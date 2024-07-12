13 Of John F. Kennedy's Favorite Foods

Although John F. Kennedy served many years in the U.S. House of Representatives and as a senator, it's the 1,000 or so days he served as president before his tragic assassination in 1963 that cemented him as one of our most beloved politicians. So much so that public fascination with JFK, including his food preferences, continues to this day.

Despite Kennedy's tall stature, he was known as a "small eater," as his official online library says. But our 35th president had his favorite foods, many of which were influenced by his New England upbringing. As is likely the case with most coast-dwelling New Englanders, seafood played a central part in the foods that JFK loved. Mentions of seafood also appear in abundance in his presidential archives.

Aside from his penchant for seafood, his tastes generally come across as unpretentious: Breakfasts were straightforward affairs. Lunches were often simple and almost always included soup, a frequent Kennedy favorite mentioned in his online library. Soups also appeared regularly on menus for state functions and more formal dinners. While he was not known as a dessert eater, he would occasionally partake in something sweet at the end of his meal.

If one can glean a person's personality based on what they eat, JFK's food preferences can surely tell us a lot about him.