choice but to settle on something to order, whether it's a classic grilled cheese, a kids-sized burger, pasta, chicken tenders, or corn dogs. Adults can choose from well over a dozen burgers, eight chicken breast dishes, 10 grilled cheeses and melts, three salads, and over a dozen sides. The bacon bomber, which features a beef patty, pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, fried jalapeño cream cheese poppers, and (of course) bacon, is the restaurant's most popular burger.
But let's be honest, with a name like Cookie Dough Monster, half the reason your family will be coming here is for the desserts. The dirty brownie — featuring brownie batter cookie dough, Oreos, and peanut butter — is the restaurant's most popular shake. Other unique alternatives include the maple waffles and bacon shake and the frosted animal cookie shake. Additionally, sundaes, funnel cake fries, waffle ice cream sandwiches, and homemade cookie dough are present on the menu. If these decadent creations seem overwhelming, though, you are always welcome to purchase a simple scoop of ice cream.
(865) 366-1444
2660 Teaster Ln, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Sawyer's Farmhouse
Sawyer's Farmhouse, a family-owned restaurant, is perfectly aligned with the community spirit of Pigeon Forge. Since 2014, the restaurant has been serving locals and tourists alike with indulgently satisfying breakfast and lunch dishes. This hot spot even goes the extra mile to accommodate those with dietary sensitivities by offering gluten- and dairy-free pancakes. Speaking of accommodations, the website clearly states that high chairs are available and that this is a wheelchair-accessible restaurant.
The pancakes at Sawyer's Farmhouse are particularly appealing. If you want to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to nutrition, order the whole wheat pancakes for your child. Otherwise, the buttermilk pancakes are a classic choice, perhaps with M&M's, chocolate chips, blueberries, pecans, or strawberries and bananas. Top your stack of pancakes with the homemade peanut butter syrup, and you are in for a treat. Other breakfast items include Belgian waffles, French toast, crepes, omelets, and biscuits and gravy. The all-day lunch is confined to a smaller menu but includes likable options like burgers, sandwiches, and chicken tenders. You can order juices, tea, coffee, soft drinks, or hot chocolate, or mimosas and bloody marys.
(865) 366-1090
2831 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Methodology
In curating this list, we considered customer reviews regarding the quality of each restaurant's food and atmosphere. We also sought out reviews that specifically commented on the suitability of each restaurant for children. Naturally, very few fine dining restaurants are suitable for young children, so most of the restaurants included on this list are casual establishments.
Kids menus are frequently, but not always, present at the listed restaurants, and we ensured that a wide variety of items were included on each menu so that everyone in the family — not just children — can come away well-fed and satisfied. Price was not a variable in determining whether a restaurant deserved a spot on this list. Finally, we prioritized restaurants that include sources of entertainment for children. Though not every restaurant is set up to engage children in unique ways, such options are often available in resort towns like Pigeon Forge.