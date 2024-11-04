14 US Presidents And Their Favorite Decadent Desserts

Presidents in the United States get to enjoy all sorts of delectable foods created by White House chefs, which begs the question of what they prefer after dinner once their sweet tooth kicks in. Even with access to practically anything they want, many presidents have opted for family favorites, desserts made by their wives, or something fairly simple. Still, others have loved desserts that were a little more complicated.

It's interesting, too, to note how the desserts the presidents loved fit into history. The availability of ingredients, technology, and food trends have all made a difference in presidential dessert favorites. And when the public or White House chefs have learned of a favorite, they've sometimes gone over the top to provide a sitting or former president with what they like.

We've taken a closer look at 14 U.S. presidents and their most beloved desserts. From simple classic confections and frozen desserts to multi-step baked treats, perhaps a presidential favorite on this list will inspire your sweet tooth.