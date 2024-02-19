Marcona Almonds Are Ina Garten's Go-To For An Even More Flavorful Crunch

Dubbed the "Queen of Almonds," Marcona almonds come with a passport. Originating in Spanish orchards, these nuts are different from regular almonds in several ways and according to her "Cook Like A Pro" cookbook, they just happen to be Ina Garten's go-to when she wants a little more flavorful crunch. Marcona almonds are round, smooth, and flatter than their American relatives. They are typically blanched to remove the skins, fried or roasted, and salted. The result is a beautiful buttery and sweet-tasting nut that is both creamy and crunchy in texture.

The Barefoot Contessa uses these Marcona almonds in her maple-roasted carrot salad recipe, which includes roasted carrots, arugula, cranberries soaked in OJ, and creamy goat cheese, giving it a nice contrast of color and texture. But Marcona almonds are for so much more than salads. They can be a focal point for a charcuterie board. Pair them with some of your favorite meats, fruits, and cheeses. What cheeses? They are so versatile, that you will find that complement most cheese selections.