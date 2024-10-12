24 Types Of Almonds, Explained

Whenever you're sitting around munching almonds, it might have never occurred to you that more than one type exists. However, when you think about how different almond flavoring is from the flavor of many common almonds and the difference between the best and worst almonds you've ever had, you'll realize that there are different varieties. The best ones tend to provide a completely different culinary experience than you may have previously had with almonds in the past. So, keep your eyes out for the ones on our list that might catch your interest.

Our alphabetical list of almond types covers almonds from around the world, including ones from Afghanistan, California, France, Iran, India, Italy, and Spain. Some represent subtypes of broader categories. For instance, California almonds are divided further into subtypes like Carmel, Mission, and Nonpareil. Depending on their characteristics, some varieties may even fall under multiple classifications. For example, Aldrich almonds fall under the categories of both California and Carmel. There are also three types of Mamra almonds on our list.

While our list is by no means exhaustive, they represent 24 types of almonds that you're likely to encounter, even if the specific type isn't listed on the container. We think you'll be pleasantly surprised to discover the difference between many you may have only heard about in passing (and several you've never heard of).