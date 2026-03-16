10 Best BBQ Restaurants In The Greater Denver Area

Different areas of the U.S. have vastly different preferences when it comes to barbecue. Debates over kindling, cooking time, smoking method, dry rub ingredients, sauce or no sauce, and more can rage hotter than the smokers themselves. Barbecue disciples tend to worship at the altars of their hometowns, and when uprooted, they often struggle to find a barbecue restaurant that scratches the itch. Such is the case in Denver, Colorado, which boasts a significant transplant population. Some folks seem to find solace in shops that specialize in the ingredients and techniques of their places of origin, others embrace the slowly emerging trend of "Colorado 'cue," and a fair few snivel that there is absolutely no good barbecue to be found in the Mile High City, full stop.

I've lived in Denver since 2018, and I never tire of doomscrolling through comments squabbling over Denver barbecue. As a lover of slow-smoked meat and a shameless defender of barbecue sauce, I've sought out and dined at a wide variety of barbecue restaurants here. In my professional opinion, there are actually quite a few good barbecue restaurants around town, as long as you are not married to one particular style. The following list contains Denver barbecue restaurants that edge out the competition in various ways, whether by integrating high-quality ingredients, putting unique twists on traditional smoked meat, or simply consistently churning out ridiculously delicious meals. Whether you're reading because you're looking for rage bait or are crossing your fingers there's a spectacular barbecue joint in the Mile High City that you just haven't found yet, you're in the right place.