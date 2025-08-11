The Old-School Pulled Pork You Can Make With 3 Ingredients - And One Is A Can Of Root Beer

Barbecue is older than the United States itself, and one of the culinary staples of the American South. Pigs were much easier to farm than cattle, so pork became standard fare in Southern cuisine. Pulled pork is still one of the most popular dishes. Although it can seem like a daunting thing to make due to the long cooking process, the wait is really the hardest part. You can make an incredible, classic pulled pork using just a pork roast, your favorite vinegar-based barbecue sauce, and some root beer. The end result is moist, tender, and flavorful pulled pork that's as good as any you've ever had.

All you need is a slow cooker. Just set your roast in it with the fat side up. Pour a bottle or can of root beer over the top and let it cook for about six hours so that the meat pulls apart easily with a fork. If root beer's flavor isn't to your liking, you can do this with almost any soda. Colas like Pepsi and Coca-Cola are very popular, as is Dr. Pepper. You can even try ginger ale, which makes a great barbecue sauce. This method produces incredibly tender, juicy pork, and much of the soda flavor will cook off and leave only subtle hints behind. Drain off that excess liquid and remove the fat and any bones that may be present. Shred the meat and then mix in your barbecue sauce. Let the pork simmer until you're ready to serve.