The Top 3 Celebrity Chefs With The Most Restaurants Worldwide

Gordon Ramsay's empire is ever on the rise — one minute, an article counts the total number of his restaurants at 81, the next, his own website shows 92. Perhaps that's because of the seemingly endless ideas Ramsay has for destinations. It's definitely because of the chef's star power, too — fans of his television shows line up to experience his dishes for themselves on city streets, in airports, and in casinos. The locations he owns represent several concepts.

There's Street Burger and Street Pizza, which are sometimes combined. There's Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, and the one Michelin-starred Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, to name a few. We certainly can't forget Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, Restaurant 1890 by Gordon Ramsay, Savoy Grill, Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay, The River Restaurant by Gordon Ramsay, Pizza East, Gordon Ramsay Plane Food, Gordon Ramsay Burger, and Le Pressoir D'Argent Gordon Ramsay with two Michelin stars. The behemoth list continues with Gordon Ramsay Steak, Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Gordon Ramsay Food Market, Menu by Gordon Ramsay, Ramsay's Kitchen, Au Trianon with two Michelin stars, and the three-starred Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

Ramsay trained under legends like Joel Robuchon before becoming a head chef by 1993 and opening his first restaurant in 1998. He's been winning awards, hosting TV shows, and writing cookbooks ever since. As for what to know about Ramsay's restaurant chains, you can expect familiar dishes elevated by quality ingredients and masterful technique, often in English and American cuisines.