This Is What Sets Traditional Southern Fried Chicken Apart From The Rest

Fried chicken is a staple in many cuisines across the globe, but crispy, golden southern fried chicken in particular is an iconic dish that offers next-level flavor partnered with simplicity perfected over centuries. A staple in southern cuisine, fried chicken is older than the South itself. We wanted to dig into the reason why southern fried chicken stands out from the rest of the flock, so we asked Chef Art Smith, a southern cuisine expert and owner of Reunion in Chicago, Illinois.

According to chef Smith, "Traditional southern fried chicken is pan-fried, not deep-fried. You don't need gallons of oil — just a good old Lodge skillet and enough fat to shallow fry the chicken." Chef Smith even revealed the secret tip to making your fried chicken taste like it's coming straight from a kitchen in the South, "For that extra authentic flavor, fry up some bacon first and use that bacon grease in your oil mix. If you really want to go old-school, use lard."