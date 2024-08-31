Before He Became A Vegan, One Of Bill Clinton's Favorite Meals Was A Mexican Classic

The White House has a history of catering to its chief residents' sometimes colorful culinary cravings, from William Howard Taft's steak breakfasts to Ronald Reagan's massive shipments of jelly beans. When 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton moved in, however, the kitchen pivoted to somewhat lighter dishes. Despite his well-documented penchant for post-jog trips to McDonald's, Clinton aimed to take a healthier approach to his diet after getting elected.

According to Clinton's White House chef, John Moeller, cheeseburgers were never on the menu. Rather, the kitchen regularly whipped up fish dishes, like snapper and salmon, "pretty healthy" chicken pot pies, and the occasional rack of lamb, according to Page Six. However, there is one meal Clinton couldn't leave behind from his pre-presidency days: chicken enchiladas.

When he was still serving as the governor of Arkansas, Clinton was a regular at Juanita's, a Tex-Mex eatery in Little Rock, where he would frequently dig into his favorite Mexican entree, chicken enchiladas smothered in cheese. As one of the restaurant's owners, Mark Abernathy, told the New York Times in 1992, "They're made with Smooth Melt Cheese, which is similar to Velveeta but not cheese food. It's real cheese." Indeed, the gooey, meaty meal is a far cry from what you'll find the former president enjoying these days. Clinton went vegan back in 2010 for health reasons. As he told an interviewer at AARP that year, "I've stopped eating meat, cheese, milk, even fish. No dairy at all."