The US President Who Reportedly Ate Raw Eggs In Grape Juice For Breakfast

When you look over the favorite foods of every U.S. president, you'll find several that make you shake your head, and a few that might have you running for the hills. But it's hard to get much cringier than the way President Woodrow Wilson often started his day. Believe it or not, the favorite breakfast of the 28th president was reportedly two raw eggs stirred into a glass of Concord grape juice.

Advertisement

This "healthy breakfast," as he called it, must have been purple, viscous, and cold like a smoothie. Historians speculate that the White House doctor may have come up with the recipe to get more calories into Wilson, especially after a 1913 stroke seemed to sap his previous energy. The doctor also noted that the president was disinterested in food, but with items like this on the menu, who can blame him?