The Oldest Bar In Every State

By Emily Hunt
Various older bar interiors from around the U.S. Static Media

It's no secret that bars aren't a new invention. The history of drinking establishments dates back to ancient Rome, and the social indulgence of libations has become a worldwide practice that's stuck for centuries. Naturally, it didn't take long for pubs and saloons to be established in the United States upon the nation's founding, with the country's oldest bar dating back to 1673.

Advertisement

Now, any history buffs who also enjoy an occasional night on the town may have found themselves seeking out the country's oldest bars — particularly when touring a new state. After all, walking into some states' oldest bars can feel like stepping back in time. You might find yourself surrounded by artifacts that date back hundreds of years, and there's always a good chance the owner gives you a history lesson (or regales you with a ghost story).

If you find yourself meandering around a state looking for its oldest bar, we've got you covered. To help you experience a piece of timeless American culture throughout the country, here are the oldest bars in each state.

Alabama: The Peerless Saloon & Grille

Mahogany bar inside Peerless Saloon and Grille in Alabama thepeerlesssaloonandgrille / Instagram

Our first stop on the tour takes us to Alabama's oldest bar: The Peerless Saloon & Grille. The Anniston, Alabama bar has been around since 1899, which is evident the minute you walk inside. The quaint spot's most eye-catching feature is undoubtedly its bar, which features a huge half-moon mirror. Additionally, the mahogany bar was originally crafted at the 1904 World's Fair, and been installed at Peerless since 1906.

Advertisement

peerlesssaloonandgrill.com

(256) 239-8899

13 W 10th St, Anniston, AL 36201

Alaska: B&B Bar

Exterior shot of Alaska B&B Bar at nighttime mtn2dsrt / Instagram

A cursory search for Alaska's oldest bar will likely turn up two results: B&B and Imperial. Both have been around since the late 19th century (we can't find an exact year B&B was established), so each has vied for this coveted title. However, B&B earned this spot due to having the state's oldest liquor license on display. You can find this little hole-in-the-wall and its famous U-shaped bar in Kodiak, Alaska.

Advertisement

alaska.org

(907) 486-5757

326 Shelikof St, Kodiak, AK 99615

Arizona: Palace Restaurant and Saloon

Sign outside Palace Restaurant and Saloon in Arizona miataz200 / Instagram

The Palace has been serving customers in Prescott, Arizona since 1877 – and we doubt it'll stop any time soon. The bar has seen its fair share of history, after all, and even managed to survive a massive fire in 1900. Thankfully, the original bar fixture (impressively hand-carved) was saved from near-certain doom by loyal patrons. You'll encounter mementos of times long since passed, including bonafide bullet holes in the ceiling, and display cases holding relics from yesteryear.

Advertisement

palace-restaurant-saloon.shop

(928) 541-1996

120 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ 86303

Arkansas: Ohio Club

Exterior shot of The Ohio Club bar in Arkansas backroadsandburgers / Instagram

Despite having a different state in its name, the Ohio Club is considered Arkansas' oldest bar. Around since 1905, this destination has played host to various notorious customers at times, including the infamous Al Capone. A hotbed for gambling (even when it was outlawed), the Ohio Club even became a speakeasy during Prohibition. It's safe to call this bar resilient, and it's worth a visit for the artifacts memorializing its checkered history.

Advertisement

theohioclub.com

(501) 627-0702

336 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901

California: Iron Door Saloon

Exterior shot of Iron Door Saloon in California the_iron_door_saloon / Instagram

A visit to the Sierra Nevada mountains might see you seeking out California's oldest bar: the Iron Door Saloon. Its 1852 origin isn't the only unique thing about this establishment, as it's also the only Tuolumne County historic building built with granite instead of slate. Swinging iron doors (which were constructed to protect the building's inhabitants from fire) gave the saloon its lasting name. Once inside, you'll find various displays paying homage to the Yosemite area and its surrounding history.

Advertisement

irondoorsaloon.com

(209) 962-8904

18761 State Hwy 120, Groveland, CA 95321

Colorado: The Buffalo Rose Saloon

Exterior shot of The Buffalo Rose in Golden Colorado elizabethnicoleski / Instagram

Colorado's Buffalo Rose Saloon is only one part of the multi-faceted historic Buffalo Rose building. Built in 1859 and originally called the International Bowling Saloon, the bar can also reliably be called one of the first places to sell Coors beer, which was established a few blocks away soon after the saloon's founding. Though Buffalo Rose has since gone through several renovations, its rich history remains memorialized via an extensive brochure. 

Advertisement

buffalorosegolden.com

(720) 638-5597

1119 Washington Ave, Golden, CO 80401

Connecticut: The Griswold Inn

holiday season exterior shot of The Griswold Inn sign in Connecticut griswoldinn / Instagram

If you're craving a slice of the Revolutionary period, head on over to The Griswold Inn. Connecticut's oldest bar has survived multiple economic ebbs and flows since its founding centuries ago. Interestingly enough, its tap room was built even earlier, originally serving as a schoolhouse from 1735 until its attachment to the Inn in 1801. The tap room regularly features live music in the 2020s, and many have complimented the aesthetic of its dining room.

Advertisement

griswoldinn.com

(860) 767-1776

36 Main St, Essex, CT 06426

Delaware: Kelly's Logan House

Exterior shot of Kelly's Logan House in Delaware kellysloganhouse / Instagram

Not only is Kelly's Logan House the oldest bar in Delaware, but it's also the oldest family-owned Irish bar in the country. It was built in 1864 and has since served as a central celebrator of St. Patrick's Day. The Logan House isn't shy about its Irish heritage, but that's not its only claim to fame. It's also hosted the likes of historic figures such as Buffalo Bill and Wild Bill Hickock, as well as modern icons including Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix. 

Advertisement

loganhouse.com

(302) 652-9493

1701 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806

Florida: The Palace Saloon

Exterior shot of The Palace Saloon in Florida thepalacesaloon / Instagram

Florida's Palace Saloon wasn't originally a saloon. Of course, despite initially being built as a haberdashery in 1878, its 1903 saloon makeover still cements it as the oldest bar in Florida. Since then, it's fought tooth and nail to continue its legacy. It was the last bar in the country to shutter operations upon the enactment of Prohibition (during which it stayed alive by selling non-libations like gasoline and ice cream) and even survived a devastating 1999 fire. 

Advertisement

fernandinafun.com

(844) 441-2444

117 Centre St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Georgia: The Pirates' House

Grey and red The Pirates' House sign outside bar in Savannah, Georgia thepirateshouse / Instagram

In addition to being Georgia's oldest bar, The Pirates' House in Savannah (established in 1753) also holds the title of being the state's oldest building, with parts of the building dating back to 1734. Additionally, the spot was, in fact, a popular hub for pirates of the Seven Seas to gather for over a century. It was narrowly saved from demolition in 1945 by Mary Hillyer, who would eventually restore the building to its former glory.

Advertisement

thepirateshouse.com

(912) 233-5757

20 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401

Hawaii: Smith's Union Bar

Exterior shot of Smith's Union Bar in Honolulu Hawaii smithsunionbar / Instagram

A fixture of Honolulu's Chinatown, Smith's Union Bar dates back to 1935, and was originally an establishment of the town's red light district that catered to throngs of merchant seamen. As such, it holds obvious ties to Pearl Harbor; in fact, a famous regular included Lauren Bruner, a former crew member of the USS Arizona who survived the Pearl Harbor attacks. A visit to the bar will almost certainly find you entrenched in stories of Honolulu's history.

Advertisement

firstfridayhawaii.com

(808) 538-9145

19 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817

Idaho: The White Horse Inn and Saloon

Exterior of White Horse Saloon and Hotel in Idaho thewhitehorsesaloon / Instagram

Though it underwent a renovation (and reopening) in 2024, The White Horse Inn & Saloon remains the oldest operating bar in Idaho. It was opened in Spirit Lake in 1907 and the years that have since passed have only given the building more character — or characters, if you're one to believe in ghost stories. The White Horse has reportedly been the site of numerous ghostly apparitions and inexplicable occurrences, so head on over to verify the rumors.

Advertisement

spiritlakesaloon.com

(208) 623-2353

6248 W Maine St, Spirit Lake, ID 83869

Illinois: Long Grove Village Tavern

Ribs. fries, and beer on table outside The Village Tavern in Illinois longgrovevt / Instagram

The next time you visit Chicago, take a little trek past the city's borders and visit Long Grove Village Tavern, Illinois' oldest bar that's been in operation since 1847. This is another establishment that managed to survive Prohibition by operating as an ice cream parlor. Its interior boasts several historic fixtures, including a grandfather clock from 1893's World Fair and its bar top, which was saved from a 1960's fire. 

Advertisement

facebook.com/p/Long-Grove-Village-Tavern

(847) 634-3117

135 Old McHenry Rd, Long Grove, IL 60047

Indiana: Knickerbocker Saloon

Exterior of Knickerbocker Saloon in Indiana mortosx_qwz38g4k / Instagram

Indiana's oldest bar, the Knickerbocker Saloon, has been serving up drinks to thirsty customers since 1835. Originally called the Gault House Tavern, it was eventually renamed the Cherry Wood Bar before becoming the Knickerbocker Saloon, which has been its name since 1874. The establishment's current main bar has been installed since 1891, and piano music has always been a big draw for customers, a tradition that carries through to this day.

Advertisement

knickerbockersaloon.net

(765) 423-2234

113 N 5th St, Lafayette, IN 47901

Iowa: Breitbach's Country Dining

Green outside sign for Breitbach's Country Dining in Iowa suziefenster / Instagram

Breitbach's Country Dining has been in operation since 1852. Yet even more impressively, it's remained under Breitbach ownership since 1862, with the current owner being the great-great grandson of purchaser Jacob Breitbach. A visit to Breitbach's won't see you eating in the original building, though. The business has miraculously survived two devastating fires, and its current building only dates back to 2009. Of course, that shouldn't keep you from visiting what's still an important historical fixture in the community.

Advertisement

breitbachscountrydining.com

(563) 552-2220

563 Balltown Rd, Balltown, Iowa 52073

Kansas: Hays House Restaurant and Tavern

Exterior shot of Hays House Restaurant at nighttime in Kansas Hays House Restaurant / Facebook

Hays House Restaurant and Tavern is Kansas' oldest restaurant, with a history dating back to its founding in 1857. Though you may not recognize the name of its founder, Seth Hays, you'll undoubtedly have heard of Hays' great-grandfather Daniel Boone. The restaurant has hosted countless businesses and community gatherings inside its walls. The owners have strived to preserve its historical significance by restoring it in accordance with its 1903 version, and you can even visit the tavern's original bar in the building's cellar.

Advertisement

hayshouse.com

(620) 767-5911

112 W Main St, Council Grove, KS 66846

Kentucky: Old Talbott Tavern

Snowy red sign for Old Talbott Tavern outside in Kentucky oldtalbotttavern / Instagram

Established in 1779, the Old Talbott Tavern is the oldest bar in Kentucky, and was one of the first locations to serve bourbon, as well. Its building (some of which is still original) is the subject of local lore, rich legends, and ghost stories. The tavern is said to have hosted such legendary figures as Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Jackson, and there are rumors that Jesse James riddled its walls with bullet holes.

Advertisement

talbotttavern.com

(502) 348-3494

107 W Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown, KY 40004

Louisiana: Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar

Exterior of Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar building at night in New Orleans marena.jade_ / Instagram

Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar may be the oldest bar in Louisiana, but it's also one of several old bars in New Orleans that's withstood the test of time. It was built sometime between 1722 and 1732, and has been a fixture of Bourbon Street ever since. Another spot with a supposedly checkered history, it's rumored to have once been owned by Jean Lafitte, and legend says that it was a blacksmith shop by day and a hub for black market trading at night.

Advertisement

lafittesblacksmithshop.com

(504) 593-9761

941 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70116

Maine: Mathew's Pub

Blue awning with Mathew's name outside Mathew's Pub in Maine Mathew's Pub / Facebook

A cursory search for Maine's oldest bar will likely show many results for Jameson's Tavern. However, since Jameson's appears to no longer be operating as of January 2025, we're giving the title of Maine's oldest bar to Mathew's Pub. The oldest bar in Portland, Maine has purportedly been around since 1872, and its vibe leans into a hip and retro dive-bar feel. You'll find plenty of arcade games at Mathew's, as well as a rooftop bar. Plus, singers and non-singers alike can take advantage of the spot's popular karaoke nights.

Advertisement

folr57.wixsite.com

(207) 253-1812

133 Free St, Portland, ME 04101

Maryland: Middleton Tavern

Exterior shot of Middleton Tavern at night in Annapolis, MD middletontavern / Instagram

Annapolis, Maryland has been home to Middleton Tavern since 1750. Being situated near the Eastern Shore waterways, it was once a notable place of rest for famous seafarers and politicians alike, including George Washington and James Monroe. Upon buying the property in 1968, Jerry Hardesty became determined to restore it to its original glory. Nowadays, a visit to Middleton Tavern will see you enjoying upscale seafare, just like the many generations of patrons before you.

Advertisement

middletontavern.com

(410) 263-3323

2 Market Space, Annapolis, MD 21401

Massachusetts: Warren Tavern

Green and white Warren Tavern sign outside of Warren Tavern in Massachusetts wt02129 / Instagram

It should come as no surprise that Massachusetts' oldest bar — the Warren Tavern — has seen a number of famous figures walk through its doors. It's been in existence since 1780, and played an important role in the lives of both George Washington and Paul Revere. In fact, Washington loved the spot so much that it was the site of his funeral speech. If you want to dine where some of America's most notable figures have also enjoyed countless hours of merriment, visit Warren Tavern.

Advertisement

warrentavern.com

(617) 241-8142

2 Pleasant St, Charlestown, MA 02129

Michigan: New Hudson Inn

Green and red neon sign outside New Hudson Inn at nighttime in Michigan newhudsoninn_ / Instagram

Despite its name, the New Hudson Inn is far from new. Established in 1831, it's Michigan's oldest bar and is said to have played a major role during the Civil War as an Underground Railroad location. Most of the building is still true to the original, though it's definitely undergone some restoration over the years to keep it in good shape. You can visit an upstairs room purported to be part of the Underground Railroad, and view artifacts left by former slaves seeking freedom.

Advertisement

newhudsoninn1831.com

(248) 437-6383

56870 Grand River Ave, New Hudson, MI 48165

Minnesota: Neumann's Bar

Exterior front shot of Neumann's Bar in Minnesota davinphotography / Instagram

The history of Neumann's Bar goes all the way back to 1887. Like many pre-Prohibition saloons, Neumann's survived the ban on alcohol by turning its upper floor into a speakeasy, which patrons of the establishment can still visit in the 21st century. You'll even find a Prohibition-era phone upstairs. The line goes downstairs, and it was used to provide warning to speakeasy patrons in danger of getting caught drinking illegally.

Advertisement

neumannsbar.com

(651) 770-6020

2531 E 7th Ave, North St Paul, MN 55109

Mississippi: Under The Hill Saloon

Exterior shot of Under The Hill Saloon in Mississippi sabbouvadrouille / Instagram

Situated on the Mississippi River, Under The Hill Saloon is just as good of a place to enjoy waterfront sunsets as it was when it was founded in the early 1800s. However, its past is notably scandalous, as it once was a gathering place for patrons whom you couldn't exactly call wholesome. The saloon has seen its fair share of violence, prostitution, and liberal drinking. Nowadays, when you enter the establishment, you'll be greeted with a history lesson in the form of tame mementos of its past.

Advertisement

facebook.com/p/Under-The-Hill-Saloon

(601) 446-8023

25 Silver St, Natchez, MS 39120

Missouri: O'Malley's Pub

Exterior shot of O'Malley's Pub at night in Missouri O'Malley's Pub - Weston, Mo / Facebook

One of the most unique spots on this list is Missouri's oldest bar, O'Malley's Pub. It looks unassuming enough from the outside, but once you enter, you'll find that the actual bar is nearly 60 feet below the surface. You can thank the Weston Brewing Company of old for giving you this one-of-a-kind drinking experience. Though currently a bar, the cellar used to be a place for the company to store its beer barrels, until Prohibition marked its sad end.

Advertisement

westonirish.com

(816) 640-5235

540 Welt St, Weston, MO 64098

Montana: Bale of Hay Saloon

Exterior shot of Bale of Hay Saloon in Montana epackham / Instagram

Montana's Bale of Hay Saloon has been in operation since 1869, though it was called the J.F. Stoer Saloon until the 1890s. Like many spots on this list, the structure survived a massive fire, and though it's obviously undergone renovation since a 1983 disaster, the front and outside of the building are still the original structure. The saloon is owned by the Montana Heritage Commission instead of a private party as of 2025, but still operates as a bar in the summer. 

Advertisement

thebaleofhaysaloon.com

(406) 843-5700

344 W Wallace St, Virginia City, MT 59755

Nebraska: Glur's Tavern

Exterior shot of Glur's Tavern, close up on white sign rugbykiltman / Instagram

A cute white house plays home to Glur's Tavern, Nebraska's oldest bar that's been in operation since 1876. It's been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1975 and its current owners, Todd and Carrie Trofholz, are dedicated to maintaining the bar's rich history. Buffalo Bill is among the many characters who've supposedly visited the bar, with rumors suggesting he once paid the whole bar's tab with a $1000 dollar bill.

Advertisement

facebook.com/people/Glurs-Tavern

(402) 564-8615

2301 11th St, Columbus, NE 68601

Nevada: Genoa Bar & Saloon

Exterior shot of Nevada's Genoa Bar & Saloon cpizzle77 / Instagram

Nevada's oldest bar has been around longer than the state itself — since 1853, in fact. It's no secret upon walking in that the bar's been around for nearly two centuries. There's oil paintings and photos dating back to its early years, and a massive mirror behind the bar that's been around just as long. When you head in, try its famous bloody Mary, then read up on some of the legendary figures who've frequented the bar, like John Wayne, Mark Twain, and Raquel Welch. 

Advertisement

genoabarandsaloon.com

(775) 782-3870

2282 Main St, Genoa, NV 89411

New Hampshire: The Inn at Hancock

Exterior pink door of the Inn at Hancock in New Hampshire innathancock / Instagram

New Hampshire's oldest bar is The Inn at Hancock, which opened in 1789. Originally served as the ideal stopping point for travelers on the Vermont-to-Boston Monadnock Valley trade route. It quickly became known for having a lively scene and great fare. The Inn closed in 2022 to undergo a series of renovations, and reopened in 2024, now branded as a historic place for interested travelers to stay.

Advertisement

innathancock.com

(603) 525-3318

33 Main St, Hancock, NH 03449

New Jersey: Barnsboro Inn

Exterior shot of Barnsboro Inn in New Jersey Barnsboro Inn / Facebook

If you're thinking the Barnsboro Inn looks more like a house than a tavern, you're partially right. After all, John Budd originally built this as his home in 1720, before future owner John Barnes got it licensed as a tavern decades later. It's had several different names over the years, and even survived Prohibition by selling ice cream (though it was also the rumored site of a speakeasy). A visit to the Inn will earn you a quick history lesson from servers, and you'll get to see some of the building's centuries-old architecture.

Advertisement

barnsboroinn.com

(856) 468-3557

699 Main St, Sewell, NJ 08080

New Mexico: El Farol

Exterior shot of El Farol and patio in New Mexico elfarolsf / Instagram

El Farol started cementing its legacy in Santa Fe in 1835. Since then, it's been a beloved fixture in the community that's been cared for by its many owners. Its most recent owners, Rich Freedman and Freda Scott, bought the establishment in 2016 with the desire to update the building while maintaining the original structure. The original bar base is still in place, and the walls continue to house artwork from many of the artists who've frequented El Farol over the years.

Advertisement

elfarolsantafe.com

(505) 983-9912

808 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501

New York: The Old '76 House

Exterior shot of The Old '76 House and sign in New York albertofuentescalderon / Instagram

Though NYC has plenty of old restaurants, the oldest bar in New York lies outside the city in Tappan. It's been around since 1668 and, in terms of historical significance, may be one of the more notable spots on this list. The Old '76 House became a refuge for Americans during the Revolutionary War and was even briefly a prison for Major John Andre, a Revolutionary spy. 

Advertisement

76house.com

(845) 359-5476

110 Main St, Tappan, NY 10983

North Carolina: Antlers Bar

Exterior shot of Bistro Roca and Antlers Bar in North Carolina bistroroca / Instagram

Bistro Roca houses Antlers Bar, North Carolina's oldest bar, which has only been in operation since 1932. Interestingly enough, it's actually served alcohol ever since its founding during Prohibition. This may not be the oldest spot on our list, but it still holds its fair share of history. Animal lovers will enjoy perusing the pictures of pets from the past 15 years on the walls of the bar.

Advertisement

bistroroca.com

(828) 295-4008

143 Wonderland Trail, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

North Dakota: The Peacock Alley

Exterior shot of Peacock Alley restaurant with black awnings in North Dakota Peacock Alley / Facebook

The Peacock Alley opened its doors to the public at the end of Prohibition in 1933. But the hotel it's housed in (The Patterson Hotel) has been around since 1911, even serving alcohol illegally during Prohibition. Nowadays, it's an award-winning restaurant in Bismarck, North Dakota, and the structure has hosted its fair share of famous figures over the years, including a few former presidents.

Advertisement

peacock-alley.com

(701) 221-2333

422 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501

Ohio: Ye Olde Trail Tavern

Exterior shot of Ye Olde Trail Tavern in Ohio during snow oldetrailtavern / Instagram

Ohio's oldest tavern has an apt name. Ye Olde Trail Tavern has been serving customers since 1827 and was originally called Elisha's Tavern. It's undergone many iterations over the years, and served as both a resort-esque luxury hotel and a summer home. If you can pay a visit to Ye Olde Trail Tavern, make your way into the back of the building, where you can see original logs still making up part of the construction.

Advertisement

oldetrailtavern.com

(937) 767-7448

228 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

Oklahoma: Eischen's Bar

Exterior of Eischen's Bar and parking lot at night in Oklahoma fierce_bull / Instagram

If you find yourself near Okarche, Oklahoma with a hankering for fried chicken, there's a good chance you'll end up at Eischen's Bar. The oldest bar in Oklahoma has been around since 1896 when it was founded by Peter Eischen. It used to boast a gorgeous 1800s-era bar, but a fire destroyed most of the bar in 1993. Part of it was preserved, however, and it can still be visited inside Eischen's.

Advertisement

eischensbar.com

(405) 263-9939

109 S 2nd St, Okarche, OK 73762

Oregon: Pioneer Saloon and Rainbow Cafe

Exterior shot of Pioneer Saloon & Restaurant in Oregon zasean / Instagram

It would appear that nobody knows what the oldest bar in Oregon is. Both the Pioneer Saloon and the Rainbow Cafe have a decent claim to the title, as both claim an opening year of 1883. The Pioneer Saloon still retains its original structure, while the Rainbow Cafe similarly has its original linoleum bar top (though the spot has undergone various renovations over the years).

Advertisement

facebook.com/PioneerSaloonandRestaurant

(541) 943-3289

327 Main St, Paisley, OR 97636

thependletonrainbow.com

(541) 276-4120

209 S Main St, Pendleton, OR 97801

Pennsylvania: King George II Inn

Exterior shot of King George II Inn in Pennsylvania during snowfall kinggeorgeinn / Instagram

The King George II Inn in Bristol, Pennsylvania has seen more history than nearly any other place on this list. It's been around since 1681, and though many of its supposed historical fun facts are likely the products of local lore, there's a decent bet that some important figures had used the Inn as a place of refuge during the Revolutionary War. It's also purportedly haunted; should you stop in, then, ask the owners for one of their many ghost stories.

Advertisement

kginn.com

(215) 788-5536

102 Radcliffe St, Bristol, PA 19007

Rhode Island: White Horse Tavern

Exterior shot of White Horse Tavern in the snow in Rhode Island whitehorsetavern / Instagram

The White Horse Tavern in Rhode Island has the honor of being America's oldest operating restaurant, and started serving customers in 1673. Head in if you want to step back in time — much of the architecture is still characteristic of colonial times, having undergone careful and thorough restoration in 1954. The White Horse also carries the tradition of serving local produce and seafood, as it has throughout much of its history.

Advertisement

whitehorsenewport.com

(401) 849-3600

26 Marlborough St, Newport, RI 02840

South Carolina: The Tavern at Rainbow Row

Exterior shot of The Tavern at Rainbow Row in South Carolina jeff_sheppard / Instagram

In addition to being South Carolina's oldest bar, The Tavern at Rainbow Row is also America's oldest liquor store. Its existence goes back to 1686, when it served as a seafarer's tavern due to its close proximity to a port. It's seen a number of lively characters throughout its history, including a fair number of pirates, and continued selling liquor during Prohibition while operating as a barber shop. You can see its immaculate restoration and collection of antique furniture pieces when visiting, too.

Advertisement

charlestonspirits.com

(843) 722-4800

120 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401

South Dakota: Buffalo Bodega

Exterior shot of Buffalo Bodega sidewalk and Steakhouse Saloon sign in South Dakota buffalo_bodega / Instagram

South Dakota's Buffalo Bodega was established in 1877 and named after founder Mike Russell's good friend, Buffalo Bill Cody. Though the town already had a whopping 17 saloons, the Buffalo Bar found enough success to stay in operation until present day. It serves as a gaming casino for the Deadwood community in the 21st century, and has a vibrant nightlife scene while still retaining some historical charm.

Advertisement

buffalobodega.com

(605) 578-1162

658 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732

Tennessee: Springwater Supper Club & Lounge

Exterior shot of Springwater Supper Club & Lounge in Tennessee bobbyedge / Instagram

A search for Tennessee's oldest bar will take you to a Nashville bar called Springwater Supper Club & Lounge. The building has been serving patrons since 1897 and, like many other spots on this list, operated as a speakeasy during Prohibition. Despite its name, you won't find fancy supper club vibes at the Springwater — this spot is a decidedly rough-around-the-edges dive bar that regularly hosts friendly locals.

Advertisement

thespringwater.com

(615) 320-0345

115 27th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203

Texas: Scholz Garten

Exterior shot of Scholz Garten under blue sky in Texas Scholz Garten / Facebook

Texas's oldest bar is German in origin, and served as a secondary home to a number of German immigrants in the area at its founding. Moreover, it's also the oldest beer garden in the country. It was founded in 1866 by German immigrant August Scholz, and it became a centerpiece of the German community. It has since gained recognition throughout Austin, and you'll find people of all different backgrounds, beliefs, and ideologies enjoying a beer there upon visiting.

Advertisement

scholzgarten.com

(512) 474-1958

1607 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701

Utah: Shooting Star Saloon

Exterior shot of Shooting Star Saloon during snowfall in Utah shootingstarsaloon / Instagram

Shooting Star Saloon, Utah's oldest bar, is housed in a building that's been around since about 1850. The saloon itself (founded as Hoken's Hole) was established in 1879 and its original owner, Hoken Olsen, was quite the character. Olsen frequently got in trouble with the law and was regularly fined and jailed for illegally selling liquor throughout his ownership of the establishment. Nowadays, Shooting Star Saloon's walls are adorned with a ton of taxidermy, and its simple menu focuses on burgers, chips, and beer.

Advertisement

facebook.com/ShootingStarSaloon

(801) 745-2002

7350 E 200 S, Huntsville, UT 84317

Vermont: Ye Olde Tavern

Exterior shot of Ye Olde Tavern yellow building in Vermont vermonttourism / Instagram

Vermont's Ye Olde Tavern was originally called the Stagecoach Inn, and its 1790 founding year makes the tavern older than the state itself. It's gone through several iterations since then, even closing for about 20 years in the early 20th century after having its liquor license revoked. The Tavern was meticulously restored by its 1975 owners, and shortly thereafter was added to the Vermont Register of Historic Places. As of 2025, you can stop in for dinner at Ye Olde Tavern from Thursday through Monday.

Advertisement

yeoldetavern.net

(802) 362-0611

5183 Main St, Manchester, VT 05255

Virginia: Abingdon Tavern

Exterior shot of Abingdon Tavern during snowfall in Virginia tavern1779 / Instagram

The Abingdon Tavern was established in 1779 and was a tavern right from the start, though it also served as an inn upon its founding. Throughout its lifetime, The Abingdon Tavern has seen many businesses come through its doors, and was once a bakery, an antique shop, and even a bank. It played an important role during the Civil War, when it was used as a hospital for soldiers on both sides of the conflict. A visit to the tavern in the 21st century offers a pleasant fine dining experience set in a historic atmosphere.

Advertisement

abingdontavern.net

(276) 628-1118

222 E Main St, Abingdon, VA 24210

Washington: The Brick Saloon

Side of The Brick Tavern building and neon sign in Washington panduhdavid / Instagram

Though originally opened in 1889, The Brick wouldn't gain its name until it was rebuilt nine years later with a whopping 45,000 bricks. Washington's oldest bar still retains mementos from its past — notably, its bar has been at the saloon for over 100 years, and still uses its original water spittoon. A visit to the bar is sure to remind you that the city of Roslyn was once a coal mining hub. Ask to check out the basement to see some coal mining history and a few jail cells used in a 1979 movie starring Dick Van Dyke.

Advertisement

bricksaloon.com

(509) 649-2643

100 W Pennsylvania Ave, Roslyn, WA 98941

West Virginia: North End Tavern & Brewery

Exterior shot of North End Tavern & Brewery in West Virginia yayo_jess_alice / Instagram

West Virginia's oldest bar, North End Tavern & Brewery, first opened in 1899. It was a popular place for blue collar workers to enjoy a brew and some bites and would stay that way for several decades. When Joe Roedersheimer bought the tavern (affectionately called "the Net" by locals) over 40 years ago, he renewed the restaurant's neighborhood appeal by giving it a more extensive menu that catered to the family crowd. Modern visitors should head in and sample the tavern's own craft beer selection.

Advertisement

netbrewery.com

(304) 428-5854

3500 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26104

Wisconsin: The Monarch Public House

Exterior shot of The Monarch Public House yellow building in Wisconsin anna_clare_s / Instagram

Another notably Irish stop on our list is Wisconsin's oldest bar, the Monarch Public House. It's been in existence since it was built by the Odd Fellows in 1894, and it was used by the society up until the 1960s. Much of the original fixtures and even furniture are still used in the restaurant, including its back bar, tin ceilings, and even its tables and chairs. The Monarch has undergone thorough restoration to retain much of its original character.

Advertisement

monarchtavern.com

(608) 687-4231

19 N Main St, Fountain City, WI 54629

Wyoming: Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse & Spirits

Exterior shot of Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse & Spirits in Wyoming Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse / Facebook

Wyoming's oldest bar boasts the longest name of any on this list. Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse & Spirits has been in Hartville (which is also the state's oldest town) since its founding in 1862. Much of the building's architecture is still original; its cherry bar even dates all the way back to 1862 when it was built in Germany. Photographs in the back room offer a glimpse into the steakhouse's history, and the spot also houses a tribute wall to U.S. veterans.

Advertisement

wyomingsoldestbar.com

(307) 836-2008

608 Main St, Hartville, WY 82215

Methodology

Old-timey saloon exterior with cowboys and horse in front Nonnie192/Getty Images

Determining the oldest bar in each state took extensive research. We confirmed each entry as the oldest bar in its respective state through multiple sources (outside of the bar itself), verifying the info with each state's website when possible.

Advertisement

While we're able to say with certainty the vast majority of entries are the oldest bar in that state, some states were unclear. Maine's previously oldest bar, Jameson Tavern, closed in late 2024, for instance; the actual oldest bar in Oregon is up for debate, as well, which is why we gave two bars the title.

Recommended

Advertisement