The Oldest Restaurant In Illinois Isn't In Chicago

As one of the most populous states in America, Illinois is also home to some of the nation's oldest restaurants and most unique foods. Many of the oldest eateries in the Prairie State date back to the late 19th century. Because of this, one might assume that the state's oldest restaurant is in Chicago, but it turns out that only the Village Tavern in Long Grove, Illinois, can claim that title. Located about 45 minutes northwest of the Windy City, the tavern first opened its doors in 1847 — just a decade after Chicago was first incorporated — and has been in continuous operation ever since.

Originally known as Zimmer Tavern and Wagon Shop, the Village Tavern was a stopping point for travelers to enjoy a good meal and give their horses a rest. Since its founding, it has remained a family-owned business, despite being sold several times. Chicago has long staked its claim as a food mecca filled with Italian beef sandwiches, deep-dish pizza, and Chicago-style hot dogs. Since its opening, the Village Tavern has similarly held a reputation as a great place to find a hearty meal. Locals and travelers alike can visit for half-pound Angus burgers, stacked sandwiches, and a daily fish fry that's hand-breaded in an age-old family recipe coating. The Village Tavern also pays tribute to Long Grove's history by offering German specialties such as schnitzel alongside the usual American classics.

