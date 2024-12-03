14 US Presidents And Their Favorite Restaurants
Navigating the treacherous waters and intricacies of national and international politics isn't easy. Even the busiest and most powerful politicians, U.S. presidents included, must decompress now and then. That is why they're often spotted indulging in their preferred comfort foods at their favorite establishments. So, what eateries have presidents loved to frequent, and what are some of their favorite foods?
American presidents have famously followed specific dietary habits and requested dishes spanning healthy, homemade meals, classic and decadent desserts, and junk food. Abraham Lincoln, for one, reportedly loved his wife's white almond cake, a recipe she obtained from a bakery in her hometown. For his part, Herbert Hoover's favorite meal was a family recipe of sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows. Still, some of those presidential habits would make you run for the hills. For example, despite ingesting raw eggs in grape juice every morning, Woodrow Wilson somehow managed to avoid salmonella.
What the nation's leaders eat at home may not always be public knowledge, but their most frequented establishments are relatively well documented. Here are some of their favorite restaurants and typical orders throughout the years, ranging from unassuming mom-and-pop joints to top fast food chains and exclusive, upscale venues.
Theodore Roosevelt
As a fervent rower, boxer, and hunter, Teddy Roosevelt reportedly had quite a carnivorous appetite. He typically ate hard-boiled eggs with bread rolls and coffee for breakfast, chicken and a glass of milk for lunch, and steak, lamb, or crispy fried chicken smothered in white gravy for dinner. His penchant for filling and protein-loaded dishes was also evident at the eateries he visited, from The Oyster Bar in Boston to Delmonico's in New York City.
Renowned for its ribeye steaks and quality wines, Delmonico's was founded in 1837 by the Delmonico brothers. It's considered the nation's first fine dining venue, welcoming celebrities like Roosevelt and Mark Twain. Lincoln also apparently enjoyed the famous mashed potatoes with cheese and breadcrumbs. Presently located in Manhattan's Financial District, it is now a landmark, with current signature dishes that include the Maine crab cake, braised beef cheek pasta, ribeye, Miyazaki strip loin, and hash browns.
Keens Steakhouse in NYC was also among the pipe clubs and steakhouses beloved by Roosevelt and other presidents and VIP guests, such as Albert Einstein, J.P. Morgan, and Babe Ruth. Established in 1885, this celebrated venue is, sadly, the last structure left of the iconic Herald Square Theater District.
Franklin D. Roosevelt
The 32nd president was in office from 1933 until his death in 1945. Having led the nation through the Great Depression, Franklin Roosevelt apparently favored unpretentious and affordable American classics, like a simple grilled cheese sandwich or a hot dog. In fact, he loved hot dogs so much that he excitedly introduced them to Queen Elizabeth and King George VI over a cold beer in 1939.
Despite his simple tastes, he enjoyed eating out at various places. His usual hangouts included the prestigious Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., which was founded during his term and has hosted several presidential inaugurations since. He was also a regular at The Brown Derby, a chain of diners in Los Angeles beloved by many Hollywood stars. The first one opened in 1926 on Wilshire Boulevard and was designed by Warner Brothers Studios art director Carl Jules Weyl and co-owned by actress Gloria Swanson. It served hamburgers in copper frying pans, omelets, salads, and beef Wellington.
Harry S. Truman
Missouri native Harry Truman grew up on fried chicken, pot roast, and his aunt's pound cake. He, too, was a regular at The Brown Derby, and also a fixture at Dixon's Chili Parlor, which was founded in Kansas City in August 1919. Dixon's was a brick-and-mortar joint with six stools that strictly prohibited customers from smoking or reading the newspaper. The house simply meant to honor its signature dish, and Truman himself couldn't get enough of the thick and lightly seasoned beef and beans chili served over tamales. He also liked ordering this meal from the comfort of the Muehlebach Hotel's presidential suite. Dixon's is now located in Independence, MO; aside from its famous chili, it currently serves burgers, chilidogs, and all-you-can-eat tacos.
Another one of Truman and his wife Bess' favorite venues was the Savoy Hotel and the Savoy Grill, located at 9th and Central in Kansas City. Their favorite booth, Number 4, was even marked with a plaque.
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Now here's a U.S. president who insisted on taking matters into his own hands. Eisenhower absolutely loved cooking to decompress. He was known for making a mean beef stew, vegetable soup, quail hash, and corn pudding. That didn't mean he didn't enjoy other people's concoctions, though, be it chicken noodle soup, English rice pudding, or Mamie's (the First Lady) million-dollar fudge and deep-dish apple pie. If you're curious about his recipes, or Ida's (his mom) and Mamie's, they're all compiled in the book "Eisenhower Recipes."
Despite often calling himself "a simple country boy," Ike enjoyed visiting various establishments. For instance, he was fond of The Greenbrier resort, established in 1778 in West Virginia's Allegheny Mountains. Today, the charming historical venue houses several lounges, restaurants, and cafés, as well as The President's Cottage Museum, named for Truman and his successors.
Eisenhower also favored one particular Chinese joint. On Saturdays, he would have his staff order chop suey, fried rice, and egg foo young from Sun Chop Suey Restaurant in Washington, D.C. The food had to be delivered to the White House before 7 p.m., so it could be enjoyed by the president upon his return from the golf club.
John F. Kennedy
President Kennedy was known for his eclectic, but frugal taste in food, which spanned poached eggs, New England fish chowder, lamb chops, corn muffins, from-scratch waffles, and, occasionally, chocolate. He may have grown up downing milkshakes at Green's Pharmacy Luncheonette in Palm Beach, but he later joined the list of prestigious regulars at high-end and exclusive spots like The Dunes.
He also frequented a laidback pub called Kelly's near Boston, which opened in 1951 and served roast beef, seafood, and sandwiches. That venue is still in business and claims to have invented the "the three-way" roast beef sandwich — a dish that's loaded with American Cheese, mayonnaise, and BBQ sauce.
Additionally, JFK patronized the Union Oyster House in Boston, founded in 1826 and considered the nation's oldest continuously operating restaurant. He was often spotted at table 18, usually on Sunday afternoons, enjoying lobster stew while perusing a newspaper.
Lyndon B. Johnson
A president's food habits and preferences are not to be questioned, regardless of their peculiarity. Lyndon Johnson, for one, always liked his breakfast in bed and was said to order his salad cut so finely he could eat it with a spoon. He also had a soft spot for pickled okra, as well as sundaes served in minuscule flower pots.
The 36th president, too, favored specific restaurants, notably in Austin, TX. There was the Austin Club, which was founded in 1949 and served BBQ dishes and premium beef cuts. Cisco's Restaurant & Bakery, on East 6th Street, also made the list. It opened in 1943 and is now popular for its huevos rancheros, homemade biscuits, fajitas, and taco plates.
As for Matt's El Rancho, which was established in 1952, it still serves Johnsons' beloved homemade Mexican classics. LBJ would even reportedly send a jet from Washington D.C. for his usual order, chiles rellenos. Today, the restaurant can accommodate up to 500 seated guests, and its extensive menu includes soups, salads, enchiladas, tacos, burritos, fajitas, and steaks.
Richard Nixon
The 37th president's appreciation of Mexican cuisine was well documented. He often haunted El Adobe in San Juan Capistrano, where the chef would apparently concoct special dishes exclusively for him. Today, this famous California State Historical Landmark proposes crowd-pleasers like short-rib taquitos, lobster tacos, carne asada, and blackened chicken breast served with papaya-mango relish.
Nixon would also frequently send staff for takeout at Olamendi's Mexican Restaurant, a San Clemente staple since 1973. The orders were rather substantial and included taquitos, tamales, enchiladas, and chiles rellenos. He also went there with his family, as attested by the photos decorating the walls, and he would often order pollo a la Veracruzano (Veracruz-style chicken stew). Per founder Jorge Olamendi, "He would take time to go thank the kitchen, to tell the dishwashers, 'Thank you very much.' My wife would always go up to him and say, 'Thank you for coming, Mr. President,' and he would say, 'You don't have to thank me. Thank you for taking care of me.' That was unique, coming from someone like him."
President Nixon also liked Chasers, a California joint known for its chili. He enjoyed American classics too; now and then, he would order himself a hamburger and fries from Burger King.
James Carter
Born and raised in Plains, GA, Jimmy Carter grew up on iconic Georgian dishes, like fried chicken biscuits, shrimp and grits, peach ice cream, and peanut brittle. He also apparently enjoyed rich dairy products, be it a glass of milk, sharp cheese, or copious amounts of butter with crackers.
The 39th president, who as of publication is in hospice, used to frequent certain eateries in particular. His favorite place in his Plains neighborhood was Bonita's Restaurant, an unassuming, family-owned carry-out joint that currently serves fried chicken, liver and onion, and banana pudding. He especially liked the fried catfish, though his wife Rosalynn would order it baked with vegetables for herself. The couple also often ate at the downtown Buffalo Cafe, which is owned by the Friends of Jimmy Carter Foundation and serves soups, salads, and sandwiches.
Beyond Georgia, one other place stood out as Carter's restaurant of choice: The Explorer, in Washington D.C., reportedly because it impressed him by constantly introducing new menu items.
Ronald Reagan
Those who entertained President Reagan would have made him happy with a single meatloaf dish, or ground beef swimming in a hearty beef broth. His snacks of choice were quite simple, too, as his favorite was jelly beans, of which he had tons shipped over for his inaugural ball.
He was also a big fan of pasta dishes, especially mac and cheese. So much that he even reportedly requested it from his White House chef while he was still lying in hospital following the 1981 assassination attempt. Talk about the perfect comfort food in a life-threatening situation. It was only natural, then, that he would often dine at Italian and Italian-American joints, from The Old Spaghetti Factory in Portland to La Dolce Vita in LA. The latter opened in 1966 and welcomed many celebrities other than the Reagans, such as Frank Sinatra, James Stewart, Kirk Douglas, and Tom Ford.
Active between 1936 and 1995, West Hollywood's Chasen's was another VIP magnet he favored. The restaurant was mostly famous for its chili, and Reagan was said to have proposed to Nancy in their usual booth.
George H. W. Bush
It's no secret that George H. W. Bush abhorred broccoli but indulged in savory snacks like pork rinds. Speaking of fatty foods, he would often order an elaborate, eight-ingredient pizza at Fuzzy's Pizza in Houston. Obviously, his visits never went unnoticed, but he didn't mind the attention. Per the owner, Fuzzy Hajjar, "When he would walk in the door, people would stand up and clap, you know. They were so thrilled. They wanted him to autograph or take pictures, and he never refused them. He always took time for that."
President Bush also enjoyed other venues in Houston, opting for a low-fat cappuccino or a glass of wine on Backstreet Cafe's patio. For a more discrete dining experience, though, he favored The Olde Pink House's classic Southern dishes. The colonial mansion was built in 1771 in Savannah and was eventually transformed into an upscale restaurant.
Both George and Barbara Bush patronized several other venues, like Christie's Seafood and Steaks, where they'd often order the oyster stew. They were also regulars at the River Oaks, always choosing the same corner table to enjoy the seafood crepe, crab Cobb salad, shrimp and cheese grits, and lemon ice box pie.
William J. Clinton
Bill Clinton may have turned to a vegan diet in 2011 following two heart procedures, but he was known for frequenting Doe's Eat Place while he was still Governor of Arkansas just for the chili and jalapeño cheeseburger. He also indulged in Tex-Mex cuisine at Juanita's, another joint in Little Rock, where he would often order the cheese-smothered chicken enchilada.
His consumption of rich snacks and dishes wasn't limited to those places, and he regularly consumed chocolate chip cookies and fast food meals. He was often spotted at McDonald's, for instance, particularly after an intense jog. There's even a 2019 plaque at a branch in Little Rock that reads, "Both as governor and as a 1992 presidential candidate, Bill Clinton made regular stops at this downtown McDonald's during his morning runs from the Arkansas Governor's Mansion. These visits made headlines with national media during his presidential campaign. Thank you for your business, Mr. President."
Barack Obama
Barack Obama's food habits may be a little unpredictable, but at least we know that during his term, he followed a strict workout routine and consumed healthy items like orange juice, green tea, wheat toast, spinach, broccoli, and trail mix.
On the other hand, he is also known for not being able to resist a hearty bowl of chili prepared from a family recipe, or even those decadent smoked salt caramels from Fran's Chocolates in Seattle. Not to mention that he broke YouTube in 2009 with a video of him excitedly ordering a cheeseburger with lettuce, jalapeños, tomato, and mustard at Five Guys and Shake Shack. The Old Ebbitt Grill, D.C.'s oldest saloon, seems to be another "weakness" of his, as is one more establishment in the city: Oyamel. Founded in the Penn Quarter in 2007, Oyamel is one of the Obama family's favorite Mexican restaurants, known for its ceviches, tacos, and creative margaritas.
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump's favorite foods and beverages essentially boil down to four things: meatloaf, diet Coke, cherry-vanilla ice cream, and practically the entire McDonald's menu. He even once claimed to have memorized the latter better than the chain's own staff. Not to mention that in 2023, following a toxic train derailment in East Palestine, OH, he made headlines for buying meals from McDonald's for the first responders. Indeed, Trump has been quite open about his appreciation of junk food, particularly the Quarter Pounder.
Still, during his second electoral campaign, he surprised unsuspecting customers and amused staff alike by donning the black and yellow apron himself and making fries at a McDonald's branch in Feasterville-Trevose, PA. He seemed to enjoy working that fry station, stating, "Never touched by a human hand. Nice and clean," before adding, "I wouldn't mind this job. I like this job. I would come back and do it again." He also enjoys other fast food chains, as he's been photographed eating KFC chicken with a fork and knife.
Joe Biden
Joe and Jill Biden's appreciation of red-sauced pasta is well advertised. As a matter of fact, the 46th president's absolute favorite pasta dish just consists of strands of angel hair smothered in tomato sauce.
Additionally, the Bidens have patronized several restaurants in Wilmington, DE, such as Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar, Banks Seafood Kitchen, and The Quoin Restaurant. The former offers authentic Italian dishes to be enjoyed while watching live sports events — a service that Biden, who's known for his lifelong passion for baseball, would wholeheartedly enjoy. He has also been a regular at The Charcoal Pit since high school, a local institution established in 1956 that serves juicy, flame-grilled burgers and milkshakes made from scratch.
Biden's most popular photos and videos, though, show him enjoying an ice cream cone. He typically orders two different scoops or a double serving of the same flavor, namely vanilla or chocolate chip. As for his outlets of choice, they range from Dairy Queen to Jeni's Splendid.