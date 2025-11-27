The Hands-Down Absolute Best BBQ Restaurant In Every State
While there are a number of different, regional styles of BBQ found across the U.S., it's safe to say that they all have a few things in common: They all make for an incredible meal, and you're probably going to make a bit of a mess eating it. But that's part of the fun, right? Truly great BBQ takes time, effort, and commitment — even though there are some great versions of pulled pork that you can make with as little as three ingredients. This is one of those things where it's nice to have someone else do the hard work for you, though, especially if you're in the mood for a stellar sampler platter. But who's doing it the best in each state?
We wanted to find out, so we headed out to look for the best BBQ joints across the country. Some are massive operations with shout-outs from the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation, some have been serving seriously good BBQ for generations, and for some, you'll have to get there early before they sell out. And there's the thing: This was really, really tough.
Ultimately, the best are the places that get as many kudos for the sides and the sauce as they do for the meats. These are also the places that aren't just serving food, but have also become important touchstones within the community. These are the places that pull in the awards and accolades, and have many, many customers returning time and time again.
Alabama — Archibald and Woodrow's Barbeque
This state is known for BBQ, and many might be familiar with the distinctive white Alabama BBQ sauce. Head to Archibald and Woodrow's Barbeque, though, and there's no sauce required for the outstanding pork ribs that have been served up here since 1962. A family endeavor that's seen three generations (so far) doing everything from splitting the hickory wood that imparts that distinctive flavor that so many know and love, all the way to whipping up sides, and it's clear there's a lot of love going into these award-winning dishes.
Multiple locations
Alaska — Big Daddy's BarB-Q
Anyone who finds themselves in Fairbanks can head to Big Daddy's BarB-Q, and definitely should — especially if brisket is a favorite. That gets a regular shout-out from customers as a fan favorite, with even native Southerners saying that this place is serving food that can compete with the best of them. Portions are huge, leftovers are almost a guarantee, and the sides? Those are outstanding, too, especially the collard greens and baked beans.
(907) 452-2501
107 Wickersham St, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Arizona — Little Miss BBQ
The Arizona-born Scott Holmes decided he loved BBQ after being introduced to the real thing on a trip to visit his future in-laws in Austin, Texas, and the rest is award-winning history. With a ton of wins from BBQ competitions, Little Miss BBQ is continuing to earn accolades from customers who love the brisket, as well as the deliciously moist smoked turkey. Get there early before these items sell out, and don't skip the pecan pie.
Multiple locations
Arkansas — Jones Bar-B-Q Diner
Jones Bar-B-Q is thought to be the oldest restaurant in the state — it's been around since at least 1910 — and it's also gotten national attention, been designated an American Classic by the James Beard Foundation, and serves only chopped pork and pork sandwiches with a red sauce and slaw. Seriously, that's it! It's so good it's not unheard of for the BBQ to be gone by 11 a.m., and customers who do get there early say that it's the kind of experience that sticks with you.
(870) 295-3807
219 W Louisiana St, Marianna, AR 72360
California — Heritage Barbecue
This Texas-inspired California hotspot has gotten some attention from both the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation, with the latter giving chef Daniel Castillo a nod for 2025's Best Chef in California. And it makes sense, because customers say there's no way to go wrong here. From perfectly prepared brisket to melt-in-your-mouth beef ribs and wrapping up with an incredible banana bread pudding, it's no wonder there's a line.
31721 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Colorado — Smōk
Wondering where to go for really great BBQ if you're in Colorado? If you're in either Denver or Fort Collins, you can head to Smōk. It's specifically the Denver location that gets a mention in the Michelin Guide, lauded for serving stellar meat where the smoke plays the perfect supporting role. As for customers, the burnt ends are a favorite, and so are the sides, right down to the creamed corn. And don't miss out on the deviled eggs.
Multiple locations
Connecticut — Hoodoo Brown BBQ
Hoodoo Brown gets a ton of love for its serious BBQ, and if you're wondering about the name, don't: Hoodoo Brown was a Civil War soldier turned leader of the Dodge City Gang. Fan favorites like the pork belly and brisket are getting this place national attention, and it's no wonder that people are driving hours to eat here. Also? There's a s'mores pie that will change your opinion on what dessert can and should be.
(203) 438-6033
967 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Delaware — Limestone BBQ and Bourbon
Do you know what else elevates a BBQ experience? An outstanding drink menu, and at Limestone BBQ and Bourbon, customers can add flights of bourbon to their dinner, and can also choose from an almost staggering selection of whiskey, scotch, and more. The brisket sandwich, meanwhile, is sure to please even the proudest Southern BBQ lover, the sides are above and beyond, and the Everything Chili is a must-try.
(302) 274-2085
2062 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808
Florida — Tropical Smokehouse
There's a lot going on at the Tropical Smokehouse, with both a full-service restaurant and a market-style location in West Palm Beach. Love one? You should stop at the other, too, because the dishes aren't all the same. Chef Rick Mace has been on the radar of the James Beard Foundation, and the unique menu here makes it clear why. Opt for brisket empanadas, sample some gator sausage, and definitely don't turn down the mojo pork.
Multiple locations
Georgia — Heirloom Market BBQ
Stop in to Heirloom Market BBQ, and you'll find this Michelin Guide-mentioned restaurant is combining the best of Korean flavors and Southern flair into something extraordinary. Think kimchi slaw and tempura fried onion rings served alongside spicy Korean pork, ultra-moist brisket, and Korean sweet potato chips covered with a ginger syrup and sesame seeds. While this is a standing-room-only kind of place, you'll be too busy with the food to notice.
(770) 850-1008
2243 Akers Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30339
Hawaii — Sunset Texas BBQ
The current location of Sunset Texas BBQ includes multiple 1,000-gallon offset smokers. That gives just a small idea on how popular this place is, and it's serving brisket with such hardcore fans that they report needing to stop here at least once a week, lest they come down with a serious case of the regrets. Make sure to get the beef ribs (if they're available), and you'll understand why so many call them the best on the islands.
(808) 476-1405
443 Cooke St, Honolulu, HI 96813
Idaho — Grandpa's Southern Bar-B-Q
Pitmaster Lloyd Westbrook grew up in Kentucky and learned firsthand all the trade secrets that come with outstanding Southern BBQ, before opening an original Idaho location in 1995. The food might come first, but hospitality is a close second, and that's echoed by customers who say the atmosphere is friendly, the catfish and the pulled pork are incredible, and the red beans and rice are the best around.
(208) 357-4724
1540 W Broadway, Idaho Falls, ID 83402
Illinois — Lem's Bar-B-Q
When it comes to the food that customers line up for, it's Lem's Bar-B-Q that dominates in the South Side. This place has hosted generations of Chicago families, and it's been doing that since 1954. Decades later, customers know it's worth the wait, particularly for the specialty hot links and rib tips. When this place was honored with a James Beard America's Classics Award in 2025, it was still in the hands of the same family.
(773) 994-2428
311 E 75th St, Chicago, IL 60619
Indiana — Hank's Smoked Briskets
Customers who stop by Hank's Smoked Briskets say one of the highlights is meeting Hank himself, who's more than happy to talk brisket and history. The Hank in question is Hank Fields, a Texas native who opened his Indianapolis shop in 2004. There's more than brisket on the menu (although the brisket sandwich is a clear favorite), and the corned beef is also a massive win.
(317) 925-1689
3736 Martin Luther King Dr, Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Iowa — Willie Ray's Q Shack
Mississippi-born Willie Ray Fairley has taken Southern BBQ to Cedar Rapids, and customers report that Willie Ray's Q Shack is serving ribs that are in best-ever territory, and some say it's the best restaurant in the world. Why? The reasons range from customers who say he added a special meal onto their order to treat their beloved canine companion in their last days, to the fact that he's made national news for hooking up his smoker and feeding the community during a devastating storm (and then going to Texas to do the same thing). That's the kind of heart that this world needs more of.
(319) 206-3806
288 Blairs Ferry Rd, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Kansas — Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que
There's a few locations of Joe's across Kansas, including the famous gas station in Kansas City as well as places in Leawood and Olathe. No matter where you go, you're getting some outstanding BBQ — and it's the BBQ that Anthony Bourdain once declared the best in the world. Does it live up to the hype? With serious burnt ends (that often sell out), mac and cheese that puts others to shame, and a spicy slaw that brings it all together, customers say that it delivers.
Multiple locations
Kentucky — Blue Door Smokehouse
Rumor has it that Lexington's Blue Door Smokehouse has some of the best ribs around, but the brisket is also a massive favorite with customers who warn you'll need to get there early if you want some. As far as sides go, the ranch beans, potato salad, and collard greens all deliver, and even better? Customers marvel that it's all served up at a stellar price point.
(859) 252-4227
819 National Ave, Ste 140, Lexington, KY 40502
Louisiana — The Joint
There are a lot of amazing restaurants in New Orleans, so what makes this one stand out? The Joint is serving up all the BBQ classics like ribs and brisket, but you'll also find some wild specials on offer. Thin-sliced smoked brisket turned into the perfect sub? Yes, please! The mac and cheese is a fan favorite and so are the burnt ends, and when you serve it all up in a breathtaking setting, life doesn't get any better.
(504) 949-3232
701 Mazant St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Maine — Ore Nell's Barbecue
Ore Nell's has set up in Kittery and Biddeford, and it's helmed by Houston native Will Myska. In addition to some serious Texas BBQ, he's also brought a commitment to sourcing humanely raised meats and to reducing food waste. Fans can return after a long, long time away and find that it lives up to the fond memories, especially when it comes to the brisket and ribs. There's also a BBQ tofu option that's downright divine.
Multiple locations
Maryland — 2Fifty Texas BBQ
We're talking about Maryland here, but it's worth mentioning that 2Fifty has a Washington, D.C., location as well, and prides itself on offering some serious, low-and-slow Texas BBQ. It's all about the journey, after all, and the end result is outstanding items like the wagyu brisket (sourced from the famous Snake River Farms) and pork spare ribs that fall off the bone, and mac and cheese that's scratch-made and unmissable.
(240) 764-8763
4700 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale Park, MD 20737
Massachusetts — The Smoke Shop BBQ
The Smoke Shop has a few locations in and around Boston, and with a ton of awards and competition experience, you can bet it's serious about what goes from the smoker to the plate. There are more than 250 different types of American whiskey, a variety of craft beers, and cocktails (developed specially for each location) being served up alongside some fan-favorite burnt ends. Also? The turkey and chicken here are on point.
Multiple locations
Michigan — Slows Bar BQ
It's impossible to talk about BBQ and Detroit without mentioning Slows. This BBQ joint opened in 2005, and not only has it expanded to several locations since then, but it's also credited with kickstarting a revitalization of this entire area in the city. More businesses moved in around this wildly popular place, and Slows is lauded for its outstanding bar staff who are serving the perfect beverages alongside any outstanding BBQ you order.
Multiple locations
Minnesota — Animales BBQ Co.
When Animales opened its brick-and-mortar restaurant in late 2025, it was a huge deal. Communal tables, live music, an indoor playground for the kids ... it's not just a great place for BBQ, but a great, ultra-friendly concept for any cuisine. It's described as something of a magical beast, one that just happens to have stellar pork ribs, next-level pork belly, and outstanding sauces.
(952) 222-7427
241 Fremont Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Mississippi — Sacred Ground Barbecue
Sacred Ground Barbecue opened in 2024, and it hit the ground running with a 2025 shout-out by the Michelin Guide. The smoked chicken wings, brisket, and pork butt all got mentions in the Bib Gourmand nod, but there's more going on here. There's a gaming area, too, and it turns out that the only thing better than a place serving incredible BBQ sandwiches and sides is a place where you can hang out and have some fun at. Pineapple sausage? It has that, too.
(601) 900-9769
1052 Pocahontas Rd, Jackson, MS 39206
Missouri — Pappy's Smokehouse
You can find Pappy's Smokehouse locations in St. Louis and St. Peters, and anyone passing through (or lucky enough to live there) should stop in to see what the fuss is about if they haven't already. Described as being a massive favorite particularly for the ribs, the sweet-and-smoky burnt ends aren't to be missed, either. Also, there's sweet potato fries, a homestyle side that's like a hug from the inside.
Multiple locations
Montana — The Notorious P.I.G. BBQ
Missoula, Montana might be a long way from St. Louis, but locals here are treated to the real-deal thing. Founder Burke Holmes studied under Pappy's Smokehouse founder Skip Steele, then headed to Missoula to do his own thing. The result is flavorful, tender ribs, and ultra-moist smoked turkey, all in massive portions with incredible sauces. Sure, some things might be sold out, but every option is equally good.
Multiple locations
Nebraska — Golden Hour Barbecue
While husband-and-wife team Flor and Fletcher Sheridan might not have brought the Texas heat with them to Nebraska, they have brought outstanding BBQ to their new home state. Even the BBQ gurus at Texas Monthly give the two kudos for their skills, while rave reviews say as much attention goes into the hearty sandwich buns as the meat itself. And seriously, don't skip the specials.
(308) 299-8369
110 W 4th St, Alliance, NE 69301
Nevada — SoulBelly BBQ
If you ever wonder what happens to contestants on shows like "Top Chef," the answer is that sometimes, they go on to open wildly successful restaurants. That's the case with chef Bruce Kalman and SoulBelly BBQ: His BBQ holds its own against some of the best restaurants in Las Vegas, with customers loving the pork belly, the burnt ends, the portions, and the price.
(702) 483-4404
1327 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104
New Hampshire — KC's Rib Shack
As the name suggests, it's the ribs here that customers love. There's more than that on the menu ... much, much more: This place might look familiar to "Man v. Food" fans, as Casey Webb headed there for the Feedbag Shovel challenge. Some customers report ordering the challenge to feed the table, and say that if you're remotely within driving distance, it's worth it.
(603) 627-7427
837 2nd St, Manchester, NH 03102
New Jersey — Henri's Hotts Barbeque
There's more than great BBQ on the menu here, and Henri's Hotts is serving up some serious inspiration. Lauded as some of the best BBQ in the area, the OG pitmaster and restaurant namesake was Doug Henri. After he died of COVID-19 in 2021, his wife, Ruthie Henri, stepped up to carry on his legacy — and she's been running things ever since. The mac and cheese is a customer favorite, the brisket is melt-in-your-mouth, the buffet is a must-have experience, and the greatness continues.
(609) 270-7268
1003 Black Horse Pike, Folsom, NJ 08037
New Mexico — Nexus Brewery + Smokehouse
Nexus Brewery + Smokehouse reads like paradise for BBQ fans. There's not just BBQ, but there's also regularly scheduled live music, seasonal beer offerings, and about that BBQ: It's the BBQ burnt ends that have even Kansas City natives saying they're among the best they've ever had. The collard greens are pretty perfect, too, and the craft beer makes the entire experience outstanding.
(505) 242-4100
1511 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York — Hometown Bar-B-Que
That featured image is a single beef rib, and that kind of explains it all, doesn't it? Yes, there's a Florida location and a second NYC joint, too, but we're here to talk about the original Brooklyn spot that opened in the Red Hook neighborhood in 2013. This the one the Michelin Guide says fills the streets with the delicious smell of BBQ, and they recommend the brisket — while adding that you should definitely get sides and dessert. Customers agree and say that the beef ribs are as good as they look.
Multiple locations
North Carolina — Skylight Inn BBQ
The Carolinas take BBQ very seriously, with North, South, East, and West Carolina styles that are all very different. Choosing the best is tough, but we went old-school with Skylight Inn BBQ. Founded in 1947, it's received the James Beard designation of being one of America's Classics, and it's been getting national attention for decades. The fine-chopped pork has a ton of fans, the cornbread and cracklin's are delicious, and give the chicken a try, too.
(252) 746-4113
4618 Lee St, Ayden, NC 28513
North Dakota — The Firepit
The classics are classic for a reason, but there are some wonderfully different things on the menu at Bismarck's The Firepit. Think nachos and tater tots that come smothered with BBQ meats of your choice, tacos with BBQ and slaw, and there's even a six-cheese mac and cheese and steak alfredo. That alone might have you planning a trip to North Dakota, and customers say it's just as flavorful, delicious, and legit as it sounds.
(701) 751-1929
307 N 3rd St, Bismarck, ND 58501
Ohio — Cockeye BBQ
Cockeye BBQ isn't just serving up food that's described as nothing less than glorious, but it's also the kind of place where staff remember your order, charity dinners and fundraisers are on the schedule, and when it comes time to say thank you to hard-working community volunteers, Cockeye is there. Some of the meat here is sourced from local 4-H farmers, and it's turned into something outstanding: The pulled pork and brisket are fan favorites, and there's an adjoining creamery, too. Don't skip the ice cream!
(330) 369-4227
1805 Parkman Rd NW, Warren, OH 44485
Oklahoma — Clark Crew BBQ
Heading to Tulsa or Oklahoma City any time soon? Be sure to check out Clark Crew BBQ, the home of a ridiculously successful competition BBQ team with hundreds of wins. You'll need to time things right to get specials like the wagyu house-made pastrami, but don't worry, the regular menu is just as good. Pick up the burnt ends (but do not, under any circumstances, skip the fried pickles), and revel in flavorful, smoky goodness.
Multiple locations
Oregon — Podnah's Pit Barbecue
This place gets its name from the BBQ-loving, Texas-based grandfather whose life lessons made the Portland favorite possible, and since 2006, Podnah's has been treating the Pacific Northwest to a taste of the South. Not sure what to get? The Pit Boss platter is designed to give you a taste of everything from the scrumptious sides to the brisket, ribs, and pulled pork. Be warned: You might find yourself judging all other BBQ to higher standards after this.
(503) 239-0100
1625 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
Pennsylvania — Mitch's Barbeque Restaurant and Catering
Where would you expect to find some of the best BBQ in the state, being smoked and sold alongside some seriously delicious, homemade ice cream? If you answered, "In an old car wash and convenience store in Warrendale," then we know you've been to Mitch's Barbeque Restaurant & Catering. It's the kind of place that customers have given hidden gem status to, while others say a favorite choice is the brisket tacos — and other tacos could only hope to be this good.
facebook.com/MitchsBarbequeRestaurantAndCatering
(724) 940-1899
16070 Perry State Rte, Warrendale, PA 15086
Rhode Island — Great Northern BBQ Co.
BBQ meats get all the love and attention, but that's really only part of the story. The sides are important, too, and seriously, check out that potato salad in our featured image. It's no wonder that Great Northern BBQ has taken home top prizes in the best-of BBQ categories for the state, and if those pickles got your attention, they're beloved, too. As for the meats, the brisket and pork are fall-apart perfection, and the wings are pretty amazing, too.
(401) 421-1513
9 Parade St, Providence, RI 02909
South Carolina — Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
What's it like to be the best of the best? Ask Rodney Scott, the legendary pitmaster who has opened restaurant locations in multiple states after getting his start in Hemingway, South Carolina. Today, it's the Charleston location that gets a mention in the Michelin Guide, undeniably famous for the whole-hog BBQ. And yes, Scott opened up to us here at Tasting Table to reveal some of his secrets: BBQ rub makes stellar pimento cheese, meat is better if you skip the boil, and don't be afraid of a dash of MSG.
Multiple locations
South Dakota — J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit
Loyal fans say J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit is the real deal, and it's serving up the kind of ribs that make all other ribs jealous. Eating here is to experience the ethereal, and customers say that, as you walk up to the building, you'll find the delicious smell of BBQ washing over you. Inside, you'll find tender brisket with the perfect bark — but get there early, as it does sell out.
(605) 787-7070
7201 Infinity Dr, Summerset, SD 57718
Tennessee — Shotgun Willie's BBQ
It's the brisket at Shotgun Willie's that not only got the attention of the Michelin Guide, but it's also credited with making this place so popular that it's outgrown a food truck and brick-and-mortar locations several times. Overcoming countless struggles — that include an opening waylaid by the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic — Shotgun Willie's is getting serious attention thanks to a brisket that's deliciously moist, sports the perfect bark, and rivals the best Texas has to offer.
(615) 942-9188
1500 Gallatin Pike S, Ste 104, Madison, TN 37115
Texas — LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue
It's nearly impossible to pick a single Texas BBQ joint that's the best, but we're going with LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue for a few reasons. For starters, all the basics are on offer, but it's the unique specials — like beef cheeks and sausages — that helped earn this Austin favorite a Michelin Star. There's also a commitment for supporting and sourcing from local ranchers, and customers say it lives up to the hype. Those beef cheeks in particular are a favorite, with some lamenting they're not a more common cut.
(512) 945-9882
5621 Emerald Forest Dr, Austin, TX 78745
Utah — Pica Rica Americana Barbecue
Pica Rica BBQ prides itself on a dedication to the craft, and the idea that it's the kind of meal that people come together to enjoy. It's also about a combination of Mexican flavors and Texas methods that create something out of this world. The barbacoa tacos are a favorite, with customers loving the combination of the beef and homemade tortillas. There are house-made sausages here, too, and sauces so good you're going to want to pick some up to go.
(435) 200-4420
25 N Main St, St. George, UT 84770
Vermont — Bluebird Barbecue
Fans of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" might think Vermont's Bluebird Barbecue looks a little familiar, but the brisket ramen isn't all it's known for. Owner Sue Bette has been praised as being one of the most influential restaurateurs in the business, particularly in the fight to keep restaurants afloat in the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic. As far as the food goes, the brisket is smoky, flavorful, and tender, the ribs are tops, and there's a pulled pork and brisket poutine that seriously changes the game.
(802) 448-3070
317 Riverside Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia — ZZQ
When a Virginia restaurant gets major praise from Texas Monthly, it's worth sitting up and taking notice. Plenty have, with ZZQ named not only the state's top BBQ joint, but among the best restaurants out there, full stop. All the favorites are here, along with smoked seitan sandwiches to write home about, while Texas natives say that everything from the brisket to the collard greens is the real deal.
(804) 528-5648
3201 W Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230
Washington — Jack's BBQ
When Jack's BBQ opened in 2014, it was an immediate hit. Bringing Texas-style BBQ about as far from Texas as you can get while still remaining in the continental U.S., there are eight locations at the time of this writing, as well as a catering business. Built on incredible BBQ and Texas-style hospitality, the pork ribs are out of this world, the all-meat chili is a favorite, and of course, there's a pecan pie — with pecans about the size of Texas.
Multiple locations
West Virginia — Mountaineer Meat Smokers
Mountaineer Meat Smokers was featured on "America's Best Restaurants," and it's exactly what you'd expect from a West Virginia BBQ joint ... in the best possible way. Hospitality and fun are the names of the game here (be sure to check out the room full of pinball machines), and sometimes, you'll find smoked alligator. The brisket balls are a favorite along with the smoked mac and cheese, and folks say it's worth a drive.
(304) 901-5296
45 Monroe St, Martinsburg, WV 25404
Wisconsin — Smoky Jon's #1 BBQ
Smoky Jon's is the kind of place that's won so many awards that you have to assume it's running out of space to display them all, particularly for the hot sauces and marinades. A truly great BBQ sauce can add to rather than overpower, and that's the case here. The smokiness of the meats shine through, and from the food to the service, it's lauded as being representative of all that's good about BBQ.
(608) 249-7427
2310 Packers Ave, Madison, WI 53704
Wyoming — HQ BBQ
Locals say that HQ BBQ has everything covered, from the perfect rub and ribs to a pristine cleanliness and the forethought to offer guests not napkins, but a towel to clean up with after the inevitable saucy bath. This spot is known for winning some serious awards for the mac and cheese, with customers confirming that it really is that good of a side and adding that you won't go wrong with a half chicken or the brisket.
(307) 315-6947
70 S Curtis St, Evansville, WY 82636
Methodology
Choosing the best BBQ restaurant in each state was hard, because oftentimes, there were a number of contenders. We made our choices by taking a few things into consideration, and that just started with the fact that we first looked for overwhelmingly outstanding customer reviews.
We chose places that were known not just for one type of smoked meat, but that had a variety of fan-favorite dishes on the menu. The best of the best needed to put as much care into the sides, cornbread, and rolls as the meats themselves, and we also looked for all-around creativity, a variety of delicious rubs and sauces that elevated the meal instead of overpowering it, and awards and national recognition. Finally, we gave special consideration to restaurants that have become an important part of the community, have been around for decades, and have devout customers who say it's worth the drive again and again.