President Hoover's Favorite Dish Was A Family Recipe

There have been 46 American Presidents, each with a different favorite food – and from turtle steak to fannie daddies and something called "resurrection pie," it's been a wide-ranging menu, to say the least. In the case of 31st President of the United States Herbert Hoover, his favorite dish couldn't be more tame, comforting, or American: sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows. In fact, his preferred version came from a family recipe. (For the record, JFK's favorite dish, New England fish chowder, was also a family recipe from his childhood.)

Luckily for contemporary foodies, the U.S. government has cataloged Hoover's personal recipe via the National Archives. To make it, mashed sweet potatoes are swirled with butter, nutmeg, salt, and cream for a luscious, rich casserole folded with crunchy walnuts and topped with browned marshmallows. It pairs well with a glass of port and roasted turkey, or these pan-seared pork chops with parsnip-apple purée.

Hoover was born in Iowa and spent most of his childhood in Oregon, but his favorite dish is neither Midwestern nor Pacific Northwestern in origin. Marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes have enjoyed a lush history of their own, and an identity that is broadly "American" rather than regional. The dish started as a marketing ploy by a marshmallow company and quickly gained popularity, cementing itself as a staple dish of American Thanksgiving.