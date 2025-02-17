The Oldest Bar In Every State
It's no secret that bars aren't a new invention. The history of drinking establishments dates back to ancient Rome, and the social indulgence of libations has become a worldwide practice that's stuck for centuries. Naturally, it didn't take long for pubs and saloons to be established in the United States upon the nation's founding, with the country's oldest bar dating back to 1673.
Now, any history buffs who also enjoy an occasional night on the town may have found themselves seeking out the country's oldest bars — particularly when touring a new state. After all, walking into some states' oldest bars can feel like stepping back in time. You might find yourself surrounded by artifacts that date back hundreds of years, and there's always a good chance the owner gives you a history lesson (or regales you with a ghost story).
If you find yourself meandering around a state looking for its oldest bar, we've got you covered. To help you experience a piece of timeless American culture throughout the country, here are the oldest bars in each state.
Alabama: The Peerless Saloon & Grille
Our first stop on the tour takes us to Alabama's oldest bar: The Peerless Saloon & Grille. The Anniston, Alabama bar has been around since 1899, which is evident the minute you walk inside. The quaint spot's most eye-catching feature is undoubtedly its bar, which features a huge half-moon mirror. Additionally, the mahogany bar was originally crafted at the 1904 World's Fair, and been installed at Peerless since 1906.
(256) 239-8899
13 W 10th St, Anniston, AL 36201
Alaska: B&B Bar
A cursory search for Alaska's oldest bar will likely turn up two results: B&B and Imperial. Both have been around since the late 19th century (we can't find an exact year B&B was established), so each has vied for this coveted title. However, B&B earned this spot due to having the state's oldest liquor license on display. You can find this little hole-in-the-wall and its famous U-shaped bar in Kodiak, Alaska.
(907) 486-5757
326 Shelikof St, Kodiak, AK 99615
Arizona: Palace Restaurant and Saloon
The Palace has been serving customers in Prescott, Arizona since 1877 – and we doubt it'll stop any time soon. The bar has seen its fair share of history, after all, and even managed to survive a massive fire in 1900. Thankfully, the original bar fixture (impressively hand-carved) was saved from near-certain doom by loyal patrons. You'll encounter mementos of times long since passed, including bonafide bullet holes in the ceiling, and display cases holding relics from yesteryear.
(928) 541-1996
120 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ 86303
Arkansas: Ohio Club
Despite having a different state in its name, the Ohio Club is considered Arkansas' oldest bar. Around since 1905, this destination has played host to various notorious customers at times, including the infamous Al Capone. A hotbed for gambling (even when it was outlawed), the Ohio Club even became a speakeasy during Prohibition. It's safe to call this bar resilient, and it's worth a visit for the artifacts memorializing its checkered history.
(501) 627-0702
336 Central Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901
California: Iron Door Saloon
A visit to the Sierra Nevada mountains might see you seeking out California's oldest bar: the Iron Door Saloon. Its 1852 origin isn't the only unique thing about this establishment, as it's also the only Tuolumne County historic building built with granite instead of slate. Swinging iron doors (which were constructed to protect the building's inhabitants from fire) gave the saloon its lasting name. Once inside, you'll find various displays paying homage to the Yosemite area and its surrounding history.
(209) 962-8904
18761 State Hwy 120, Groveland, CA 95321
Colorado: The Buffalo Rose Saloon
Colorado's Buffalo Rose Saloon is only one part of the multi-faceted historic Buffalo Rose building. Built in 1859 and originally called the International Bowling Saloon, the bar can also reliably be called one of the first places to sell Coors beer, which was established a few blocks away soon after the saloon's founding. Though Buffalo Rose has since gone through several renovations, its rich history remains memorialized via an extensive brochure.
(720) 638-5597
1119 Washington Ave, Golden, CO 80401
Connecticut: The Griswold Inn
If you're craving a slice of the Revolutionary period, head on over to The Griswold Inn. Connecticut's oldest bar has survived multiple economic ebbs and flows since its founding centuries ago. Interestingly enough, its tap room was built even earlier, originally serving as a schoolhouse from 1735 until its attachment to the Inn in 1801. The tap room regularly features live music in the 2020s, and many have complimented the aesthetic of its dining room.
(860) 767-1776
36 Main St, Essex, CT 06426
Delaware: Kelly's Logan House
Not only is Kelly's Logan House the oldest bar in Delaware, but it's also the oldest family-owned Irish bar in the country. It was built in 1864 and has since served as a central celebrator of St. Patrick's Day. The Logan House isn't shy about its Irish heritage, but that's not its only claim to fame. It's also hosted the likes of historic figures such as Buffalo Bill and Wild Bill Hickock, as well as modern icons including Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix.
(302) 652-9493
1701 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: The Palace Saloon
Florida's Palace Saloon wasn't originally a saloon. Of course, despite initially being built as a haberdashery in 1878, its 1903 saloon makeover still cements it as the oldest bar in Florida. Since then, it's fought tooth and nail to continue its legacy. It was the last bar in the country to shutter operations upon the enactment of Prohibition (during which it stayed alive by selling non-libations like gasoline and ice cream) and even survived a devastating 1999 fire.
(844) 441-2444
117 Centre St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Georgia: The Pirates' House
In addition to being Georgia's oldest bar, The Pirates' House in Savannah (established in 1753) also holds the title of being the state's oldest building, with parts of the building dating back to 1734. Additionally, the spot was, in fact, a popular hub for pirates of the Seven Seas to gather for over a century. It was narrowly saved from demolition in 1945 by Mary Hillyer, who would eventually restore the building to its former glory.
(912) 233-5757
20 E Broad St, Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: Smith's Union Bar
A fixture of Honolulu's Chinatown, Smith's Union Bar dates back to 1935, and was originally an establishment of the town's red light district that catered to throngs of merchant seamen. As such, it holds obvious ties to Pearl Harbor; in fact, a famous regular included Lauren Bruner, a former crew member of the USS Arizona who survived the Pearl Harbor attacks. A visit to the bar will almost certainly find you entrenched in stories of Honolulu's history.
(808) 538-9145
19 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: The White Horse Inn and Saloon
Though it underwent a renovation (and reopening) in 2024, The White Horse Inn & Saloon remains the oldest operating bar in Idaho. It was opened in Spirit Lake in 1907 and the years that have since passed have only given the building more character — or characters, if you're one to believe in ghost stories. The White Horse has reportedly been the site of numerous ghostly apparitions and inexplicable occurrences, so head on over to verify the rumors.
(208) 623-2353
6248 W Maine St, Spirit Lake, ID 83869
Illinois: Long Grove Village Tavern
The next time you visit Chicago, take a little trek past the city's borders and visit Long Grove Village Tavern, Illinois' oldest bar that's been in operation since 1847. This is another establishment that managed to survive Prohibition by operating as an ice cream parlor. Its interior boasts several historic fixtures, including a grandfather clock from 1893's World Fair and its bar top, which was saved from a 1960's fire.
facebook.com/p/Long-Grove-Village-Tavern
(847) 634-3117
135 Old McHenry Rd, Long Grove, IL 60047
Indiana: Knickerbocker Saloon
Indiana's oldest bar, the Knickerbocker Saloon, has been serving up drinks to thirsty customers since 1835. Originally called the Gault House Tavern, it was eventually renamed the Cherry Wood Bar before becoming the Knickerbocker Saloon, which has been its name since 1874. The establishment's current main bar has been installed since 1891, and piano music has always been a big draw for customers, a tradition that carries through to this day.
(765) 423-2234
113 N 5th St, Lafayette, IN 47901
Iowa: Breitbach's Country Dining
Breitbach's Country Dining has been in operation since 1852. Yet even more impressively, it's remained under Breitbach ownership since 1862, with the current owner being the great-great grandson of purchaser Jacob Breitbach. A visit to Breitbach's won't see you eating in the original building, though. The business has miraculously survived two devastating fires, and its current building only dates back to 2009. Of course, that shouldn't keep you from visiting what's still an important historical fixture in the community.
(563) 552-2220
563 Balltown Rd, Balltown, Iowa 52073
Kansas: Hays House Restaurant and Tavern
Hays House Restaurant and Tavern is Kansas' oldest restaurant, with a history dating back to its founding in 1857. Though you may not recognize the name of its founder, Seth Hays, you'll undoubtedly have heard of Hays' great-grandfather Daniel Boone. The restaurant has hosted countless businesses and community gatherings inside its walls. The owners have strived to preserve its historical significance by restoring it in accordance with its 1903 version, and you can even visit the tavern's original bar in the building's cellar.
(620) 767-5911
112 W Main St, Council Grove, KS 66846
Kentucky: Old Talbott Tavern
Established in 1779, the Old Talbott Tavern is the oldest bar in Kentucky, and was one of the first locations to serve bourbon, as well. Its building (some of which is still original) is the subject of local lore, rich legends, and ghost stories. The tavern is said to have hosted such legendary figures as Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Jackson, and there are rumors that Jesse James riddled its walls with bullet holes.
(502) 348-3494
107 W Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown, KY 40004
Louisiana: Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar
Lafitte's Blacksmith Shop Bar may be the oldest bar in Louisiana, but it's also one of several old bars in New Orleans that's withstood the test of time. It was built sometime between 1722 and 1732, and has been a fixture of Bourbon Street ever since. Another spot with a supposedly checkered history, it's rumored to have once been owned by Jean Lafitte, and legend says that it was a blacksmith shop by day and a hub for black market trading at night.
(504) 593-9761
941 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Maine: Mathew's Pub
A cursory search for Maine's oldest bar will likely show many results for Jameson's Tavern. However, since Jameson's appears to no longer be operating as of January 2025, we're giving the title of Maine's oldest bar to Mathew's Pub. The oldest bar in Portland, Maine has purportedly been around since 1872, and its vibe leans into a hip and retro dive-bar feel. You'll find plenty of arcade games at Mathew's, as well as a rooftop bar. Plus, singers and non-singers alike can take advantage of the spot's popular karaoke nights.
(207) 253-1812
133 Free St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Middleton Tavern
Annapolis, Maryland has been home to Middleton Tavern since 1750. Being situated near the Eastern Shore waterways, it was once a notable place of rest for famous seafarers and politicians alike, including George Washington and James Monroe. Upon buying the property in 1968, Jerry Hardesty became determined to restore it to its original glory. Nowadays, a visit to Middleton Tavern will see you enjoying upscale seafare, just like the many generations of patrons before you.
(410) 263-3323
2 Market Space, Annapolis, MD 21401
Massachusetts: Warren Tavern
It should come as no surprise that Massachusetts' oldest bar — the Warren Tavern — has seen a number of famous figures walk through its doors. It's been in existence since 1780, and played an important role in the lives of both George Washington and Paul Revere. In fact, Washington loved the spot so much that it was the site of his funeral speech. If you want to dine where some of America's most notable figures have also enjoyed countless hours of merriment, visit Warren Tavern.
(617) 241-8142
2 Pleasant St, Charlestown, MA 02129
Michigan: New Hudson Inn
Despite its name, the New Hudson Inn is far from new. Established in 1831, it's Michigan's oldest bar and is said to have played a major role during the Civil War as an Underground Railroad location. Most of the building is still true to the original, though it's definitely undergone some restoration over the years to keep it in good shape. You can visit an upstairs room purported to be part of the Underground Railroad, and view artifacts left by former slaves seeking freedom.
(248) 437-6383
56870 Grand River Ave, New Hudson, MI 48165
Minnesota: Neumann's Bar
The history of Neumann's Bar goes all the way back to 1887. Like many pre-Prohibition saloons, Neumann's survived the ban on alcohol by turning its upper floor into a speakeasy, which patrons of the establishment can still visit in the 21st century. You'll even find a Prohibition-era phone upstairs. The line goes downstairs, and it was used to provide warning to speakeasy patrons in danger of getting caught drinking illegally.
(651) 770-6020
2531 E 7th Ave, North St Paul, MN 55109
Mississippi: Under The Hill Saloon
Situated on the Mississippi River, Under The Hill Saloon is just as good of a place to enjoy waterfront sunsets as it was when it was founded in the early 1800s. However, its past is notably scandalous, as it once was a gathering place for patrons whom you couldn't exactly call wholesome. The saloon has seen its fair share of violence, prostitution, and liberal drinking. Nowadays, when you enter the establishment, you'll be greeted with a history lesson in the form of tame mementos of its past.
facebook.com/p/Under-The-Hill-Saloon
(601) 446-8023
25 Silver St, Natchez, MS 39120
Missouri: O'Malley's Pub
One of the most unique spots on this list is Missouri's oldest bar, O'Malley's Pub. It looks unassuming enough from the outside, but once you enter, you'll find that the actual bar is nearly 60 feet below the surface. You can thank the Weston Brewing Company of old for giving you this one-of-a-kind drinking experience. Though currently a bar, the cellar used to be a place for the company to store its beer barrels, until Prohibition marked its sad end.
(816) 640-5235
540 Welt St, Weston, MO 64098
Montana: Bale of Hay Saloon
Montana's Bale of Hay Saloon has been in operation since 1869, though it was called the J.F. Stoer Saloon until the 1890s. Like many spots on this list, the structure survived a massive fire, and though it's obviously undergone renovation since a 1983 disaster, the front and outside of the building are still the original structure. The saloon is owned by the Montana Heritage Commission instead of a private party as of 2025, but still operates as a bar in the summer.
(406) 843-5700
344 W Wallace St, Virginia City, MT 59755
Nebraska: Glur's Tavern
A cute white house plays home to Glur's Tavern, Nebraska's oldest bar that's been in operation since 1876. It's been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1975 and its current owners, Todd and Carrie Trofholz, are dedicated to maintaining the bar's rich history. Buffalo Bill is among the many characters who've supposedly visited the bar, with rumors suggesting he once paid the whole bar's tab with a $1000 dollar bill.
facebook.com/people/Glurs-Tavern
(402) 564-8615
2301 11th St, Columbus, NE 68601
Nevada: Genoa Bar & Saloon
Nevada's oldest bar has been around longer than the state itself — since 1853, in fact. It's no secret upon walking in that the bar's been around for nearly two centuries. There's oil paintings and photos dating back to its early years, and a massive mirror behind the bar that's been around just as long. When you head in, try its famous bloody Mary, then read up on some of the legendary figures who've frequented the bar, like John Wayne, Mark Twain, and Raquel Welch.
(775) 782-3870
2282 Main St, Genoa, NV 89411
New Hampshire: The Inn at Hancock
New Hampshire's oldest bar is The Inn at Hancock, which opened in 1789. Originally served as the ideal stopping point for travelers on the Vermont-to-Boston Monadnock Valley trade route. It quickly became known for having a lively scene and great fare. The Inn closed in 2022 to undergo a series of renovations, and reopened in 2024, now branded as a historic place for interested travelers to stay.
(603) 525-3318
33 Main St, Hancock, NH 03449
New Jersey: Barnsboro Inn
If you're thinking the Barnsboro Inn looks more like a house than a tavern, you're partially right. After all, John Budd originally built this as his home in 1720, before future owner John Barnes got it licensed as a tavern decades later. It's had several different names over the years, and even survived Prohibition by selling ice cream (though it was also the rumored site of a speakeasy). A visit to the Inn will earn you a quick history lesson from servers, and you'll get to see some of the building's centuries-old architecture.
(856) 468-3557
699 Main St, Sewell, NJ 08080
New Mexico: El Farol
El Farol started cementing its legacy in Santa Fe in 1835. Since then, it's been a beloved fixture in the community that's been cared for by its many owners. Its most recent owners, Rich Freedman and Freda Scott, bought the establishment in 2016 with the desire to update the building while maintaining the original structure. The original bar base is still in place, and the walls continue to house artwork from many of the artists who've frequented El Farol over the years.
(505) 983-9912
808 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York: The Old '76 House
Though NYC has plenty of old restaurants, the oldest bar in New York lies outside the city in Tappan. It's been around since 1668 and, in terms of historical significance, may be one of the more notable spots on this list. The Old '76 House became a refuge for Americans during the Revolutionary War and was even briefly a prison for Major John Andre, a Revolutionary spy.
(845) 359-5476
110 Main St, Tappan, NY 10983
North Carolina: Antlers Bar
Bistro Roca houses Antlers Bar, North Carolina's oldest bar, which has only been in operation since 1932. Interestingly enough, it's actually served alcohol ever since its founding during Prohibition. This may not be the oldest spot on our list, but it still holds its fair share of history. Animal lovers will enjoy perusing the pictures of pets from the past 15 years on the walls of the bar.
(828) 295-4008
143 Wonderland Trail, Blowing Rock, NC 28605
North Dakota: The Peacock Alley
The Peacock Alley opened its doors to the public at the end of Prohibition in 1933. But the hotel it's housed in (The Patterson Hotel) has been around since 1911, even serving alcohol illegally during Prohibition. Nowadays, it's an award-winning restaurant in Bismarck, North Dakota, and the structure has hosted its fair share of famous figures over the years, including a few former presidents.
(701) 221-2333
422 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501
Ohio: Ye Olde Trail Tavern
Ohio's oldest tavern has an apt name. Ye Olde Trail Tavern has been serving customers since 1827 and was originally called Elisha's Tavern. It's undergone many iterations over the years, and served as both a resort-esque luxury hotel and a summer home. If you can pay a visit to Ye Olde Trail Tavern, make your way into the back of the building, where you can see original logs still making up part of the construction.
(937) 767-7448
228 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs, OH 45387
Oklahoma: Eischen's Bar
If you find yourself near Okarche, Oklahoma with a hankering for fried chicken, there's a good chance you'll end up at Eischen's Bar. The oldest bar in Oklahoma has been around since 1896 when it was founded by Peter Eischen. It used to boast a gorgeous 1800s-era bar, but a fire destroyed most of the bar in 1993. Part of it was preserved, however, and it can still be visited inside Eischen's.
(405) 263-9939
109 S 2nd St, Okarche, OK 73762
Oregon: Pioneer Saloon and Rainbow Cafe
It would appear that nobody knows what the oldest bar in Oregon is. Both the Pioneer Saloon and the Rainbow Cafe have a decent claim to the title, as both claim an opening year of 1883. The Pioneer Saloon still retains its original structure, while the Rainbow Cafe similarly has its original linoleum bar top (though the spot has undergone various renovations over the years).
facebook.com/PioneerSaloonandRestaurant
(541) 943-3289
327 Main St, Paisley, OR 97636
(541) 276-4120
209 S Main St, Pendleton, OR 97801
Pennsylvania: King George II Inn
The King George II Inn in Bristol, Pennsylvania has seen more history than nearly any other place on this list. It's been around since 1681, and though many of its supposed historical fun facts are likely the products of local lore, there's a decent bet that some important figures had used the Inn as a place of refuge during the Revolutionary War. It's also purportedly haunted; should you stop in, then, ask the owners for one of their many ghost stories.
(215) 788-5536
102 Radcliffe St, Bristol, PA 19007
Rhode Island: White Horse Tavern
The White Horse Tavern in Rhode Island has the honor of being America's oldest operating restaurant, and started serving customers in 1673. Head in if you want to step back in time — much of the architecture is still characteristic of colonial times, having undergone careful and thorough restoration in 1954. The White Horse also carries the tradition of serving local produce and seafood, as it has throughout much of its history.
(401) 849-3600
26 Marlborough St, Newport, RI 02840
South Carolina: The Tavern at Rainbow Row
In addition to being South Carolina's oldest bar, The Tavern at Rainbow Row is also America's oldest liquor store. Its existence goes back to 1686, when it served as a seafarer's tavern due to its close proximity to a port. It's seen a number of lively characters throughout its history, including a fair number of pirates, and continued selling liquor during Prohibition while operating as a barber shop. You can see its immaculate restoration and collection of antique furniture pieces when visiting, too.
(843) 722-4800
120 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401
South Dakota: Buffalo Bodega
South Dakota's Buffalo Bodega was established in 1877 and named after founder Mike Russell's good friend, Buffalo Bill Cody. Though the town already had a whopping 17 saloons, the Buffalo Bar found enough success to stay in operation until present day. It serves as a gaming casino for the Deadwood community in the 21st century, and has a vibrant nightlife scene while still retaining some historical charm.
(605) 578-1162
658 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
Tennessee: Springwater Supper Club & Lounge
A search for Tennessee's oldest bar will take you to a Nashville bar called Springwater Supper Club & Lounge. The building has been serving patrons since 1897 and, like many other spots on this list, operated as a speakeasy during Prohibition. Despite its name, you won't find fancy supper club vibes at the Springwater — this spot is a decidedly rough-around-the-edges dive bar that regularly hosts friendly locals.
(615) 320-0345
115 27th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Scholz Garten
Texas's oldest bar is German in origin, and served as a secondary home to a number of German immigrants in the area at its founding. Moreover, it's also the oldest beer garden in the country. It was founded in 1866 by German immigrant August Scholz, and it became a centerpiece of the German community. It has since gained recognition throughout Austin, and you'll find people of all different backgrounds, beliefs, and ideologies enjoying a beer there upon visiting.
(512) 474-1958
1607 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701
Utah: Shooting Star Saloon
Shooting Star Saloon, Utah's oldest bar, is housed in a building that's been around since about 1850. The saloon itself (founded as Hoken's Hole) was established in 1879 and its original owner, Hoken Olsen, was quite the character. Olsen frequently got in trouble with the law and was regularly fined and jailed for illegally selling liquor throughout his ownership of the establishment. Nowadays, Shooting Star Saloon's walls are adorned with a ton of taxidermy, and its simple menu focuses on burgers, chips, and beer.
facebook.com/ShootingStarSaloon
(801) 745-2002
7350 E 200 S, Huntsville, UT 84317
Vermont: Ye Olde Tavern
Vermont's Ye Olde Tavern was originally called the Stagecoach Inn, and its 1790 founding year makes the tavern older than the state itself. It's gone through several iterations since then, even closing for about 20 years in the early 20th century after having its liquor license revoked. The Tavern was meticulously restored by its 1975 owners, and shortly thereafter was added to the Vermont Register of Historic Places. As of 2025, you can stop in for dinner at Ye Olde Tavern from Thursday through Monday.
(802) 362-0611
5183 Main St, Manchester, VT 05255
Virginia: Abingdon Tavern
The Abingdon Tavern was established in 1779 and was a tavern right from the start, though it also served as an inn upon its founding. Throughout its lifetime, The Abingdon Tavern has seen many businesses come through its doors, and was once a bakery, an antique shop, and even a bank. It played an important role during the Civil War, when it was used as a hospital for soldiers on both sides of the conflict. A visit to the tavern in the 21st century offers a pleasant fine dining experience set in a historic atmosphere.
(276) 628-1118
222 E Main St, Abingdon, VA 24210
Washington: The Brick Saloon
Though originally opened in 1889, The Brick wouldn't gain its name until it was rebuilt nine years later with a whopping 45,000 bricks. Washington's oldest bar still retains mementos from its past — notably, its bar has been at the saloon for over 100 years, and still uses its original water spittoon. A visit to the bar is sure to remind you that the city of Roslyn was once a coal mining hub. Ask to check out the basement to see some coal mining history and a few jail cells used in a 1979 movie starring Dick Van Dyke.
(509) 649-2643
100 W Pennsylvania Ave, Roslyn, WA 98941
West Virginia: North End Tavern & Brewery
West Virginia's oldest bar, North End Tavern & Brewery, first opened in 1899. It was a popular place for blue collar workers to enjoy a brew and some bites and would stay that way for several decades. When Joe Roedersheimer bought the tavern (affectionately called "the Net" by locals) over 40 years ago, he renewed the restaurant's neighborhood appeal by giving it a more extensive menu that catered to the family crowd. Modern visitors should head in and sample the tavern's own craft beer selection.
(304) 428-5854
3500 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26104
Wisconsin: The Monarch Public House
Another notably Irish stop on our list is Wisconsin's oldest bar, the Monarch Public House. It's been in existence since it was built by the Odd Fellows in 1894, and it was used by the society up until the 1960s. Much of the original fixtures and even furniture are still used in the restaurant, including its back bar, tin ceilings, and even its tables and chairs. The Monarch has undergone thorough restoration to retain much of its original character.
(608) 687-4231
19 N Main St, Fountain City, WI 54629
Wyoming: Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse & Spirits
Wyoming's oldest bar boasts the longest name of any on this list. Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse & Spirits has been in Hartville (which is also the state's oldest town) since its founding in 1862. Much of the building's architecture is still original; its cherry bar even dates all the way back to 1862 when it was built in Germany. Photographs in the back room offer a glimpse into the steakhouse's history, and the spot also houses a tribute wall to U.S. veterans.
(307) 836-2008
608 Main St, Hartville, WY 82215
Methodology
Determining the oldest bar in each state took extensive research. We confirmed each entry as the oldest bar in its respective state through multiple sources (outside of the bar itself), verifying the info with each state's website when possible.
While we're able to say with certainty the vast majority of entries are the oldest bar in that state, some states were unclear. Maine's previously oldest bar, Jameson Tavern, closed in late 2024, for instance; the actual oldest bar in Oregon is up for debate, as well, which is why we gave two bars the title.