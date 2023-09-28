The Simple Method To Transform Mashed Potatoes Into A Cheesy Main Course

Whenever Thanksgiving rolls around, we turn to mashed potatoes as the ultimate creamy side dish. But what about every other day of the year? There's no reason to punt mashed spuds out of the spotlight. To transform them into an entree worthy of the center of the table, you'll need to add one key ingredient: cheese.

While the resulting dish is typically called mashed potato pie, it usually turns out as more of a casserole than a traditional pie. Since the main ingredients here are spuds and cheese, you'll get a warm, rich, creamy dinner that is pure comfort food. If you want to add layers of flavor, you can incorporate the meat and vegetables of your choice, as this dish is easily customizable. To make it, you'll simply stir all your ingredients together, including the mashed potatoes, and bake it in a casserole dish until you get the texture you're looking for — it couldn't be easier. It's natural to confuse mashed potato pie with shepherd's pie, in which a meat-and-vegetable mixture is topped with a layer of mashed spuds in a casserole dish. But the difference here is that everything is blended together, making for a simpler recipe, and a clear focus on the potatoes and the cheese.