14 Ingredients To Add Flavor To Canned Clam Chowder

The shortcut to making anything taste good is sizzling some onions and garlic in oil, and canned clam chowder is no exception. Sauteed alliums (onions, garlic, and other related vegetables) will add complexity, savoriness, and sweetness to your canned soup, lending it just a touch of homemade flavor.

The onion-and-garlic combo is classic, but it's not the only option. Try using leeks for a French take on clam chowder — just remember to wash them thoroughly as they can be filled with grit. Shallots are another great choice for a refined, European accent; they almost taste like mild onions with a hint of garlic flavor. Switching up the fat you saute with gives you a lot of customizability as well. Olive oil will add a bit of bitterness and some fruity notes, while butter will reinforce the creamy dairy flavor that's already present in the chowder. For the perfect hit of salty smokiness, cook your alliums in bacon fat.

Regardless of what allium and fat combination you prefer, make sure to cook it long enough to soften the vegetables before adding them to the chowder. Most people won't enjoy crunchy bits of raw onion or garlic in their soup.