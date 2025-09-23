The Oldest Restaurant In Every US State You Can Still Visit

The U.S. is full of restaurants that are decades and even centuries old, so we've decided to uncover the oldest restaurants in every state. Many on our list are among the oldest restaurants in the U.S., while others are a little newer. Six are so old that they existed before the U.S. declared independence in 1776, with one more opening that year. 11 more opened before their territory gained statehood, with another opening the same year of statehood.

Many of the oldest restaurants in each state are in taverns, saloons, and inns. These were often among the few places people could find food with no chain restaurants around. Many were opened by immigrants who blended flavors from their cultures with the local cuisine. The oldest restaurants in every state managed to stand the test of time by being in good locations, modernizing over time, and becoming community traditions.