The Best Clam Variety To Use For Homemade Chowder

Clam chowder should be toothy and flavorful, with contrasting textures from the clams and potatoes. The beloved comfort food should not be sludgy, gruel-like, or rubbery — this means using the right type of clams for the job is crucial to a delicious bowlful. For a knockout flavorful clam chowder, look specifically for chowder quahogs. This is the largest type of quahog clam, named for its gilded ability to transform a pot of clam chowder. Each clam is three inches wide or wider, and can weigh as much as half a pound. The size of a clam largely depends on what age it was at the time of harvesting, and quahogs tend to be three to four years old.

In the pot, they're total superstars. But on their own, chowder quahogs are too large, meaty, and physically tough to be enjoyed raw — or really any other way except for slow-boiling. It's like a puck of clam meat, which is awesome, but requires a little prep work to make palatable. The time spent cooking in a hot chowder is perfect (and necessary) for turning these toughies tender. Plus, the bold, salty flavor of fresh quahogs produces a potent brine that can be used in place of store-bought clam broth or clam juice to create a dimensional, creamy New England clam chowder. When figuring out how much to buy, expect that roughly a pound of quahog clams is enough per serving of chowder.