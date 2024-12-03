14 US Presidents And Their Favorite Restaurants

Navigating the treacherous waters and intricacies of national and international politics isn't easy. Even the busiest and most powerful politicians, U.S. presidents included, must decompress now and then. That is why they're often spotted indulging in their preferred comfort foods at their favorite establishments. So, what eateries have presidents loved to frequent, and what are some of their favorite foods?

American presidents have famously followed specific dietary habits and requested dishes spanning healthy, homemade meals, classic and decadent desserts, and junk food. Abraham Lincoln, for one, reportedly loved his wife's white almond cake, a recipe she obtained from a bakery in her hometown. For his part, Herbert Hoover's favorite meal was a family recipe of sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows. Still, some of those presidential habits would make you run for the hills. For example, despite ingesting raw eggs in grape juice every morning, Woodrow Wilson somehow managed to avoid salmonella.

What the nation's leaders eat at home may not always be public knowledge, but their most frequented establishments are relatively well documented. Here are some of their favorite restaurants and typical orders throughout the years, ranging from unassuming mom-and-pop joints to top fast food chains and exclusive, upscale venues.

