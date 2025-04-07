The First Cups Of Clam Chowder Were Served At This Historic Boston Restaurant

Boston's food scene is home to some of the most legendary seafood restaurants in the U.S. But, perhaps more surprisingly, it's also home to the oldest seafood restaurant in the entire country. Ye Olde Union Oyster House is a national historical landmark, inextricably interwoven into the history of America itself — which might sound a tad dramatic, but the joint traces back to the inception of clam chowder and the founding of the country, which happened to occur around the same time.

New England clam chowder evolved from the culinary styles of immigrants from France, Nova Scotia, and/or coastal England, who replaced the fish used in their creamy chowders with the locally-available quahog clams. By the 1700s, clam chowder was a common dish on household tables throughout New England, but it didn't transition into the restaurant sphere for another 150 years. Still, the transition made pretty impressive time, all things considered. The pilgrims landed on Plymouth Rock in 1620, the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, and by 1836, folks were sitting down to clam chowder dinners at Union Oyster House — which today holds the title of oldest continuously-running operating restaurant in the U.S.

Located at 41 Union Street, Union Oyster House has been serving Boston since 1826. Union Street was laid in 1636, and the building was constructed before the American Revolutionary War (it's literally older than America), making Union Oyster House's address the earliest recorded brick building still standing in Boston.